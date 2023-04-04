Steven Wade Smith passed away March 26, 2023

Steven Wade Smith passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. He was born on Tuesday, July 1, 1952, in Lubbock, Texas, to J.W. and Josie Lee Smith

His senior year of high school, he moved from Lubbock to Amarillo to graduate before enrolling in the University of Texas at Austin. In college, he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity and the Texas Cowboys. He graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance. While at UT, Steven met and married Harriett Susan Hull.

Having been raised in a banking family, he then began an illustrious career in banking spanning 50 years that started in Austin. He worked at First City Bank in Austin while his wife was finishing college and then moved to Denison to work with his family for American Bank of Texas. There, Steven and Harriett had two sons, Justin Wade and Taylor Coit, before moving to Sherman. In Sherman, Steven worked as the president of American Bank of Texas while also serving on the City Council, Chamber of Commerce, Boys Club of America, and a number of other community boards. Steven was also very involved in IBAT, helping to lobby for community banks and bank customers in Austin and Washington, D.C.

In 1998, Steven moved his family to Horseshoe Bay to expand American Bank of Texas to the Hill Country. He loved helping people financially. He loved his employees. Throughout his career, he was honored to grow American Bank of Texas’ footprint in North Texas and Central Texas.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. Smith and Josie Smith/Hubbard; his stepfather, Keith Hubbard; his brother, Scott Smith; and his brother-in-law, Carl Frietsch.

He is survived by his wife, Harriett Smith of Horseshoe Bay; his two sons, J.W. Smith of Cedar Park and Taylor Smith and wife Lindsey Smith of Marble Falls; his sister, Sarah Frietsch of Denison, and her son, John Frietsch; Scott’s wife, Gail Utter of Sherman, and her stepson Wade Smith, stepdaughter Callie Bomsburger, son Blake Utter, and daughter Hannah Smith; his stepbrother Marcus Hubbard and wife Karen of Denison; his stepbrother Keith Hubbard Jr. of Denison; his stepsister Nancy Rogers, her husband, Stephen Rogers of Dallas, and their sons, Luke and Blake Rogers.

Steven was so very proud of his grandchildren, Ely and Peach Smith of Cedar Park and Coit and Camille Smith of Marble Falls.

Steven will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. His intellect and kind humility were both endearing and inspiring. He was quick to forgive and lived his life by his faith in Christ.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Church at Horseshoe Bay.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Baylor Scott & White CTX Foundation-Marble Falls (in memory of Steve Smith). All donations will support the Marble Falls hospital. Mail checks to 810 West Highway 71, Marble Falls, TX 78654. Or, donate to the charity of your choice.