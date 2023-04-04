Fire watch followed by rain in Highland Lakes forecast

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

High winds are forecast for the Highland Lakes from Tuesday, April 4, through Wednesday afternoon. The winds combined with low humidity will cause dry conditions, which could increase the risk of fire, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a Fire Weather Watch from 2 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Winds are expected at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Humidity could drop as low as 9 percent, creating potentially dangerous fire conditions.

“Any wildfires that develop could be difficult to control and will likely spread rapidly,” reads the Fire Weather Watch.

Relief could come Thursday and Friday with an 80 percent chance of rain in the forecast.

