SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Fire watch followed by rain in Highland Lakes forecast

04/04/23 | DailyTrib.com

High winds are forecast for the Highland Lakes from Tuesday, April 4, through Wednesday afternoon. The winds combined with low humidity will cause dry conditions, which could increase the risk of fire, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a Fire Weather Watch from 2 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Winds are expected at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Humidity could drop as low as 9 percent, creating potentially dangerous fire conditions.

“Any wildfires that develop could be difficult to control and will likely spread rapidly,” reads the Fire Weather Watch.

Relief could come Thursday and Friday with an 80 percent chance of rain in the forecast.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Defense files motion to quash Oakley indictment at first hearing

04/04/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Hero Golf Tour hits three local courses to raise money for PTSD counseling

04/04/23 | Nathan Bush

Lake LBJ sand plant public comment deadline is April 12

04/04/23 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *