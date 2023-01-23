MFISD superintendent’s farewell party Jan. 27

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After serving the Marble Falls Independent School District for nearly eight years, outgoing Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen will deliver his official letter of resignation at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, during a special meeting of the MFISD Board of Trustees. A community farewell party is scheduled that same day to give residents a chance to say goodbye to Allen. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees is hosting a farewell party for outgoing Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle. The event is open to the public.

The longtime MFISD superintendent will deliver his official letter of resignation to the board during a special meeting at 4:30 p.m.

Allen was recently named the lone finalist for the head job at Midway Independent School District near Waco.

“We want to send him off well and provide an opportunity for the community to tell him thank you and to say goodbye,” board President Kevin Naumann told DailyTrib.com.

The MFISD Food Service Department will serve refreshments.

At the special meeting, the board is expected to go into executive session to discuss further steps in its search for a new superintendent. It board named Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway as interim superintendent during its Jan. 17 meeting.

At that meeting, Naumann spoke about Allen’s tenure.

“You have not just impacted the school district, but the entire community is different because of your leadership, your love, and your dedication to the kids,” Naumann told Allen during the meeting. “That impact may not ever be able to be measured because it will have ripples across generations.”

In his nearly eight years on the job, Allen guided the district through extreme weather and a global pandemic.

“When I look over the last six years since I’ve been here, I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished, even though we’ve had a pandemic, a snowstorm, and a flood,” Marble Falls High School Principal Damon Adams said at the meeting. “Under the leadership of Dr. Allen, with (the board’s) oversight, not only have we risen above it, we’ve actually thrived in a lot of ways.”

