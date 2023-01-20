GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 23, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Jan. 23
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- review racial profiling report for 2022 for Precinct 3 Constable William D. Edwards
- approval of $62,574.60 purchase of John Deere Tractor
- approval to retain outside counsel to complete all paperwork, transfer, and title work for Llano County and city of Llano land and event center swap
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- reappointment of Roy Hallmark to Emergency Services District 7 board
- discussion and action on burn ban for unincorporated areas of Burnet County
- discussion and action on agreement with Marble Falls Independent School District to provide resource officer for Spicewood Elementary School
- discussion and action on applying for grants through programs such as Violence Against Women Justice and Training Program, DJ-Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program, and State Homeland Security Program
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- report from Aqua America on its wastewater plant operation and recent sewage spill
- public hearing for application filed by Granite Pointe to re-plat several lots for new subdivision
- discussion and action to establish appropriate chain of communication to contact city attorney
- discuss and review Waste Management Project to change out garbage bins
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.