Free dental clinic for all ages Feb. 24-25

More than 25 volunteer dentists will provide free dental care during a Texas Mission of Mercy clinic Feb. 24-25 at Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive. Patients will be cared for on a first-come, first served basis.

Doors will open at 6 a.m. and close at 3:30 p.m. on both days.

The clinic is open to residents of all ages for basic, pain-relieving, and preventive procedures.

“Our volunteer dental professionals’ primary focus is on relieving pain and preventing infection by providing extractions, fillings, and limited hygiene,” said Texas Mission of Mercy Chair Dr. Doug Bogan in a media release. “We are truly grateful to provide this level of care as we come out of the global pandemic.”

Volunteers will not perform procedures such as root canals, dentures, teeth whitening, implants, veneers, crowns, or bridge work.

Along with the dentists, more than 250 volunteers will be working the event.

“People are in pain and our volunteers are helping them heal,” Bogan said. “These volunteers come from all over Texas and beyond to care for those in need.”

Founded in 2001, the group has held 85 events across the state, providing care to more than 50,000 patients.

For more information or to volunteer, visit the Texas Mission of Mercy website.

To send donations for the Marble Falls event, email Lee Ann Johnson at LJohnson@tda.org.

nathan@thepicayune.com