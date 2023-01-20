Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brian Kyle Baize, 42, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 13 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 14 on $4,000 in bonds.

Craig Dwayne Burkett, 56, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 13 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): burglary of a building, surety surrender-burglary of a building, failure to appear/status-driving while license is invalid.

Shelly Lee Burleson, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 15 with credit for time served.

Ramon Compean, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 13 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): public intoxication. Released Jan. 14 on a $500 bond.

Clayburn Issac Dingler III, 37, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 13 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): expired driver’s license. Released same day with credit for time served.

Andres Flores-Ramirez, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 13 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Alfonso Saint Gallardo, 52, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): expired driver’s license, driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Flora Ann Hashaw, 35, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, expired registration, open container-driver.

Stephen Dale Jennings, 63, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13 by an outside agency: official oppression.

Justin Joel Knight, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 13 by BPD: expired driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 17 on personal recognizance.

Caleb Benjamin Larranaga, 23, of Austin was arrested Jan. 13 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of a controlled substance.

James Michael Laurin, 57, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Kasey James Martin, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Travis Gaines Pafford, 21, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 16 on $50,000 bond.

Dennis Wayne Price II, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 13 by an outside agency: Llano County detainer.

Richard Gene Ray, 57, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Israel Sanchez, 32, of Dallas was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 32, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect, bail jumping/failure to appear, credit/debit card abuse, theft of property, failure to appear-theft of property, forgery of a financial instrument, failure to appear-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to appear-aggravated assault on a peace officer. Released Jan. 15 on $210,000 in bonds and personal recognizance.

Lee Alan Stahr, 63, of Round Mountain was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Michael Forrest Tupper, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Andres Flores-Ramirez, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Cory Daniel Hisey, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14 by MFPD: criminal trespass.

Caleb Benjamin Larranaga, 23, of Austin was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: U.S. military desertion.

Alejandro Arenas-Garcia, 26, was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Jose Cortez-Elizando, 46, was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Stacey Melvin Davis, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 15 by GSPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cristian Gutierrez-Castro, 28, was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Israel Guzman, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 15 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Jan. 16 on $500 bond.

Jonata Hernandez-Montanez, 24, was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Alfonso Luna-De Jesus, 40, was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 18 to ICE.

Moises Monsivais-Gurrola, 32, of Austin was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 18 to ICE.

Ernesto Palma-Soto, 36, of Kyle was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Eleazar Quintero-Osorio, 28, was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 18 to ICE.

Luciano Salazar-Cabrera, 33, was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 16 to ICE.

Jonathon Michael Schwab, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 15 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 16 on $3,00 bond.

Laurel L. Tillery, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 15 by BPD: motion to adjudicate guilt-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Jan. 18 on $20,000 bond.

Mario Vasquez-Gonzalez, 26, was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Hermilo Vilchis-Sanchez, 43, was arrested Jan. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Dawn Marie Baublit, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 16 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated.

Jesus Flores-Martinez, 25, was arrested Jan. 16 by ICE: detainer. Released the same day to ICE. Released Jan. 18 to ICE.

Andres Flores-Ramirez, 38, was arrested Jan. 16 by ICE: detainer. Released the same day to ICE. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Andrew James Parsley, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 16 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Released Jan. 18 on $8,500 in bonds.

Orlando Pineda-Marroquin, 50, was arrested Jan. 16 by ICE: detainer. Released the same day to ICE.

Nicole Marie Hendrick, 46, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 17 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

Ricky Don Kincaid II, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 17 by MFPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released Jan. 18 on $500 bond.

Robert Dewoyne Lotts, 40, of Centerville was arrested Jan. 17 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 18 on $1,500 bond.

Samuel Alba Martinez, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 17 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Chanel Nichole Stone, 37, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 17 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Thompson Lee Wagner, 30, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 17 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 18 on $5,000 bond.

Kyler Nathaniel Allen, 19, of San Marcos was arrested Jan. 18 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Derrick Kendell Burns, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 18 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Marian Padureanu, 42, of Austin was arrested Jan. 18 by ICE: detainer.

Randall Bryon Sankey, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 18 by BCSO: theft of material-aluminum/bronze/copper/brass.

Melissa Amber Torres, 41, of Christoval was arrested Jan. 18 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Charles Wayne Barr Jr., 54, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jesse Wayne Campbell, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: assault. Released same day on $500 bond.

Eric Donquinn Conely, 34, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

Casey Lawrence Edick, 41, of Pflugerville was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Casey Lawrence Edick, 41, of Pflugerville was arrested Jan. 19 by an outside agency: failure to appear-unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of property, failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Leah Danielle Goff, 30, of Leander was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: SRA-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Joshua Mitchell Jones, 40, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Mandy Renee McMeans, 41, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: bond revocation-claiming lottery prize fraudulently.

Melissa Amber Torres, 41, of Christoval was arrested Jan. 19 by an outside agency: capias pro fine-failure to appear/bail jumping, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Steven Kirk Trujillo, 66, of Beulah, Colorado, was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Cody Rahe White, 40, of Johnson City was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: theft of property.