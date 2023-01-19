‘On Golden Pond’ auditions Jan. 28-29

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Community Theatre is casting the family drama “On Golden Pond,” its fourth production of the 2022-23 season. Auditions are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 28 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

Directed by Karin Frasier, “On Golden Pond” runs from April 14-May 7 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

The play, penned in 1979 by Ernest Thompson, won multiple Tony Awards before it was adapted for the screen in 1981. The film starred Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn, and Jane Fonda, garnered 10 Oscar Award nominations — winning three — and was the second-highest grossing movie of the year.

SUMMARY

“On Golden Pond” tells the story of retired New England professor Norman Thayer and his spirited wife, Ethel, during their last summer at the family’s lakeside cottage in Maine. En route to a European honeymoon, the couple’s estranged daughter, Chelsea, arrives to leave behind her fiancé’s troubled young son. Colliding generations soon forge common ground, but when Chelsea returns to discover Norman playing the father she never had, years of bitter memories and resentment rise to the surface. Both witty and dramatic, the themes of parent/child relationships and aging are addressed with humor, heart, and wisdom.

CAST

The HCCT is seeking three men, two women, and one teen boy to fill the roles.

Norman Thayer Jr.: Nearing 80 years old with some memory problems. Curmudgeonly, but very much in love with his wife, Ethel. Somewhat estranged from daughter Chelsea.

Ethel Thayer: Ten years younger than Norman. Spritely, active, very much in love with her husband to whom she is sweetheart, caregiver, and friend.

Charlie Martin: Local delivery-by-boat mailman and close friend of the family. Has had a lifelong crush on Chelsea.

Chelsea Thayer Wayne: Forties, attractive, divorced. Still troubled by the distance between herself and Norman. Engaged to Bill Ray and has brought him to meet her parents.

Billy Ray: Fourteen-year-old son of Bill Ray. Typical California teenager coming to spend a month with Norman and Ethel while his father and Chelsea are in Europe.

Bill Ray: Chelsea’s fiancé and Billy’s father. Not the outdoors type but trying to make a good impression on Chelsea’s parents.

For more information, call the Hill Country Community Theatre at 830-798-8944 or visit thehcct.org.

editor@thepicayune.com