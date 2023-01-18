Marble Falls ISD names Gasaway interim superintendent

Dr. Jeff Gasaway was named interim superintendent during the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 18. Gasaway began his tenure with the district in 2016 as assistant superintendent before being promoted to deputy superintendent in 2021. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees named Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway interim superintendent on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to replace outgoing Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen, who is leaving to take the top job for the Midway Independent School District near Waco. Hired in 2016, Gasaway served as assistant superintendent before being promoted to deputy superintendent in 2021.

“(Gasaway) is a natural fit,” board President Kevin Naumann told DailyTrib.com. “He knows the vision. That’s the most important piece. He’s got the heart and understands the vision behind loving and inspiring every child. That’s super important to the board to maintain continuity on that.”

As the search for a permanent superintendent begins, Naumann hopes Gasaway will consider applying.

“(The board wants) him to be a part of that process if he wants to be a part of it,” Naumann said. “It’s totally not outside of the realm of possibility that he is the permanent replacement.”

Naumann believes Gasaway’s prior administrative roles will ensure a smooth transition period, no matter who is ultimately hired.

“He already knows where we’re at on a lot of our ongoing projects,” Naumann said. “He’ll be able to step in and really not miss a beat in terms of where the district is headed and how we finish out this year.”

Gasaway’s wife, Kara, is the principal of MFISD’s Spicewood Elementary School. To avoid a conflict of interest, she will be under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Yarda Leflet.

“We wanted to make sure the community knows we have transparency on all of that,” Naumann said.

No timeline was set for how long Gasaway will serve in the position as trustees outline the search process for a permanent replacement.

“I think the intent is we get somebody sooner rather than later, so that whoever the permanent person is would be in on the budget and personnel and all the decisions that go into planning for next year,” Naumann said. “Ideally, by the end of the semester, we’d know where we’re headed for the future.”

The board plans to meet in executive session to talk about the search process at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle.

nathan@thepicayune.com