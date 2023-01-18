Free job readiness training for women starts Jan. 31 in Burnet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The application process is open for a free, 12-week job readiness training program for Highland Lakes women that is set to begin Jan. 31.

The Christian Women’s Job Corps classes are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 218 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. Computers and lunch are provided.

The full course covers basic computer skills, customer service, bookkeeping, and more but will focus on developing professionalism and faith.

“We, of course, have the job skills, but it’s also life skills,” CWJC site coordinator Brenda Rienstra told DailyTrib.com. “Budgeting, setting personal boundaries, time management, we just provide love, encouragement, and hope so that they can get ahead in life and have a good start.”

Applications should be submitted before the program’s orientation, which is at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. Late applications will be considered if space is available. Interested women may fill out an application online or mail one to CWJC Highland Lakes, P.O. Box 1433, Burnet, TX 78611. They will be contacted for an interview.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and drug and alcohol free. A certificate of completion is awarded at the end of the 12 weeks to those who adhere to attendance policies.

“I think there is a need for this,” Rienstra said about the classes. “Personally, it’s a ministry. We’re trying to help people in a tangible way, but they’re getting a lot more than just the hands-on training.”

For more information about the Christian Women’s Job Corps and its classes, contact cwjchl78611@gmail.com or 512-756-1484.

dakota@thepicayune.com