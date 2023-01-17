Filing for city elections begins Jan. 18

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The filing period for city elections across the Highland Lakes opens Wednesday, Jan. 18. Residents have until Feb. 17 to submit their applications. Election Day is May 6.

Mayor and places 4 and 6 on the Marble Falls City Council are up for election. Mayor Richard Westerman was elected for the first time in May 2021. Incumbent councilors Bryan Walker and Reed Norman currently hold the place 4 and 6 seats, respectively.

Place 2, held by Dave Rhodes since 2017, is an open seat due to city charter rules preventing Rhodes from serving another term.

Packets can be picked up at City Hall, 800 Third St.

Contact City Secretary Christina McDonald at cmcdonald@marblefallstx.gov or 830-693-3615 for more information.

Burnet Mayor Crista Goble Bromley and Councilor Cindia Talamentez are unable to run due to term limits. City Council seats currently held by Joyce Laudenschlager and Ricky Langley are up for re-election.

Applications are available at 1001 Buchanan Drive, Suite 4.

Call City Secretary Kelly Dix at 512-715-3209 for more information.

Mayor and places 2 and 4 on the Cottonwood Shores City Council are up for election. Donald Orr has served as mayor since 2013. The place 2 and 4 seats are currently held by councilors Brigitte Thomas and Ray Whitis. Whitis was appointed to her seat in September 2022 after the resignation of Councilor Michael Hibdon.

To file, visit City Hall at 3808 Cottonwood Drive.

Call City Secretary Bobby Herrin at 830-693-3830 for more information.

Places 2, 4, and 5 on the Meadowlakes City Council are all up for re-election. Incumbents Barbara Peskin, Eddie Wise, and Garrett Wood currently hold the three seats.

Packets can be picked up at City Hall, 117 Broadmoor, Suite A.

Contact City Secretary Evan Bauer at 830-693-6840 or ebauer@meadowlakestx.us for more information.

Places 1, 2, 3, and 5 on the Granite Shoals City Council are all up for re-election. The seats are currently held by incumbents Ron Munos, Kevin Flack, Samantha Ortiz, and Michael Berg, respectively. Both Flack and Berg were recently appointed to fill vacant seats.

The position of mayor is also up for election. Aaron Garcia was sworn in as mayor in October 2022 following the resignation of Will Skinner.

Applications are available at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

Call City Secretary Dawn Wright at 830-598-2424 for more information.

The seats of Highland Haven aldermen Lynn Smith, Terry Smith, and Lorinda Peters are up for election.

To file, visit City Hall at 510 Highland Drive.

Contact City Secretary Lezley Baum at 830-265-4366 or citysecretary@highlandhaventx.com for more information.

The seats of Bertram councilors Pat Turner and Lane Shipp are up for election. The two councilors won their seats in 2021. The seat of Mayor Pro-Tem John Baladez is also up for election.

Packets can be picked up at City Hall, 110 E. Vaughn St.

Contact City Secretary Georgina Hernandez at 512-355-2197 or ghernandez@cityofbertram.org for more information.

nathan@thepicayune.com