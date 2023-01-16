James Board Giles passed away Jan. 11, 2023

James “Jim” Board Giles passed away on January 11, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones after a brief illness at the age of 71. Jim will be remembered as a caring and loving man of God who was full of grace. He was a true embodiment of agape love. Jim was a devoted husband, father, uncle, brother, cousin, and grandfather named “Doc.”

Jim was born on December 12, 1951, in West Point, New York, to James B. Giles Jr. and Mary Gene Catlett Giles. He was raised in Houston, Texas, and attended Lamar High School, where he graduated captain of the basketball team, cheerleader, and was awarded “Gentleman of Lamar.” Although Jim had an amazing range of gifts and aptitudes, his interest in the medical field and his calling to become a doctor was sparked during his high school years.

He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1974 and was a proud Texas Ex. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and served as the chapter president and participated in multiple intermural sports, including the Phi Gamma Delta Intermural Football Championship team, volleyball, and basketball. After college, Jim attended Baylor College of Medicine from 1974 to 1978, then the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio Orthopaedic surgery residency from 1978 to 1983. It was in San Antonio where he established many of his medical colleagues and lifelong friends.

Jim had the fortune to meet Lisa Childers in San Antonio and forever affectionately called her L.O.M.L. (Love of My Life). After marrying Lisa, they had their first adventure in 1983 by moving to Edinburgh, Scotland, for six months for a medical fellowship. Following their return, they moved to Bryan, Texas, to join Orthopaedic Associates. During their years in Bryan, they welcomed their three daughters and were embraced by a community of friends, which continues to be their extended family. Jim retired to Marble Falls in 2012 after 28 years as an orthopaedic surgeon. Retirement and lake life provided more time for him to explore many of his other varied interests.

Jim Giles was a faithful Christian, and throughout his life, he served as a church leader, teacher, and mentor. He was called to medical mission work with Faith in Practice and, during his life, was recognized for his willingness to care for the less fortunate and marginalized communities throughout Texas and overseas. Jim was a founding board member of Breakaway Ministries, participant of Walk to Emmaus, longtime supporter of Samaritan’s Purse, Community Bible Study, served with the Kairos prison ministry, and Helping Center.

Jim had an incredible love of nature, athletics, and adventure. He was an avid boater, cyclist, SCUBA diver, hiker, camper, fisherman, kayaker, water skier, snow skier, pilates practicer, marathon runner, and triathlete. Jim and his family made lasting memories as they traveled the world together and he visited all seven continents. In addition to his other pursuits, he was an accomplished photographer and voracious reader.

Jim was fun-loving, a jokester as well as the world’s greatest encourager. He always mailed a packet of “clippings” to family and friends filled with articles, jokes, photos, and letters. Jim was known for his love of theme parties and his creative and elaborate costumes he often made himself. Jim was a music enthusiast, which led to some of his family’s most treasured moments by taking turns playing their favorite songs in the living room and dancing together. Jim will be forever known as a joyful person, humble, extremely compassionate, a man of action, inspirational to many, and a faithful Christian with a servant’s heart.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Giles Jr. and Mary Gene Catlett Giles, and nephew Brian Smith. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa Childers Giles, and his three daughters and their families, Jordan Giles and husband Tommas Coldrick, Sarah Elizabeth Giles, and Blakeley Giles and husband Tanner Wilbanks. Jim adored his grandsons, Bohan James Coldrick, and Callan Alexander Coldrick.

He leaves behind his sisters, Susan Elizabeth Giles and Anne Giles Jarvis (Tim), and their children, Mary Catherine Jarvis and Elizabeth (Lizzy) Jarvis. Jim is survived by his cousins and their families: Jackson Hooper (Janelle) and their children Charles Hooper (Ashtyn), and Rebecca Erb (Austin), Mary Hooper Bell (Jerry) and their children Julia Ambrose (Ryan), John Bell (Amy), and Molly Johnson (Drew), and cousins Rogan B. Giles and Genie Lee Giles. Also surviving Jim are his stepmother, Everlyn McMillian Cummins Giles and her family: Jim Cummins (Ellen), Susan Cummins, and Bob Cummins (Melanie), his brother-in-law Tripps Childers (Becky) and their son Daniel Childers, and sister-in-law Tawnya Childers. The family recognizes Jim’s numerous extended family members and countless friends.

A celebration of life service is to be held at two o’clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 22nd of January, at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive, Marble Falls, Texas 78654. Immediately following the service, there will be a reception to greet the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given in the name of Jim Giles to Breakaway Ministries, Phoenix Center, Helping Center, or a charity of your choice. Donations to Breakaway Ministries can be made at www.breakawayministries.org. Donations to Helping Center can be made online at www.helpingcenter.org. Donations to the Phoenix Center can be made online at www.phoenixtx.org or mailed to P.O. Box 732, Marble Falls, TX 78654.