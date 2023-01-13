So you want to run for your school board? Free webinar Feb. 8

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A free webinar on Feb. 8 can help prepare those interested in running for one of eight school board seats in the three Highland Lakes districts that will be on the ballot in 2023. Election Day is May 6. Candidates must file by mid-February.

The Texas Association of School Boards webinar is from noon to 1 p.m. that Wednesday. The live, online session is designed to help participants understand the responsibilities of a board member and how they can positively impact public schools in their communities. The webinar also teaches candidates how to run an effective and constructive campaign.

The nonprofit TASB was established in 1949 to serve and represent public school boards in the state.

“Being a school board member is one of the most rewarding elected offices a community member can hold,” said TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell. “I commend candidates who are ready to volunteer their time to serve their local schools, students, and school communities.”

LOCAL SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS

All candidates must be registered voters and live within a school district to run for that district’s board.

MARBLE FALLS ISD

The deadline to file for one of the three seats on the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees is 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Places 2, 3, and 4, currently held by Crystal Tubig, Mandy McCary, and Larry Berkman, will be on the May 6 ballot. Trustees serve three-year terms.

For more information, call 830-693-4357 or visit the district’s election webpage.

BURNET CONSOLIDATED ISD

Two seats are open on the BCISD board: places 3 and 7, currently held by Suzanne Brown and Mark Kincaid. Terms are three years. Filing is from Jan. 18-Feb. 17.

For more information, call 512-756-2124 or visit the district’s election webpage.

LLANO ISD

The LISD school district has three seats to fill, one in a special election on the same day as the general election. Places 3 and 4, currently held by Rick Tisdale and Cody Fly, will be on the general election ballot. Place 6, currently held by Paul Hull, will be selected in a special election. Hull was appointed in October 2022.

Filing for the general election seats is Jan. 18-Feb. 17. Filing for the special election seat is Jan. 24-Feb. 24.

For more information, call 325-247-4747 or visit the district’s election webpage.

Register for the free TASB webinar by filling out an online form. If you are unable to watch it live, a recording will be posted on the association’s Candidate Resources webpage a few days after the webinar.

