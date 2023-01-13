Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 6-12, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 6-12, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jamie Ray Aguilar, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): failure to appear-family.

Itzel Berenice Batres, 27, of Austin was arrested Jan. 6 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): assault causing bodily injury. Released Jan. 8 on $5,000 bond.

Renee Lynn Brewer, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 6 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond revocation-resisting arrest. Released Jan. 12 on $14,000 in bonds.

Tasha Lea Crain, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: commitment. Released Jan. 8 with credit for time served.

Jessica Nicole Delarosa, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect. Released Jan. 7 on $30,000 in bonds.

Miguel Torrez Delgado, 50, of Round Rock was arrested Jan. 6 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 8 on $1,500 bond.

Jessica Ileen Gephart, 30, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 6 by BPD: expired driver’s license, displaying expired license plates, failure to show proof of financial responsibility. Released Jan. 7 after laying out a fine.

Timothy Wade Hartness, 60, of McCaskill, Arkansas, was arrested Jan. 6 by DPS: parole violation.

Kaitlyn Donna Hopper, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 6 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): parole violation, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

James Michael Laurin, 57, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 9 on $25,000 bond.

Ismael Marcus Martinez, 37, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Jan. 8 with credit for time served.

Daniel Gregory Meyer, 23, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 6 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 9 on $15,000 bond.

Raul Munoz Jr., 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 9 on $20,000 bond.

Dalton James Phillips, 28, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 9 on $5,000 bond.

Zoe Roxanne Robinson, 26, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a dangerous drug.

Christopher David Schoonover, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Robert Glenn Whitehill, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Jorge Eduardo Clemente, 20, of Houston was arrested Jan. 7 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 8 on $7,500 bond.

Claudio Angel Granados, 21, of San Antonio was arrested Jan. 7 by DPS: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 8 on $16,500 in bonds.

Louis Edward Jenkins Jr., 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-obstruction/retaliation, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 9 on $95,000 in bonds.

Tian En Nji, 28, of Georgetown was arrested Jan. 7 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Jan. 8 to ICE.

Alexandria Brooke Perez, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 7 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Patrick Smith, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 7 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Mark Alan Swanson, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 7 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 12 on personal recognizance.

Miguel Aguilar-Santos, 36, was arrested Jan. 8 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 9 to ICE.

Benjamin Chan-Acabal, 52, of Austin was arrested Jan. 8 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 9 to ICE.

Timothy David Jobe, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 8 by BCSO: violation of a bond/protective order. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Jeremiah Paul Johnson, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 8 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance.

Kristian Nicole Dara Burke, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 9 by MFPD: violation of city park hours.

Martin Hugo Martinez, 51, of Runaway Bay was arrested Jan. 9 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 10 on $1,500 bond.

Gino Leone Rastrelli, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO: obstructing a highway passageway.

Ashley Lynne Sanquist, 33, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Tabbitha Sabriena Schwier, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO: injury of a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to commit bodily injury. Released same day on personal recognizance.

John Edward Sharp Jr., 50, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 9 by MFPD: violation of city park hours.

Israel Sanchez, 32, of Dallas was arrested Jan. 10 by an outside agency: forgery of a financial instrument, theft of property.

Rachel Munoz, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 10 by the Attorney General’s Office (AG): parole violation.

Jonathan James Watson, 40, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, criminal trespass of a habitation/shelter.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 28, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 11 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-theft of property. Released Jan. 12 on $2,500 bond.

Emily Suekay Gregg, 38, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 11 by DPS: possession of a dangerous drug.

Steven Antonio Silva, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 11 by MFPD: displaying expired or no license plates, no driver’s license, failure to appear, expired registration. Released Jan. 12 on $2,000 in bonds.

Cary Brian Stratton, 59, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 11 by BPD: public intoxication.

Christopher John Torres, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 11 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Jan. 12 on $10,000 bond.

Nathan Cole Durst, 28, of Princeton was arrested Jan. 12 by an outside agency: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Estephan Ray Esposito Jr., 28, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 12 by BCSO: judgment-possession of a controlled substance.

Pedro Hernandez Castro, 21, of Pflugerville was arrested Jan. 12 by ICE: detainer.

Rohit Bikram Kusari, 24, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 12 by CSPD: sale to certain person.

Edward Frank Parker, 20, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 12 by DPS: resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, reckless driving.

Tisha Deann Snyder, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 12 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, forgery of a financial instrument.