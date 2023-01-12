MFHS’ high-flying ‘Wizard of Oz’ has heart and courage

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School senior Emma Boerm gets a lesson in physics as she practices soaring through the air via flying apparatus for the musical production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.' Boerm will star as Dorothy. Performances are Jan. 14, 15, and 16. Courtesy photo

Follow the yellow brick road to Marble Falls High School, where the fine arts department presents a musical and high-flying production of “The Wizard of Oz.” The production takes the stage in the school auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

Performances are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15; and 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Premium seats are $15 and can be reserved in advance by calling 830-798-3664. Tickets at the door are $10 per adult and $5 per student.

An American classic, the musical was first performed in 1902 as an adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Over a century later, audiences continue to enjoy the fantastical tale.

“It’s a story about good overcoming evil,” said choir Director Bryce Gage. “It brings back the sentiment of what home really is: family, being together with the people you love, and learning to appreciate the things you have.”

Composed of high schoolers from both the theater and choir departments, the cast is led by senior Emma Boerm with her portrayal of Dorothy.

“Emma has been absolutely fantastic in the role of Dorothy,” Gage said. “She sings beautifully, and she really portrays this character very well.”

The production will utilize a flying apparatus from visual effects company Vertigo. While being trained to use the equipment, students got a cross-curricular lesson from physics teacher Mihaela Hammond.

“We brought in all the physics students, and a Vertigo representative taught physics through our flight systems using pendulums and our kids flying,” Gage said. “It really put physics into a visual and real-world setting versus sitting in a classroom learning formulas.”

A live orchestra will accompany the cast during the performances, which should be accessible to all ages.

“’The Wizard of Oz’ is an incredibly classic story,” Gage said. “Everyone knows the story and has seen the movie. It’s a great introduction to live theater for young children because they know the story.”

Visit the Marble Falls High School theater and choir Twitter accounts to see other upcoming events.

