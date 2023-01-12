Burnet County gets new emergency management coordinator

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New Burnet County Emergency Management Coordinator Derek Marchio (right) poses for a photo alongside his predecessor, Jim Barho, who served in the position for 24 years. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Derek Marchio took over as Burnet County emergency management coordinator on Jan. 9 following the retirement of Jim Barho, who had the job for 24 years. Marchio was introduced to the Burnet County Commissioners Court during its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Marchio will be responsible for planning and coordinating a wide range of emergency response efforts in the county. His duties include natural disaster mitigation and creating effective strategies for terroristic threats.

“Thank you, Judge (James Oakley) and the court, for bringing me on board,” he told the Commissioners Court. “It’s an honor.”

Marchio is a U.S. Army combat veteran, has a bachelor’s degree in emergency and disaster management from North Texas University, and served in emergency management positions in the cities of Little Elm and Killeen and in Denton County.

He has lived in Marble Falls for over a year and saw Burnet County as an ideal transfer from Killeen, which has three times the population. Denton County’s population is 18 times bigger.

“With rural communities, I think resiliency is one of the biggest hurdles to overcome because resources are usually more limited,” Marchio told DailyTrib.com. “In our field, we have to be more creative and be able to think outside of the box.”

Former Coordinator Barho will continue to operate the Western Region Radio System for the foreseeable future and work to create a smooth transition for Marchio.

“We’ve got a really robust operation,” Barho told DailyTrib.com. “I’ve had to do it all for a long time. I won’t miss the workload, but I’ll miss the people.”

