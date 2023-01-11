Marble Falls youth volleyball registration through March 17

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Registration is open through March 17 for a youth volleyball program offered by the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

The league is open to children ages 7-12. All skill levels are welcome to join. The program will field three leagues divided by age.

Fees are $75 per child and cover the cost of uniforms, a team photo, and postseason awards. While knee pads are recommended, they are not required.

Teams will schedule two, one-hour practices on weeknights. Practices begin March 27. The eight-game season runs April 1 through May 20. Games will be played on Saturdays.

All games and practices will be held on Marble Falls Independent School District campuses courtesy of an interlocal cooperation agreement signed by the city and the district in October.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this program for the community,” Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Dingman said in a media release. “The program would not be possible without the support of the Marble Falls ISD providing access to the school gyms. We look forward to the growth and success of this program for years to come.”

Players will have an opportunity to display their talent during Coach Look, a showcase with basic drills and fun games. It is Tuesday, March 21, at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive. The scouting combine will kick off at 5:30 p.m. for the 8-and-under division followed by the 10-and-under division at 6:30 p.m. and the 12-and-under division at 7:30 p.m.

After the showcase, coaches will draft their teams. Team formations will be announced via email on Friday, March 24. Requests to play with a friend or a specific coach cannot be honored.

To register your child or sign up as a volunteer coach, visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation website.

nathan@thepicayune.com