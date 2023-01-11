Anita Baxley passed away Jan. 10, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Anita Elaine Suchma Baxley, May 22, 1923-Jan 10 2023

Born to Czech parents Karel and Frances Suchma, Anita was raised in Guy, Fort Bend County, Texas, speaking only Czech until attending school.

As the youngest of 11 children, Anita (aka “Fritzie” to family) grew up on their cotton farm without such “modern conveniences” as electricity and running water until almost graduation.

She met her soulmate, Bill Baxley, after a Dallas football game, and they were wed in Wharton, Texas, in 1945. Their life together was spent largely in Brazoria and Llano counties, Anita working as a bookkeeper. They retired to Sunrise Beach Village in 1977, and she remained involved in the community as treasurer of both the First Baptist Church and Sandy Mountain Cemetery. She stayed active enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, walking, and helping Bill with his building projects.

Anita accepted Jesus as Savior early on and raised her own family to know how great a God we have. She was a member of Sandy Mountain Fellowship Church.

Survived by children David R. Baxley, Dana E. Baxley and (William) Bruce Baxley. Seven grandchildren include Krista Moran, Eric Traugott, Betsy Dement, Karma Baxley, Angela Stewart, Stacy Svegliato, and Kindra Dozier, along with 12 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, granddaughter Donna Traugott, sisters Eleanor Ward, Hattie Padon, Molly Patton, Clara King, Helen Weeks, Mary Vick, Lydia Baron, Elsie Suchma, and brothers Karel, Jarolin and Frank Suchma.

A small memorial will be held on Saturday Jan. 21, 2023, at her dear friend’s home. For more information, contact Dana Baxley at 830-693-2262.