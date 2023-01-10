SUBSCRIBE NOW

VetRide receives $20,000 donation

01/10/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
Burnet County VetRide Director Sophie McCoy (center) with WoodmenLife Chapter 283 President Lanette Slatter (left) and chapter Secretary Karen Lock outside of the Burnet County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10. WoodmenLife donated $20,000 to VetRide program, accounts for roughly 25 percent of the organization’s annual operating budget. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Bertram chapter of WoodmenLife recently donated $20,000 to the VetRide program. The Burnet County Commissioners Court acknowledged the nonprofit life insurance company’s generous act during a regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10.

VetRide offers free transportation services to U.S. military veterans and their families in Burnet, Llano, and Lampasas counties. The organization depends on grants, donations, and support from its serviced counties to meet its $80,000 annual budget and continue to operate.

“Every donation means so much to us,” said VetRide Director Sophie McCoy.

VetRide transports veterans and their families an average of 100,000 miles a year, spread across 150 individuals. Services rely upon volunteer drivers willing to make the trip to veterans’ facilities across Central Texas.

“There’s never enough that we can do for our veterans,” Burnet County Judge James Oakley said at the meeting.

The commissioners unanimously acknowledged the efforts of VetRide and the generosity of the Bertram WoodmenLife chapter. 

In December, the Commissioners Court approved American Rescue Plan Act funding for the donation of a 2022 Ford Transit van to VetRide.

