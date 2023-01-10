MFISD expected to announce interim superintendent Jan. 17

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A new interim superintendent is expected to be named during the next regular meeting of the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees, which is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle.

Possible candidates for the interim post include Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway, other MFISD administrative employees, and outside hires, said board President Kevin Naumann.

The interim will replace Dr. Chris Allen, who is leaving to take over as superintendent at Midway Independent School District near Waco. His last day in Marble Falls will be Jan. 25.

Hiring discussions kicked off during the board’s special meeting on Jan. 6, most of which occurred behind closed doors during a two-hour executive session.

“I’m pretty confident we’ll make a decision on our interim superintendent at the next regular meeting,” Naumann said after the Jan. 3 executive session. “For tonight’s purposes, we’re taking no action.”

The board decided to hold off on its announcement to allow trustees more time to think about the process as a whole.

“We didn’t want to have a knee-jerk reaction,” Naumann told DailyTrib.com. “We wanted to let all the information from our (special) meeting sink in before we made a decision on the interim.”

During the Jan. 6 executive session, trustees shared their thoughts on the selection process for both an interim and a permanent superintendent, Naumann said.

“We’ve had a good, long conversation about how our process might go, what our options are, and what the opportunities are,” he said at the Jan. 3 meeting.

Anyone wanting to speak to a trustee about the hiring process may email MFISD Administrative Assistant Krystal Saunders at ksaunders@mfisd.txed.net or call the district’s main office at 830-693-4357.

