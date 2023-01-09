Llano County seeks new attorney for JLK event center trade

Llano County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jerry Don Moss on Jan. 9 moved to terminate a contract with an unnamed law firm that was brought in to help facilitate a real estate trade deal between the county and the city of Llano. The county is now searching for a new attorney to assist with the deal. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Llano County Commissioners Court voted to terminate services with a law firm that had been hired to facilitate a trade deal between the county and the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena. The action took place during its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Commissioners now hope to find a real estate lawyer and title company to wade through the necessary paperwork to complete the deal, which has been in the works since July 2022.

The Commissioners Court officially approved the trade deal and awarded funding to operate the event center in November 2022 and then sought a lawyer to help facilitate the deal in December. An unnamed attorney’s contract was terminated after an executive session during Monday’s meeting so the court could seek a law firm that would better suit the county’s needs, according to Precinct 4 Commissioner Jerry Don Moss. No timeline on the deal has been solidified.

“In discussion with the (previous) lawyer, we decided that we need to get somebody else for the job,” Moss told DailyTrib.com. “We’re going to continue to move forward with someone else, another law firm, as soon as possible.”

He explained that the county’s lawyers were busy with other lawsuits and unable to dedicate the time necessary to work on the event center deal, which requires extensive paperwork.

The county will acquire the JLK center, which is valued at $2.7 million, in exchange for county-owned properties in the city, including Badu and Grenwelge parks.

“The (Llano) City Council is still on board. We just have to cut through all of the red tape,” Moss said.

Llano city officials are already working on their side of the deal using City Attorney Luke A. Cochran.

