Waste Management replacing trash and recycling bins in Marble Falls

Waste Management will drop off new trash and recycling bins and pick up old ones beginning Monday, Jan. 16, across Marble Falls. Residents should expect the replacement on their regular trash pickup day that week.

Waste Management asks that residents not use or leave out the new 96-gallon bins, branded with the company logo, until their old bins are removed.

Old bins should be out by 7 a.m. on pickup day with handles facing toward the home. Waste Management will provide uninterrupted service throughout the transition.

