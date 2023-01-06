GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 9, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Jan. 9
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- discussion and action on restricting or prohibiting outdoor burning
- approval of 2023 IRS Standard Mileage rates to increase $0.655 per mile
- approval to pursue TDEM/FEMA grant funding for generator for Law Enforcement Center; anticipated match is 10 percent of $500,000
- discussion and action on considering using different attorney for Llano County and city of Llano land swap
- review of 2022 racial profiling report
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- administration of oaths of office for Claude Harding and Jeff Steele
- update from recreation manager on Parks and Recreation Department’s plans for 2023
- election of Parks and Recreation Commission chair and vice chair
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- discussion and action on acknowledgement of $20,000 donation from Woodmen Life Chapter 283 in Bertram to VetRide
- acceptance of $30,331.28 from Bullet-Resistant Grant Program, which includes eight assault shields and two entry shields
- discussion and action on making CR 325 a gated road, although gate will remain unlocked
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.