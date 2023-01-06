GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 9, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Jan. 9

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and action on restricting or prohibiting outdoor burning

approval of 2023 IRS Standard Mileage rates to increase $0.655 per mile

approval to pursue TDEM/FEMA grant funding for generator for Law Enforcement Center; anticipated match is 10 percent of $500,000

discussion and action on considering using different attorney for Llano County and city of Llano land swap

review of 2022 racial profiling report

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

administration of oaths of office for Claude Harding and Jeff Steele

update from recreation manager on Parks and Recreation Department’s plans for 2023

election of Parks and Recreation Commission chair and vice chair

Tuesday, Jan. 10

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and action on acknowledgement of $20,000 donation from Woodmen Life Chapter 283 in Bertram to VetRide

acceptance of $30,331.28 from Bullet-Resistant Grant Program, which includes eight assault shields and two entry shields

discussion and action on making CR 325 a gated road, although gate will remain unlocked

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com