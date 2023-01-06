SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 9, 2023

01/06/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Jan. 9

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on restricting or prohibiting outdoor burning
  • approval of 2023 IRS Standard Mileage rates to increase $0.655 per mile
  • approval to pursue TDEM/FEMA grant funding for generator for Law Enforcement Center; anticipated match is 10 percent of $500,000
  • discussion and action on considering using different attorney for Llano County and city of Llano land swap
  • review of 2022 racial profiling report

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • administration of oaths of office for Claude Harding and Jeff Steele
  • update from recreation manager on Parks and Recreation Department’s plans for 2023
  • election of Parks and Recreation Commission chair and vice chair

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on acknowledgement of $20,000 donation from Woodmen Life Chapter 283 in Bertram to VetRide
  • acceptance of $30,331.28 from Bullet-Resistant Grant Program, which includes eight assault shields and two entry shields
  • discussion and action on making CR 325 a gated road, although gate will remain unlocked

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like

Waste Management replacing trash and recycling bins in Marble Falls

01/06/23 | DailyTrib.com

NEW BIZ: Hooper’s fully open in Kingsland ‘Chain Saw’ house

01/06/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Reverse 911 notices go out in Meadowlakes ‘family violence’ incident

01/06/23 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *