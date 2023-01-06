Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Caitlin Ariel Baalke, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 30 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): harassment.

Caitlin Ariel Baalke, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 30 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport, bond revocation-criminal trespass, bond revocation-harassment. Released Jan. 3 on $50,000 in bonds.

Carlene Nicole Jordan, 38, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Dec. 31 on $500 bond.

Cristie Lane Keeter, 54, of Seguin was arrested Dec. 30 by BCSO: resisting arrest/search/transport, silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911.

Charles Thomas Oustad, 45, of Tow was arrested Dec. 30 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 2 with credit for time served.

Stacy Ann Schlosser, 20, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 2 with credit for time served.

Paul Anthony Trevino, 36, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. Released Dec. 31 on $1,500 bond.

Melissa Berduo, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 31 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Ray Crain, 33, of Leander was arrested Dec. 31 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 2 on $2,000 bond.

Jason Stewart Horne, 49, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 31 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Phillip Kevin Kilgore, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 31 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 2 on $500 bond.

Hunter Brooks Rochte, 29, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 31 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated, speeding. Released Jan. 1 on $30,500 in bonds.

Rolando Prince Solorzano, 35, of Tobyville was arrested Dec. 31 by GSPD: expired registration, expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 5 on personal recognizance.

Fermin Vasquez-Avila, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 31 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Maura Shea Venden, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 31 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Michael Allen Volz, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 31 by BCSO: parole violation.

Dustin Joe Woods, 40, of Temple was arrested Dec. 31 by BTPD: criminal trespass. Released Jan. 2 on $15,000 in bonds.

Alejandra Guillen-Sarmiento, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 1 by GSPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass.

Michael Adam Herr, 25, of Lampasas was arrested Jan. 1 by MFPD: disorderly conduct-fighting. Released same day on $500 bond.

Derrick Adam Mayfield Sr., 41, was arrested Jan. 1 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Orlando Pineda-Marroquin, 50, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 1 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Orlando Pineda-Marroquin, 50, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 1 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Zoe Roxanne Robinson, 26, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 1 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid.

Juan Rodriguez-Ibarra, 23, was arrested Jan. 1 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 3 to ICE.

Ignacio Urbina Silvas III, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 1 by MFPD: disorderly conduct-fighting. Released same day on $500 bond.

Fermin Vasquez-Avila, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 1 by ICE: detainer.

Luis Diaz-Nava, 27, was arrested Jan. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 3 to ICE.

Cory Daniel Grant, 36, of Austin as arrested Jan. 2 by BTPD: probation violation-driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 5 to outside agency.

Alejandra Guillen-Sarmiento, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 2 by ICE: detainer.

Roy Matthew Holman, 30, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 2 by BCSO: criminal trespass, parole violation.

Carlos Alfredo Martinez, 32, of Pharr was arrested Jan. 2 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 3 on personal recognizance.

Brigid Lee McGregor, 56, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 2 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 3 after paying fine.

Ruben Moreno-Romero, 44, was arrested Jan. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 3 to ICE.

Zoe Roxanne Robinson, 26, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 2 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-driving while license is invalid.

Alexander Schloz, 55, of Austin was arrested Jan. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 4 to ICE.

Oscar Vazquez-Cardenas, 29, was arrested Jan. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 3 to ICE.

Joseph Marvel Aplon IV, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 3 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): speeding, no driver’s license. Released Jan. 4 on $1,000 in bonds.

Skylar Morgan Duncan, 25, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 3 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $500 bond.

Louis Edward Jenkins Jr., 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 3 by MFPD: obstruction/retaliation, possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Alvarez Molina, 32, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 3 by CSPD: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released Jan. 3 on $1,000 in bonds.

Sean Alan Morrissey, 36, of Killeen was arrested Jan. 3 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Julie Marie Phillips, 55, of Johnson City was arrested Jan. 3 by BPD: insufficient bond-burglary of a habitation-intending other felony. Released Jan. 4 on $40,000 bond.

Robert Guerra Silva, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 3 by GSPD: capias pro fine-violation of city ordinance-no proof of rabies vaccination, capias pro fine-violation of city ordinance-registration of an animal, capias pro fine-violation of city ordinance-animal at large.

Justin Curtis Tisdel, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 3 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Colby Wayne Vaughn, 46, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 3 by BPD: criminal mischief. Released Jan. 4 on personal recognizance.

James Earl Whigham, 50, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 3 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid.

Shannon Glen Williams, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 3 by GSPD: assault against an elderly/disabled person. Released Jan. 4 on $2,500 bond.

James Robert Allen III, 38, of Llano was arrested Jan. 4 by BPD: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Broc Andrew Bigham, 24, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 4 by BPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Garrett Alexander Foster, 24, of Lampasas was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO: surety surrender-abandoning/endangering children-criminal neglect.

Louis Edward Jenkins Jr., 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $60,000 in bonds

Sean Alan Morrissey, 36, of Killeen was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO: failure to appear, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, expired registration.

Jacob Matthew Mullikin, 19, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO: surety surrender-burglary of vehicles, surety surrender-theft of property.

Craig Lorene Statler, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO: theft of property.

James Earl Whigham, 50, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Caitlin Ariel Baalke, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: stalking.

Steven Patrick Barraco, 36, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Renee Lynn Brewer, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 5 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, public intoxication.

Ronnie Earl Carroll, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 5 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Sandy Guido, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 5 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. Released same day on bond.

Brandi Leigh Higgins, 42, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSP: robbery.

Jaydon Christopher Johnson, 23, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact, sexual assault of a child, sexual abuse of a child-continuous.

Mirandalyn Rachelle Johnson, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: continuous violence against family.

Kyle Clayton Mulholland, 32, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Angelita Munoz-Pacheco, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft of property. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Feliciano Perales-Puchete, 52, was arrested Jan. 5 by ICE: detainer.

Cameron Jefferson Ring, 22, of Walkertown, N.C., was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to identify to a peace officer. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Carl Wayne Scott, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher John Torres, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: violation of certain court orders. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Gary Donnell Williams, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.