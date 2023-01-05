MFISD planning next steps to replace departing superintendent

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting on Friday, Jan. 6, to discuss the hiring process for a new superintendent. The meeting comes on the heels of the Tuesday announcement that Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen is the lone finalist for the top job at the Midway Independent School District.

Allen has been the MFISD superintendent since his 2015 hiring.

The special meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the community room at the MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle. Discussions about the hiring process will take place behind closed doors in executive session. The board could announce an interim superintendent after the executive session ends.

Board President Kevin Naumann spoke to DailyTrib.com about Allen’s tenure, the future of the district, and what qualities he’d like to see in the next superintendent.

“We’re definitely sad to see him go, but there’s also excitement knowing he would not have left Marble Falls except for this opportunity at Midway,” Naumann said. “(Midway ISD) is the right place for him to be with his parents and his kids while they’re in college. I think God presented the right opportunity for him with the right timing, and I’m excited to see what he does at Midway.”

Naumann said Allen’s legacy at Marble Falls ISD can be defined by the superintendent’s dedication to upholding the district’s mission statement to love every child.

“I think the culture that has been established from the top down has given people freedom to love kids and people,” Naumann said. “It’s been a culture of love that has focused on loving every human being because they’re a human being. We take it for granted here a lot, but you really don’t see that in other places.”

In a Jan. 4 letter published on the MFISD Facebook page, Naumann noted that Allen’s nearly eight-year tenure has placed the district in a strong position as the board searches for his replacement.

“(Allen’s) diligence and servant’s heart have provided an example for others to emulate and has been a foundational reason for our overall success,” Naumann wrote. “We are stronger now as a district in academics, athletics, fine arts, culturally, relationally, and strategically than perhaps ever before, certainly since my tenure on the Board.”

As the board moves forward in the job search process, Naumann hopes to find candidates committed to serving the district for longer than a few years.

“Generally, superintendents stay in a place for about three years, and then they bounce somewhere else,” Naumann said. “Having someone that can commit and say, ‘I’m in it for the long haul. I want to be a part of the community. I’m not interested in the bigger and better thing for the money’ is what I hope we find. We should want someone that is invested in our kids. I know that’s a hard thing to find, but that’s my priority.”

At the moment, the district does not have a timetable for finding Allen’s replacement.

Naumann and other trustees encourage parents and residents to offer their own vision for the next superintendent.

“We are always open to talking to people and hearing from people,” Naumann said. “All of the board members are fairly open. People may be drawn to giving better feedback to one of us than others based on our connections. We’re totally willing to sit down with people and visit.”

Those wishing to speak to a trustee about the process should email Administrative Assistant Krystal Saunders at ksaunders@mfisd.txed.net or call the district’s main office at 830-693-4357.

