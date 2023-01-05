Hike into the new year with Burnet County Democratic Club

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The view from a trail at Doeskin Ranch, part of the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge. The Burnet County Democratic Club is holding its first 'Love DEM Hikes' event at the ranch on Jan. 14 starting at 1:30 p.m. Staff photo

The Burnet County Democratic Club is starting 2023 on the trails with its inaugural “Love DEM Hikes” event on Jan. 14 at Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge’s Doeskin Ranch. The hike starts at 1:30 p.m. at the trailhead, located on FM 1174 off of RR 1431 East.

Trail options range from very easy to moderately difficult.

Hikers can meet the club’s newly elected president, Dr. Sue White, while getting some fresh air and exercise. After the hike, join the group at Flanigan’s Texas Distillery and Winery, 330 N. Lampasas St. in Bertram, for an Irish Afternoon Tea with a selection of Irish- and Texas-inspired foods and house-made cocktails, wines, and spirits.

For more information, email the Burnet County Democratic Club at info@bcdctx.org or visit the “Love DEM Hikes” webpage, which includes a map to the trailhead, a trail map, and other details. Reservations are not necessary for the hike but are requested if you plan to go to Flanigan’s afterward.

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or visit the its website for more about the club and its events and meetings. The group meets regularly and holds social and candidate-related events periodically.

editor@thepicayune.com