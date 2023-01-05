fbpx

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOP Women host border discussion Jan. 12 in Burnet

01/05/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
Rio Grande along Texas-Mexico border

The Rio Grande separates Texas from Mexico. The Burnet County Republican Women's club will host a discussion about border issues from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12 in Burnet. Guest speakers are Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd and Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd. Adobe Stock image

Two Texas sheriffs will speak and field questions during an open discussion Jan. 12 about the U.S.-Mexico border hosted by the Burnet County Republican Women

The event, which doubles as a club meeting, is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Hill Country Community Foundation building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet.

Guest speakers are Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd and Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd — no relation. They will talk about local and statewide issues stemming from illegal border crossings.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com. Guests are welcome. Reservations also can be made by emailing club Vice President Carolyn Alexander at rcalexander73@gmail.com.

“I think it’ll be educational for people who are interested in what’s going on on the border,” Sheriff Calvin Boyd told DailyTrib.com.

Boyd attended a border security media conference in July 2022 with Burnet County Commissioner Damon Beierle and spoke about how issues on the Texas-Mexico border affected the Highland Lakes. In September, the two proposed a resolution to the Burnet County Commissioners Court, which designated illegal border crossings as “an invasion.” It passed in a 4-0 vote.

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd has made a name for himself in relation to crime on the border and speaking to media outlets on the issue.

dakota@thepicayune.com

Dakota Morrissiey

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like

Bluebriar Park spruce-up is Jan. 7 in Granite Shoals

01/05/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Hike into the new year with Burnet County Democratic Club

01/05/23 | DailyTrib.com

Police release IDs in possible domestic disturbance turned deadly

01/04/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *