GOP Women host border discussion Jan. 12 in Burnet

The Rio Grande separates Texas from Mexico. The Burnet County Republican Women's club will host a discussion about border issues from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12 in Burnet. Guest speakers are Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd and Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd. Adobe Stock image

Two Texas sheriffs will speak and field questions during an open discussion Jan. 12 about the U.S.-Mexico border hosted by the Burnet County Republican Women.

The event, which doubles as a club meeting, is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Hill Country Community Foundation building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet.

Guest speakers are Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd and Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd — no relation. They will talk about local and statewide issues stemming from illegal border crossings.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com. Guests are welcome. Reservations also can be made by emailing club Vice President Carolyn Alexander at rcalexander73@gmail.com.

“I think it’ll be educational for people who are interested in what’s going on on the border,” Sheriff Calvin Boyd told DailyTrib.com.

Boyd attended a border security media conference in July 2022 with Burnet County Commissioner Damon Beierle and spoke about how issues on the Texas-Mexico border affected the Highland Lakes. In September, the two proposed a resolution to the Burnet County Commissioners Court, which designated illegal border crossings as “an invasion.” It passed in a 4-0 vote.

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd has made a name for himself in relation to crime on the border and speaking to media outlets on the issue.

