GOP Women host border discussion Jan. 12 in Burnet
Two Texas sheriffs will speak and field questions during an open discussion Jan. 12 about the U.S.-Mexico border hosted by the Burnet County Republican Women.
The event, which doubles as a club meeting, is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Hill Country Community Foundation building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet.
Guest speakers are Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd and Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd — no relation. They will talk about local and statewide issues stemming from illegal border crossings.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com. Guests are welcome. Reservations also can be made by emailing club Vice President Carolyn Alexander at rcalexander73@gmail.com.
“I think it’ll be educational for people who are interested in what’s going on on the border,” Sheriff Calvin Boyd told DailyTrib.com.
Boyd attended a border security media conference in July 2022 with Burnet County Commissioner Damon Beierle and spoke about how issues on the Texas-Mexico border affected the Highland Lakes. In September, the two proposed a resolution to the Burnet County Commissioners Court, which designated illegal border crossings as “an invasion.” It passed in a 4-0 vote.
Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd has made a name for himself in relation to crime on the border and speaking to media outlets on the issue.