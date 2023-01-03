Chuck Wagon Chow Down fundraiser Jan. 28

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Auctioneers Mark West and Scotty Gibbs will lead the live auction at the 2023 Chuck Wagon Chow Down and Dinner hosted by the Highland Lakes Service League on Jan. 28. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Service League’s annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction is Saturday, Jan. 28. The fundraiser begins at 5:30 p.m. at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond, 1601 U.S. 281 South in Burnet.

The event features a barbecue dinner by Pok-e-jo’s, live music from David Horner and Patrick Russell, live and silent auctions, a wine pull, and a chance to snag a getaway to the winner’s choice of either Tuscany, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, or Colorado, according to a Service League media release. Live auction items include golf and vacation packages, unique collector’s items, and customized sporting adventures.

Tickets are $75 each or $800 for a table of eight and can be purchased online.

The gala is aptly named for a critical component of any successful cattle drive: the chuck wagon, the nonprofit organization proclaimed.

“And in much the same way that a chuck wagon cook gathered a few simple ingredients that could sustain an entire cattle drive, the Service League Chow Down hopes to gather in a harvest of contributions that will support programs for the entirety of 2023,” the release said.

Proceeds from ticket sales and the auctions fund the following community programs:

scholarships for women returning to work or seeking updated training and certifications, addressing critical local labor force needs;

grants to Highland Lakes organizations to provide community services to a diverse and growing local clientele (over $65,000 in grants were awarded in 2022);

and funding for important outreach activities, including the annual Special Needs Christmas Party.

The Highland Lakes Service League is supported entirely by volunteers, so every dollar donation goes directly into the community, the release said.

For more about the organization, visit its website at hlsl.org.

