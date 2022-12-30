GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 2, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearing on new subdivision north of Yett Street between Main Street and Avenue H

public hearing on right-of-way abandonment around original Bella Sera Italian restaurant location at 12th Street and U.S. 281

discussion of plat for new Cefco convenience store planned for U.S. 281 across from Pedernales Electric Cooperative

update from Parks and Recreation Department on Christmas events

appointments to Parks and Recreation Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission, TIRZ Board, and Capital Improvement Plan Committee

discussion and action on professional services agreement for architectural services for Fire Station #1 renovations

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

quarterly update from City Manager Mike Hodge on city operations

executive session on economic development prospects, Ophelia Hotel and Conference Center, consultation with board’s attorney on EDC grant programs, and Business and Technology Park’s Property Letter of Intent

Thursday, Jan. 5

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

annexation of state right of way on Wirtz Dam Road

discussion and action on Civic Plus Program

nomination of new member to Board of Directors of Burnet Central Appraisal District

editor@thepicayune.com