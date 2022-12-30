GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 2, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- public hearing on new subdivision north of Yett Street between Main Street and Avenue H
- public hearing on right-of-way abandonment around original Bella Sera Italian restaurant location at 12th Street and U.S. 281
- discussion of plat for new Cefco convenience store planned for U.S. 281 across from Pedernales Electric Cooperative
- update from Parks and Recreation Department on Christmas events
- appointments to Parks and Recreation Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission, TIRZ Board, and Capital Improvement Plan Committee
- discussion and action on professional services agreement for architectural services for Fire Station #1 renovations
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- quarterly update from City Manager Mike Hodge on city operations
- executive session on economic development prospects, Ophelia Hotel and Conference Center, consultation with board’s attorney on EDC grant programs, and Business and Technology Park’s Property Letter of Intent
Thursday, Jan. 5
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
- annexation of state right of way on Wirtz Dam Road
- discussion and action on Civic Plus Program
- nomination of new member to Board of Directors of Burnet Central Appraisal District