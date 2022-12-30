SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 2, 2023

12/30/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on new subdivision north of Yett Street between Main Street and Avenue H
  • public hearing on right-of-way abandonment around original Bella Sera Italian restaurant location at 12th Street and U.S. 281
  • discussion of plat for new Cefco convenience store planned for U.S. 281 across from Pedernales Electric Cooperative 
  • update from Parks and Recreation Department on Christmas events
  • appointments to Parks and Recreation Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission, TIRZ Board, and Capital Improvement Plan Committee
  • discussion and action on professional services agreement for architectural services for Fire Station #1 renovations

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • quarterly update from City Manager Mike Hodge on city operations
  • executive session on economic development prospects, Ophelia Hotel and Conference Center, consultation with board’s attorney on EDC grant programs, and Business and Technology Park’s Property Letter of Intent

Thursday, Jan. 5

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

  • annexation of state right of way on Wirtz Dam Road
  • discussion and action on Civic Plus Program
  • nomination of new member to Board of Directors of Burnet Central Appraisal District

