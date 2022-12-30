Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Colin Davis Biarum, 27, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 16 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Maralee Marie Davis, 32, of Holland, Texas, was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

John Donley Douglas, 37, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Cade Gabriel Groeneveld, 20, of Liberty Hill was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-terroristic threat of family/household member. Released Dec. 21 on $70,000 in bonds.

Damon Lee Holloman, 23, of Copperas Cove was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid, expired driver’s license, failure to appear. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Emily Noel Lindsey, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: resisting arrest/search/transport, fleeing a police officer.

Jacob Matthew Mullikin, 19, of Liberty Hill was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: credit/debit card abuse, bond surrender-burglary of vehicles.

Paul David Pierce Jr., 49, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Floyd Earl Simpson Jr., 64, of Briggs was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Christian Adam Valdez, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault. Released Dec. 18 with credit for time served.

Dayton Cordell Williams, 22, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Dec. 18 with credit for time served.

Dallas Storm Wood, 27, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Dec. 20 on $500 bond.

Reyes Noel Cabrera-Banegas, 32, of Austin was arrested Dec. 17 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): tampering with government record, no driver’s license. Released Dec. 19 on $13,000 in bonds.

Daniel Ross Fortenberry, 42, of Smithwick was arrested Dec. 17 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): possession of a controlled substance.

Julian Mancha, 36, of Blanco was arrested Dec. 17 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Kelly Kae Miller, 60, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 17 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Dec. 19 on $75,000 bond.

Hanne Kristin Palmer, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 17 by LCRA: possession of a controlled substance.

Michele Annette Cody, 47, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 18 by MFPD: burglary of a building, credit/debit card abuse. Released Dec. 19 on personal recognizance.

Samantha Ashley Freitag, 35, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 28 on probation.

Jose Pablo Hernandez, 50, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 18 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): speeding, no driver’s license when unlicensed, no driver’s license, fraud-check. Released Dec. 19 on $1,500 in bonds.

David Karl Linville, 33, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 18 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention, possession for sales-narcotic.

Hanne Kristin Palmer, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan Keith Untermeyer, 40, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 18 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): assault on a family/household member, terroristic threat against a peace officer. Released Dec. 19 on $60,000 in bonds.

Oryan Lamar Vasquez, 20, of Midland was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Walter Garrett Ackerson, 32, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-burglary of a building.

Andrea Selena Hernandez, 26, of Bastrop was arrested Dec. 19 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Dec. 20 on $1,500 bond.

Allyson Marie Jennings, 21, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Byron Joseph McGrough, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 19 by BPD: commitment-burglary of a habitation.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 27, of Round Rock was arrested Dec. 19 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): bench warrant.

Yolanda Brown, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 20 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $75,000 bond.

Lindzey Jane Gulliver, 37, of Cuero was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 22 on $15,000 bond.

Timothy David Jobe, 37, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 20 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 23 on $7,500 bond.

Roxanna Salas, 30, of Del Valle was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: failure to appear-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Released Dec. 29 to an outside agency.

Michael Allen Volz, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Christopher Cody White, 39, of Brownwood was arrested Dec. 20 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Dec. 21 on $1,500 bond.

Jennifer Leigh Williams, 38, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 20 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

David Daniel Wishert, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: criminal trespass. Released Dec. 29 on personal recognizance.

Jose Santos Zamora, 62, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 20 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Leonal Burgos-Chavez, 39, was arrested Dec. 21 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Dec. 22 to ICE.

Tarry Beck Hewitt, 22, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 21 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 22 on personal recognizance.

Jason Patrick Smith, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 21 by GSPD: failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear, no valid driver’s license.

Jason Patrick Smith, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 21 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 22 on $1,000 in bonds.

Robert Ty Anderson, 32, of Center Point was arrested Dec. 22 by MFPD: theft of property. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Alexandria Marie Craig, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 22 by MFPD: speeding, violation of promise to appear, capias pro fine-speeding. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Joshua Howard White, 38, of Lago Vista was arrested Dec. 22 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Thomas Eugene Cargill, 47, of Leander was arrested Dec. 23 by BTPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Dimitri Joseph Clifton, 29, of Meadowlakes was arrested Dec. 23 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Dec. 24 on $500 bond.

Madison Paige Jacobs, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 23 by GSPD: capias pro fine-minor in possession of e-cigarettes. Released Dec. 25 after laying out a fine.

Royce Neal Owens, 50, of Llano was arrested Dec. 23 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, displaying expired license plates, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Misty Renea Price, 37, of Temple was arrested Dec. 23 by BPD: public intoxication. Released Dec. 27 on personal recognizance.

Jose Vidal Rivas, 30, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 23 by BPD: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated.

Cody Allan Smith, 32, of Florence was arrested Dec. 23 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect.

Jonathan Roy Maynard, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 24 by GSPD: interfering with an emergency request for assistance, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 25 on $5,000 in bonds.

Elizabeth Molina, 54, of Austin was arrested Dec. 24 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid, driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 26 on $8,500 in bonds.

Francis Donald Orr Jr., 82, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 24 by BCSO: deadly conduct. Released same day on $8,000 in bonds.

Jose Antonio Palomino-Cruz, 22, of Austin was arrested Dec. 24 by MFPD: criminal mischief. Released Dec. 26 on $1,500 bond.

Francisco Patino-Parez, 27, of Moody was arrested Dec. 24 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Jose Vidal Rivas, 30, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer.

James Henry Steaples, 50, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 24 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Andrea Lynn Workman, 28, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 24 by DPS: driving while license is invalid, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Daniel Thomas Barner, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 25 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Ire Briones-Rodriguez, 40, of Austin was arrested Dec. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Alejandro Fernandez-Lopez, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 25 by MFPD: criminal mischief, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of a controlled substance.

Collin Louis Graeter, 24, of Tom Green was arrested Dec. 25 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $3,500 in bonds.

Francisco Nunez-Alonzo, 53, of Austin was arrested Dec. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Francisco Patino-Parez, 27, of Moody was arrested Dec. 25 by ICE: detainer.

Carl Wayne Scott, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 25 by MFPD: burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Vargas-Aguilar, 37, was arrested Dec. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Robert Louis Defelice, 21, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 26 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Brandy Ann Henry, 50, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 26 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Conner Dylan Smith, 19, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 26 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Chance Dewayne Grantham, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 27 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 28 on $1,500 bond.

Jessica Nicole Harris, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 27 by BPD: issuance of a bad check. Released Dec. 28 on $250 bond.

Cheryl Smith Lucker, 66, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 27 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

Jorge Jerry Luevanos, 60, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 27 by WCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Cecil Wayne Splater, 51, of Florence was arrested Dec. 27 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 29 on $7,500 bond.

Daniel Ray Baker, 28, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released Dec. 29 on $500 bond.

Dwayne Danton Ellis, 40, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Cheryl Smith Lucker, 66, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Macy Pehl Lunsford, 29, of Leander was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Kenneth Ardell Wrubel Jr., 56, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Amanda Ann Hiesler, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO: parole violation.

Leonard Francois Leitgib, 21, of Austin was arrested Dec. 29 by ICE: detainer.

Joseph Leland Miller, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

Judy Gayle Miller, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 29 by DPS: driving while intoxicated.

Blazedon Cole Smith, 25, of Richland Springs was arrested Dec. 29 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Garrett Christopher Tarwater, 26, of Houston was arrested Dec. 29 by MFPD: theft of property, speeding.

Betty Dalton Vargo, 65, of Lago Vista was arrested Dec. 29 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released same day on $15,000 in bonds.