Two dead in suspected domestic dispute

Law enforcement is investigating the Dec. 26 deaths of a man and a woman in a suspected domestic dispute in Cottonwood Shores. No information on their identities or details in the case had been released at the time of this story’s publication.

Cottonwood Shores Police Chief John Liendo told DailyTrib.com on Thursday, Dec. 29, that more information would be released in the case in the coming days.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, so, at this point, I really can’t discuss anything about it at all,” he said.

dakota@thepicayune.com