2023 Llano County Junior Livestock Show is a hefty affair

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A proud entry in the 2022 Llano County Livestock Show. The 2023 show is Jan. 3-7 at the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena. Courtesy photo

See more than 200 entries during the 2023 Llano County Junior Livestock Show on Jan. 3-7 at the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano. One of the largest shows on record, according to officials, the event showcases livestock projects by Llano County youths across an array of categories from rabbits to heifers.

Events are free and open to the public. A barbecue fundraiser benefiting the Llano County 4-H program is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in the event center.

“We’d love to have everyone come out and see the results of the hard work from all of these young people,” Llano County AgriLife Extension Agent Whitney Whitworth told DailyTrib.com.

The money these young farmers receive in the premium sale often goes toward future college expenses or their next livestock projects.

“One of the things that’s so important about the show is that having these projects teaches these young people responsibility and a work ethic that can continue throughout their lives,” Whitworth said.

The Llano County Junior Livestock Show board has donated over half a million dollars to improving the JLK facility since it stared using the space.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Begins at 1 p.m.

Market lambs and goats

Shining Star Program. Special-needs children have the opportunity to show a lamb.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Begins at 4 p.m.

Arts, crafts, and baking show. Public can purchase items after 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Begins at 8 a.m.

Market hogs, breeding gilts, heifers, and market steers

Little Britches Showmanship. Kids younger than 5 show pigs.

Friday, Jan. 6

Begins at 8:30 a.m.

Chickens, turkeys, and rabbits

Fundraiser barbecue from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $15 a plate.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Begins at 6 p.m.

Premium sale auction for youth projects.

dakota@thepicayune.com