Kingsland man killed in RR 1431 wreck

12/28/22 | DailyTrib.com

A Kingsland man died after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving ran into the back of a Chevrolet Cruz on RR 1431 at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Chevrolet had slowed down to make a righthand turn onto CR 122, according to investigating officer Detective Michael Tutor of the Marble Falls Police Department. 

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until all family members can be notified. 

Of the five passengers in the Chevrolet, three were transported by EMS to an area hospital. None of their injuries were serious, as far as Tutor had learned by Wednesday. A male passenger in the Dodge was taken from the scene by police officers. He suffered no serious injuries. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, which was attended by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst. 

The Marble Falls Police Department, Marble Falls Fire and Rescue, and Marble Falls Area EMS responded to the accident. 

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Roxanne Nelson attended the scene. It was actually Precinct 3 JP Jane Marie Hurst. DailyTrib.com apologizes for the error.

