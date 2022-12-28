A chili New Year’s weekend in Kingsland

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For chili aficionados, Kingsland is the place to be on New Year’s Day weekend. The Highland Lakes Chili Pod of the Chili Appreciation Society International hosts not one but four cook-offs at American Legion Post 437, located at 138 Legion Loop.

Cooking starts on Friday, Dec. 30, with the Kick Off the New Year’s Eve chili cook-off. Contestants register at 2 p.m., have a chili dog and Frito pie dinner at 6 p.m., and turn in their spicy concoctions at 7 p.m. Games and fellowship follow.

Day 2 begins with a community breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a 9:30 a.m. registration for the black-eyed pea and cast-off chili cook-offs. Turn-in is noon for the peas and 2 p.m. for the chili. The cooks will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a ham and black-eyed pea potluck dinner plus games and fellowship.

Contestants for New Year’s Day American Legion Post 437 chili cook-off will have breakfast at 9 a.m., register at 9:30 a.m., and then start cooking. Chili turn-in is at 1 p.m.

“We welcome anyone that would like to cook chili or black-eyed peas,” said Carrie Kinnison, secretary/treasurer of the Highland Lakes Chili Pod.

Judges are also needed, she added.

The chili cook-off entry fee is $25 for one or two days or $60 for all three days. Black-eyed peas competitors pay $10. Proceeds go to the Kingsland American Legion post.

The event will have plenty of daytime parking and some RV spots with limited hookups.

For more information, contact Carrie Kinnison at carriekinnison1@gmail.com or call at 512-615-2408.

chuck@thepicayune.com