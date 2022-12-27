Theater’s Roaring ’20s fundraiser Jan. 21 followed by musicals and drama
The Hill Country Community Theatre starts 2023 by turning back the clock 100 years.
The nonprofit HCCT’s 1920s-themed fundraiser, “A Speakeasy Affair,” is Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. It features a concert by the Texas Gypsies Trio as well as a wine pull, a silent auction, and a chance to win a getaway package. Roaring ’20s attire is optional.
Tickets are $53.05 (service charge included) online.
The 2022-23 season continues with “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” from Feb. 3-26. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. The “witty musical revue … tackles modern love in all its forms.” Tickets are available to the general public staring Jan. 26.
The theater then stages “On Golden Pond” from April 14-May 7. The story delves into a New England family’s complex relationships. Written by Ernest Thompson, the drama was made into a movie in 1981 and starred Katharine Hepburn, Jane Fonda, and Henry Fonda — his last film. It received 10 Academy Award nominations. Auditions for the HCCT production are Feb. 6 and 7.
The season ends with “Oliver!” The musical runs July 14-Aug. 6. Auditions are April 17 and 18.
For more information or tickets, visit the Hill Country Community Theatre’s website or call the box office at 830-798-8944.