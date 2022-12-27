Theater’s Roaring ’20s fundraiser Jan. 21 followed by musicals and drama

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Community Theatre starts 2023 by turning back the clock 100 years.

The nonprofit HCCT’s 1920s-themed fundraiser, “A Speakeasy Affair,” is Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. It features a concert by the Texas Gypsies Trio as well as a wine pull, a silent auction, and a chance to win a getaway package. Roaring ’20s attire is optional.

Tickets are $53.05 (service charge included) online.

The 2022-23 season continues with “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” from Feb. 3-26. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. The “witty musical revue … tackles modern love in all its forms.” Tickets are available to the general public staring Jan. 26.

The theater then stages “On Golden Pond” from April 14-May 7. The story delves into a New England family’s complex relationships. Written by Ernest Thompson, the drama was made into a movie in 1981 and starred Katharine Hepburn, Jane Fonda, and Henry Fonda — his last film. It received 10 Academy Award nominations. Auditions for the HCCT production are Feb. 6 and 7.

The season ends with “Oliver!” The musical runs July 14-Aug. 6. Auditions are April 17 and 18.

For more information or tickets, visit the Hill Country Community Theatre’s website or call the box office at 830-798-8944.

