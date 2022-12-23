NEW BIZ: The Hungry Dog restaurant opens in Granite Shoals

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hungry Dog’s owner, Robert Jensen, prepares to snip the ribbon during a welcome-to-the-city ceremony in Granite Shoals. Mayor Aaron Garcia (to the right of Jensen) was just one of many who turned out to welcome The Hungry Dog to Granite Shoals. Fire Chief Tim Campbell (left), Councilor Steve Hougen, Utilities Superintendent Josh Hisey, Councilor Samantha Ortis, Police Chief John Ortis, Charter Review Committee Chairman Kiel Arnone, Emerson Garcia, Isabella Arnone, and Councilor Phil Ort were also on hand. Staff Photo by Dakota Morrissiey

By Dakota Morrissiey

The Hungry Dog is open for business serving classic American diner dishes at 1404 N. Phillips Ranch Road, next door to the Dos Hermanos market in Granite Shoals. Owner and head cook Robert Jensen was welcomed to the city with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 22, by city staff and officials.

The menu is short and simple at the moment. Biscuits and gravy, french toast, breakfast burritos, and a hearty breakfast sandwich make up the breakfast menu, while chili, burgers, and sloppy Joes are on the lunch and dinner menus.

“I’ve really just been following what people have wanted, and it’s worked out well,” Jensen told DailyTrib.com.

The diner is in the same building as the Dos Hermanos market. There is plenty of seating inside and you can watch your meals get whipped up behind the counter.

Jensen opened The Hungry Dog in November, following a lifelong desire to have his own restaurant. He is a San Diego native who has since made his home in Granite Shoals.

“I love driving down Phillips Ranch,” he said. “ It feels like home.”

City officials turned out in force to support The Hungry Dog at its ribbon cutting ceremony. Mayor Aaron Garcia and councilors Samantha Ortis, Steve Hougen, and Phil Ort visited with their families. Police Chief John Ortis, Fire Chief Tim Campbell, Utilities Superintendent Josh Hisey, and Charter Review Committee Chairman Kiel Arnone also attended.

“This is huge for the community,” Mayor Garcia said. “This is just a small gesture to welcome him (Jensen) to the city. Hopefully he’ll be able to stay for a long time and grow with us.”

Jensen plans on updating his menu as he receives feedback from customers. He hopes to gave a new dinner menu in the new year.

The restaurant is open for breakfast from 7:30-11 a.m.; lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; and dinner from 5-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.