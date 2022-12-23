SUBSCRIBE NOW

Craft guild lends helping hand to Marble Falls food pantry

12/23/22 | DailyTrib.com
Helping Center of Marble Falls

The Helping Center of Marble Falls logo. Staff photo

By DailyTrib.com

The Helping Center received an $18,000 donation from the Helping Hands Craft Guild for the holiday season. This is the 20th year that the guild has contributed to the long standing Marble Falls food pantry.

“We are honored to once again accept this generous gift,” Executive Director Sam Pearce said in a media release issued by the Helping Center.

Visits to the center have more than tripled since 2021, Pearce said.

The guild raised funds for the donation during its annual craft show, which was held in November.

“We are pleased to continue our support of this important organization which assists so many families in our community,” said Mary Daniel, a guild organizer.

The Helping Center distributed almost 500,000 pounds of food in 2022, spread across over 14,000 family visits facilitated by over 7,500 hours of volunteer service.

To learn more about The Helping Center, and how to help, visit the organization’s website.

