GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of December 26

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet



On the Agenda:

• reappointment of six members to three Emergency Service District boards

• discussion and possible action on granting an exception to the vacation leave carry-over policy for select jail and sheriff’s office employees

• consider exercising a purchase open on three jail vehicles and one lease vehicle

• discussion and possible action on four different requests for repeats

Burnet County Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery will lead the meeting as Burnet County Judge James Oakley will be out of town.