SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of December 26

12/23/22 | DailyTrib Staff

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet


On the Agenda:
• reappointment of six members to three Emergency Service District boards
• discussion and possible action on granting an exception to the vacation leave carry-over policy for select jail and sheriff’s office employees
• consider exercising a purchase open on three jail vehicles and one lease vehicle
• discussion and possible action on four different requests for repeats
Burnet County Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery will lead the meeting as Burnet County Judge James Oakley will be out of town.

DailyTrib Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Highland Lakes Crisis Network delivers holiday meals

12/23/22 | Suzanne Freeman

Chronic street maintenance issues plague Granite Shoals

12/22/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Local parks, holiday lights adjust to predicted polar vortex

12/22/22 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *