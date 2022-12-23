GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of December 26
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
On the Agenda:
• reappointment of six members to three Emergency Service District boards
• discussion and possible action on granting an exception to the vacation leave carry-over policy for select jail and sheriff’s office employees
• consider exercising a purchase open on three jail vehicles and one lease vehicle
• discussion and possible action on four different requests for repeats
Burnet County Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery will lead the meeting as Burnet County Judge James Oakley will be out of town.