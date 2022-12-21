NEW BIZ: Pizzapocalypse plans February opening at 281 Food Court

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pizzapocalypse’s abundant menu will include apocalyptic-themed pizzas such as ‘The New Republic of Texas’ (pictured), ‘The Fiery Depths,’ and ‘The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse,’ among several others. The food truck plans to open in February 2022 at the Highway 281 Food Court in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

Pizzapocalypse plans to start serving world-ending pies at the Highway 281 Food Court, 1610 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, by mid- to late February. Operated by brothers Rob and Alan Mead, the new food truck has been in the making for almost 10 years.

“The whole idea came out of a desperation for a decent piece of pizza,” Rob Mead said. “There hasn’t been any real good pizza in this town for a very long time.”

Over the past decade, the fraternal duo carefully crafted a collection of homemade pizza recipes guaranteed to make even the pickiest eater’s mouth water.

Mead is confident his truck’s emphasis on quality will help differentiate his pies from other local pizza spots.

“Everything will be made fresh,” he said. “We’re going to make the dough fresh daily and the sauce from scratch. There won’t be a freezer anywhere. We’ll cook all of our protein the day of. It’s going to be all about quality ingredients and making it with love.”

The truck’s menu will include “giant” 20-inch pizzas, build-your-own wood-fired pies, and apocalyptic-themed specialty pizzas. The brothers will also serve slices during lunchtime.

A culinary journeyman, Rob Mead has been in the food business since he was a teen. In fact, he got his first taste of working with pizza at the age of 15 at Marty McFly’s in Cottonwood Shores. He was also a sous chef at Treehouse Bistro in Sunrise Beach Village.

“Cooking is my passion,” he said. “I absolutely love food.”

Currently, the truck’s kitchen is undergoing a final round of renovations at Curbside Upfitters in Boerne. Once complete, the brothers will add graphics to the truck before opening its window to area pizza lovers.

“It’s been a journey,” Mead said. “Every milestone we hit, we get more excited about it coming to fruition. I can taste the pizza already.”

To keep up with the truck’s progress, visit Pizzapocalypse’s Facebook page.

