PEC donates $5,000 to Community Resource Centers in Marble Falls

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative recently awarded nearly $30,000 in fall grants to six nonprofits, including the Community Resource Centers of Texas Inc. in Marble Falls. The CRC received $5,000 to fund new technology such as screens and audiovisual equipment for meeting rooms. These upgrades will make it possible for The CRC to provide virtual assistance to those in need.

PEC Community Grants are made possible through members enrolled in the cooperative’s Power of Change Program. Through the program, enrolled members have their electric bills rounded to the nearest dollar with the difference going to charity. This fall, PEC expanded the Power of Change Program beyond members, inviting anyone to make a one-time donation via PayPal or Venmo.

“It’s incredible to see what just a little pocket change can do when we all band together,” said Caroline Tinsley Porter, PEC community relations manager. “The beauty of this program is that it doesn’t take much to give back. We hope those who haven’t yet enrolled will consider donating to experience one of the most unique aspects of belonging to a cooperative.”

Since 2016, the program has funded more than $300,000 in grants to 74 nonprofits.

One-time donations can be made via Venmo @PECPowerofChange. PEC members interested in joining the program can enroll at pec.coop/change.

