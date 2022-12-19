Grants and scholarships help fund MFISD staff education

A paraprofessional at Colt Elementary School, Misty Reed was awarded a scholarship through the Marble Falls school district’s Love Inspire Teach scholarship program earlier this academic year. The scholarship will help Reed complete her teaching degree while also earning her certification. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls Independent School District has recently created several educational opportunities so current employees can earn teaching degrees and certifications with tuition and fees paid for through district and state funding. The list of programs available to staff members total over $200,000 of grants and scholarships.

“Marble Falls ISD stands behind its commitment to supporting teachers who will love and inspire our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen. “We are proud to have the ability to help our employees grow in their education and achieve their personal goals.”

The most recent opportunity awarded to the district stems from a competitive grant financed by the state of Texas called Grow Your Own.

Selected applicants will receive up to $17,500 to cover tuition and certification costs or $5,500 for staff members who only need certification costs covered. Prospective candidates must sign an agreement to teach for the district for at least three years after earning their certification or degree.

“It is important to be able to offer this support to our employees who have dedicated so much to our students and schools,” said Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Yarda Leflet. “Everyone involved benefits from this program.”

Another educational opportunity for district employees was announced earlier this fall. Funded by the district, the Love Inspire Teach program offers scholarships to current MFISD employees who do not have degrees. Committed to covering tuition, the district has allotted up to $10,656 per student for the program.

Workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, child nutrition workers, and custodians are all eligible for the district-awarded scholarship. Upon selection and completion of their certification or degree program, recipients must agree to continue to work for the district for an additional two years.

To date, 10 applicants were selected to receive scholarships this year.

“I have been trying for several years to finish school while working full time and raising a family,” said Misty Reed, a Pre-K paraprofessional at Colt Elementary and scholarship award recipient. “To have the support of my school district is very motivating. Teaching is my calling in life, and I’m very excited and grateful for this scholarship.”

Applications for the Love Inspire Teach program will open again in August.

