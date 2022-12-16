GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 19
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
9 a.m. public hearing
607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet
Hearing will address the potential implementation of mandatory groundwater-use restrictions for high-volume users in Burnet County. This is the first time since the district’s creation in 2005 that the board has looked at mandatory restrictions.
