GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 19

12/16/22 | DailyTrib.com

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

9 a.m. public hearing

607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet

Hearing will address the potential implementation of mandatory groundwater-use restrictions for high-volume users in Burnet County. This is the first time since the district’s creation in 2005 that the board has looked at mandatory restrictions. 

