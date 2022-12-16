Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 9-15, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jose Raymond Constancia, 66, of Eden was arrested Dec. 9 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): failure to appear-sexual assault of a child. Released same day on $60,000 in bonds.

Vincent Philip Hernandez, 35, of Corpus Christi was arrested Dec. 9 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): indecent assault. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Jo Lea Hill, 33, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 9 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Ashton Lee Ozuna, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 14 on probation.

Jesus Manuel Palmas, 31, of Heartland was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 11 on $7,500 bond.

Lori Denyse Pederson, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 9 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 10 on $20,000 bond.

Kurtis Rion Smith, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Sarah Elizabeth Tinsley, 20, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Spivey Maurice Conwill, 39, of Odessa was arrested Dec. 10 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 15 to an outside agency.

Elizabeth Diaz, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 10 by GSPD: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 15 on $20,000 bond.

Gerardo Gonzalez, 47, of San Antonio was arrested Dec. 10 by BPD: parole violation.

Johnna Denay Johnson, 31, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Dec. 13 with credit for time served.

Jacob Matthew Mullikin, 18, of Liberty Hill was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Szymon Jonasz Pirog, 24, of Austin was arrested Dec. 10 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Dec. 12 to ICE.

Zoe Roxanne Robinson, 26, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 13 on $8,500 in bonds.

Dallas Storm Wood, 27, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10 by BPD: public intoxication. Released Dec. 13 on personal recognizance.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 23, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11 by BPD: theft. Released Dec. 12 with credit for time served.

Jeffery Bergeron, 40, of Kempner was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO: unlawful restraint, assault by contact-family violence. Released Dec. 12 on $3,000 in bonds.

Jennifer Irene Eckles, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 11 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 12 on $10,000 bond.

Gerardo D. Estrada, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Kimberly Lynn Thomas, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 11 by MFPD: theft of property. Released Dec. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Krislynn Sarah Anne Thomas, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 11 by MFPD: theft of property, child unrestrained in safety seat, failure to appear, capias pro fine-expired registration. Released Dec. 13 on $2,500 in bonds.

Ricardo Venegas-Velasquez, 46, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. Released same day on $9,000 in bonds.

Jonathan James Watson, 40, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 11 by BTPD: criminal trespass.

Dominic Charles Bauer, 45, of Austin was arrested Dec. 12 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): bench warrant.

William Kyle Dugan, 33, of Midland was arrested Dec. 12 by the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office (BLSO): bench warrant.

Emma Jean Mueller, 43, of Taylor was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while license is invalid.

Joel James Reynolds, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 12 by MFPD: motion to revoke-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sky Michael Smith, 44, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO: SRA-violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Camden Michael Bauer, 23, of Jarrell was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: failure to appear-unlawfully carrying a weapon, failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Mario Antonio Bueso-Bueso, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

James Ray Collard, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Bonnie Kristene Edwards, 54, of Lakeway was arrested Dec. 13 by MFPD: criminal mischief. Released Dec. 14 on $5,000 bond.

Deven Wayne Elliott, 20, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 13 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, minor in possession of tobacco.

Alicia Ann Isaack, 54, of Meadowlakes was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 41, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Michael Adam Morales, 41, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Jacob Matthew Mullikin, 18, of Liberty Hill was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Richard Gene Ray, 57, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 14 on $40,000 bond.

Miguel Troy Reyna, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 13 by GSPD: parole violation.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: credit/debit card abuse. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Anthony Manuel Silva, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released same day on $4,000 in bonds.

Jeremy Sven Tipping, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Mark Edward Tolbert, 33, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released Dec. 14 on $10,000 bond.

Codie Anne Wellman, 28, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order. Released Dec. 14 on $2,500 bond.

Travis David James Barnhart, 21, of Alice was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jacob Glenn Bender, 35, of Fort Worth was arrested Dec. 14 by MFPD: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, forgery of financial instruments.

Megan Marie Edwards, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Holly Rae Groth, 48, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 14 by the Attorney General’s Office (AG): parole violation.

Shane Adam Lucas, 40, of Ringgold, Georgia, was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: failure to appear-stalking, bond forfeiture-assault on family/household member, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Andres Lucero, 45, of Austin was arrested Dec. 14 by MFPD: forgery of a financial instrument, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

William Henry Oliver, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: terroristic threat of family/household member.

Phillip Russell Ort, 60, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 14 by GSPD: criminal mischief. Released Dec. 15 on $5,000 bond.

Travis Levi Pierce, 40, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of controlled substance. Released Dec. 15 on $20,000 bond.

Robert Lane Shipp II, 47, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: aggravated assault of date/family/household member. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Kayla Shea Stevens, 34, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by the Burnet County Precinct 2 constable (CONST2): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $40,000 bond.

Manuel Frias Vazquez, 26, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child.

Jerrod Anderson Cozby, 29, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $80,000 bond.

Matthew Barrett Everett, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15 by MFPD: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Darian Neal Garland, 28, of Kempner was arrested Dec. 15 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of marijuana.

Rene Anthony Garza, 31, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: bench warrant.

Joseph Bryant Gebhard, 24, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Damon Lee Holloman, 23, of Copperas Cove was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

Jimmy Lee Lerma, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-theft of property, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Fox Maurer, 63, of Jonestown was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Jacob Matthew Mullikin, 18, of Liberty Hill was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: burglary of a vehicle.

Karlie Grey Mykael Naifeh, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Megan Renee Rodarte, 32, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Mark E. Skladany, 31, was arrested Dec. 15 by BLSO: detainer.

Clifford C. Wilson Jr., 39, of Mansfield was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: no driver’s license.