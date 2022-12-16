SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apply for LCRA community grants in January

12/16/22 | DailyTrib.com

The Lower Colorado River Authority is offering grants of up to $50,000 for community projects across its wholesale power, water, and transmission service areas. Applications for Community Development Partnership Program grants will be available online in January and must be submitted by midnight Jan. 31. 

Most grants are for $25,000 or less, but several grants of up to $50,000 are awarded every grant cycle, according to an LCRA media release.

Eligible organizations include volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, local governments, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums, and other tax-exempt nonprofit organizations. The grants are not available to individuals, for-profit entities, professional associations, social service projects, or limited-use facilities.

Applicants requesting more than $5,000 in grant funding must supply matching funds of at least 20 percent of the total project cost. The projects must benefit or be available to an entire community and also improve the value of a capital asset through building, renovating, or purchasing equipment.

Area organizations in Blanco, Burnet, Lampasas, Llano, and Mason counties are eligible for the grants. 

In the most recent round of grants this fall, LCRA awarded more than $985,000 to 46 projects, which included purchases of new vehicles, equipment, and protective gear for first responders; renovations to community centers, libraries, and arts venues; and improvements to parks, youth athletic facilities, and outdoor community trails and exhibits.

Visit lcra.org/cdpp for information about eligibility requirements and recently awarded grants. The online application will be available on the webpage beginning Jan. 1. Contact grants@lcra.org or 800-776-5272 ext. 3140 or ext. 1627 with questions.

