Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building
After a yearlong hiatus, Pizza Hut is returning to Marble Falls.
Site clearing on the property at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 began in early December after the city’s Development Services department granted building permits. No construction or opening date has been announced.
The new building will have enough space for an additional tenant. The second business is yet to be confirmed.
The new restaurant will be at the same location, 1000 U.S. 281, as the former Pizza Hut, which was demolished in December 2021.
1 thought on “Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building”
Re the new Pizza Hut – It will be interesting to see if it will have dining in or will be just take-out.