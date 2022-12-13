Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Buchanan Dam man

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Law enforcement arrested 38-year-old Goldthwaite resident Kerry Coates Kavanaugh on Dec. 11 in relation to a hit-and-run the previous day that resulted in the death of Patrick Morin, 61, of Buchanan Dam. Courtesy photo

Buchanan Dam resident Patrick Morin, 61, was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 10 on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite. The Texas Highway Patrol arrested a suspect, 38-year-old Goldthwaite resident Kerry Coates Kavanaugh, on Dec. 11 and charged him with failing to stop and render aid.

Kavanaugh is currently being held in Mills County Jail.

Patrick Morin, 61, of Buchanan Dam was killed in a hit-and-run on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite on Dec. 10. He was reportedly securing a stranded vehicle to his tow truck when he was struck by a vehicle, the driver of which did not stop to provide aid. Courtesy photo

Morin, a tow truck operator, was reportedly securing a vehicle onto his truck on U.S. 183 when another vehicle struck him and left the scene. He was pronounced dead at the site of the accident by Mills County Justice of the Peace Kim Avants. Pieces of a 2014 Toyota Tundra allegedly belonging to Kavanaugh were found on the scene.

Kavanaugh is accused of driving the vehicle that struck Morin and leaving the scene, which violates the legal duties required if a person is involved in an accident. The official charge of failing to stop and render aid resulting in death is a second-degree felony that can carry up to five years in prison and as much as $5,000 in fines.

The investigation is ongoing.

