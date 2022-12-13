Peggy Rebecca Moore, 84, of Kingsland passed away Dec. 7, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Peggy Rebecca “Beckie” (Russell) Moore, 84, of Kingsland, Texas, entered her eternal home on Wednesday, December 7, after a yearlong battle with COVID, pneumonia, COPD, and a stroke. Beckie was born on June 30, 1938 in Liberty Hill, Texas, as the fifth child of Lemuel J. Russell Sr. and Neva Elizabeth (Windsor) Russell.

She was preceded in death by sisters Martha Mihlberger, Doris Sealey, and Albena Proctor and brother, Lemuel J. “Bud” Russell Jr.

Beckie was a 1956 graduate of Georgetown High School and attended Mary Hardin Baylor University for one year prior to a 64-year marriage to Roland J. Moore. Because the couple enjoyed spending weekends on Lake LBJ, they relocated from Copperas Cove to the Hill Country in 1968.

With a strong work ethic, she owned and operated a bookkeeping service, a local florist, and assisted her husband in a local auto parts business.

In addition to her husband, Beckie is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Rolenn Turner; two grandchildren Tyler J. Newlin and Tara K. Kilgore (husband Rusty); two great-grandchildren Carter Allen Kilgore and Audrey Tyler Kilgore; lifelong friend Hanes Segler; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Beckie enjoyed floral designing and was a gifted artist. Some of her artwork is displayed here today. She and Roland shared a mutual love for traveling and genealogy. They were blessed to experience and share many travel memories throughout their marriage. She will be greatly missed by the many people she loved and who loved her.

A memorial service was at 11 a.m. Monday, December 12, at Granite Mountain Baptist Church, 500 FM 1980 in Marble Falls.