Austin Ridge church ‘would love’ to expand to Marble Falls

Austin Ridge Bible Church Pastor Brad Thomas delivers a sermon to a packed congregation at the Bee Cave campus. The church might build a fourth campus in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

Many Highland Lakes residents who currently make the trek to one of Austin Ridge Bible Church’s three campuses each Sunday might have their commutes shortened in the near future as the church explores the possibility of expanding to Marble Falls.

“We want to teach God’s word faithfully, love people well, and meet them where they are, so we are praying that God will create the right opportunity if he wants us to have a presence in Marble Falls,” said Patti Hixon, communications director for Austin Ridge.

Church leaders are currently looking for a site in the Marble Falls area for its fourth campus. Founded in 1980 as Westlake Bible Church, the non-denominational ministry has campuses in Bee Cave, Dripping Springs, and southwest Austin.

“Austin Ridge Bible Church would love to be part of the Marble Falls community,” Hixon said. “At this time, we do not have a specific location or timeline identified, but we are exploring options for where we might plant a new campus.”

Each Sunday, about 4,400 adults and 1,500 children attend church at one its three campuses. Many of the church’s members are Highland Lakes residents.

“We currently have attendees who are coming from Marble Falls, Horseshoe Bay, Spicewood, and the surrounding region, so we’re excited for the possibility of having a location in the area,” Hixon said.

