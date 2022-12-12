HIGHLAND LAKES SPORTS NOTES
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
SCHEDULE
Dec. 12
Burnet at Liberty Hill
Smoking for Jesus at IDEA Rundberg
Dec. 13
Llano at Fredericksburg
Dec. 16
Marble Falls vs. Davenport
Faith Academy at TMI-Episcopal
SCORES
Dec. 10
Yavneh Academy 53, Faith Academy 41
Judson 79, Marble Falls 30
Dec. 9
Burnet 75, Cedar Creek 64
Marble Falls 57, Winn 56
Marble Falls 43, Pearsall 38
Llano 66, Dublin 61
Dec. 8
Belton 80, Marble Falls 45
Brownwood 71, Llano 50
Dec. 6
Fredericksburg 52, Marble Falls 46
St. Stephen’s Episcopal 54, Burnet 52
Faith Academy 57, Lago Vista 45
Smoking for Jesus 75, The Christian School at Castle Hills 68
Canyon Lake 48, Llano 38
Dec. 3
Lake Belton 56, Burnet 50
East View 98, Smoking for Jesus 39
Brennan 74, Smoking for Jesus 24
Llano 48, Thrall 38
Llano 74, Somerville 68
Dec. 2
Cedar Park 45, Marble Falls 37
Brennan 68, Marble Falls 24
Burnet 58, Meyer 33
Burnet 48, Hillsboro 46
Brownsboro 52, Faith Academy 19
Edison 75, Smoking for Jesus 67
Saint Mary’s Hall 60, Smoking for Jesus 59
Rosebud-Lott 56, Llano 48
Dec. 1
East View 70, Marble Falls 42
China Spring 62, Burnet 58
Cedar Park 83, Smoking for Jesus 28
Copperas Cove 114, Smoking for Jesus 58
Burnet 58, Meyer 33
Nov. 29
Burnet 67, Taylor 56
Ignite 60, Llano 59
Faith Academy 45, San Juan Diego Catholic 26
Faith Academy 51, Jourdanton 24
Nov. 22
Burnet 62, Canyon Lake 46
Faith Academy 60, Our Lady of the Hills 15
Nov. 18
Killeen Chaparral 66, Faith Academy 54
Nov. 15
Hill Country Christian School of Austin 47, Faith Academy 23
Nov. 21
Vandergrift 64, Marble Falls 40
Little River Academy 52, Burnet 51
Pflugerville 56, Llano 51
Nov. 19
Cinco Ranch 63, Burnet 54
Nov. 18
Waco 52, Marble Falls 27
Jordan 59, Burnet 44
Nov. 17
Burnet 59, Crockett 46
Nov. 15
Marble Falls 41, Navarro 21
Leander 66, Burnet 28
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
SCHEDULE
Dec. 12
Burnet at Brownwood
Dec. 13
Faith Academy at Lago Vista
Marble Falls at Gatesville
Dec. 17
Llano vs. Lometa
SCORES
Dec. 10
Faith Academy 65, Living Rock Academy 13
Dec. 9
Boerne 52, Marble Falls 21
Burnet 48, Canyon Lake 39
Dec. 8
Cooper 68, Llano 20
Dec. 6
Marble Falls 47, Wimberley 41
Johnson City 28, Llano 25
Dec. 3
Burnet 50, Millsap 39
Dec. 2
Cypress Springs 41, Marble Falls 30
Bell 38, Burnet 34
Dec. 1
West Brook 41, Marble Falls 35
Burnet 57, Inspired Vision 5
Wylie 37, Burnet 34
Cross Plains 59, Faith Academy 16
Nov. 29
Marble Falls 70, Belton 48
Burnet 51, Hutto 39
Bandera 35, Llano 17
Nov. 22
Marble Falls 61, Rouse 25
Burnet 58, Mason 32
Rockspring 42, Llano 31
Rocksprings 42, Llano 31
Nov. 21
Burnet 57, Dripping Springs 24
San Saba 51, Llano 14
Nov. 18
Marble Falls 58, East Central 50
Marble Falls 42, San Saba 18
Burnet 63, Leander 29
Nov. 17
Hutto 48, Marble Falls 43
Marble Falls 65, Lockhart 31
Brownwood 37, Llano 36
Hamilton 51, Llano 22
Nov. 15
Marble Falls 55, Lake Belton 42
Llano 34, Center Point 20
Nov. 12
Llano 42, Cherokee 37
Nov. 11
Stephenville 43, Burnet 23
Nov. 8
Marble Falls 51, McCallum 13
Burnet 59, Lake Belton 51
Mason 49, Llano 21
Nov. 5
Comanche 63, Llano 29
Nov. 4
Marble Falls 44, Davenport 16
FOOTBALL
SCORES
Dec. 1
Class 3A, Division 1, Region IV, quarterfinal
Edna 40, Llano 21
Nov. 25
Llano 21, Goliad 0
Bulverde Gloria Deo Academy 34, Smoking for Jesus 32
Nov. 18
Llano 21, Goliad 0
Smoking for Jesus 45, Johnson County Sports Association 0
Nov. 11
Covenant Christian 46, Faith Academy 0
Llano 44, Cotulla 0
Nov. 4
Taylor 41, Burnet 40
Faith Academy 119, Holy Trinity Catholic 70
Llano 49, Ingram Moore 6
Oct. 28
Davenport 42, Burnet 28
Faith Academy 38, Round Rock Christian Academy 32
Smoking for Jesus 36, Gloria Deo Academy 34
Oct. 21
Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 14
Smoking for Jesus 51, Jubilee 6
Llano 17, Blanco 6
Oct. 14
Faith Academy 58, Concordia 8
Smoking for Jesus 66, St. Stephen’s Episcopal 58
Llano 35, Marion 7
Oct. 7
Canyon Lake 42, Marble Falls 7
Lampasas 24, Burnet 7
Faith Academy 54, Live Oak Classical 36
Smoking for Jesus 45, Our Lady of the Hills 0
Llano 21, Randolph 14
Sept. 30
May 58, Smoking for Jesus 12
Llano 51, Luling 12
Sept. 23
Fredericksburg 23, Marble Falls 0
Burnet 49, Early 48
Veritas Academy 50, Faith Academy 6
Jonesboro 58, Smoking for Jesus 44
Sept. 16
Kerrville Tivy 28, Marble Falls 21
Burnet 28, Giddings 7
Faith Academy 36, FEAST 12
Sept. 15
Tribe 76, Smoking for Jesus 31
Sept. 9
Marble Falls 22, Killeen Chaparral 15
Brownwood 33, Burnet 20
Smoking for Jesus 98, Faith Academy 62
Sept. 2
Llano 29, Burnet 21
Faith Academy 55, McDade 8
Veritas Academy 56, Smoking for Jesus 52
Aug. 26
Burnet 36, La Vernia 25
St. Stephen’s Episcopal 66, Faith Academy 20
Cherokee 59, Smoking for Jesus 14
Llano 48, Jarrell 26
Aug. 25
Marble Falls 52, Pflugerville Connally 7
VOLLEYBALL
SCORES
Nov. 8
BURNET vs. Salado
Burnet’s dominant season came to a close in the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs at Copperas Cove High School on Nov. 8. The Lady Dawgs (28-12, 10-0 district) lost to the Salado Lady Eagles (32-15, 9-1) in four sets: 25-21, 17-25, 22-25, 19-25.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (14), MaeSyn Gay (10), McKenzie Davis (5), Lauren Howton (5), Laney Huffman (1); aces — MaeSyn Gay (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (31); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (25), MaeSyn Gay (15), McKenzie Davis (8), Lauren Howton (7), Journey Denton (7), Camryn Courtney (7), Reagan Shipley (6), Laney Huffman (5), Harlynn Roberts (2), Zaria Solis (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (7), McKenzie Davis (6), MaeSyn Gay (5), Lauren Howton (2), Camryn Courtney (1)
QUOTABLE: “We cannot express how proud we are of this group,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “They have come so far since Aug. 1. There was a lot of talk at the beginning about rebuilding and ‘filling big shoes’ due to having so many great seniors last season. This young team took that challenge on and became record-setters of their own.”
RECORDS: single-season digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (507); single-season kills — MaeSyn Gay (356); single-season blocks — Zaria Solis (85); career blocks — Zaria Solis (158)
GRADUATING SENIORS: Addie Grace Hernandez, McKenzie Davis, Lainey Rye, Harlynn Roberts, Samantha Gaylord, Sadie Campbell (manager)
Nov. 3
BURNET vs Taylor
The Burnet Lady Dawgs (28-11, 10-0 district) continue to etch their names into the history books after winning their area-round playoff game against the Taylor Ducks on Thursday, Nov. 4, in three sets: 25-18, 25-21, 25-21.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — MaeSyn Gay (12), Zaria Solis (11), McKenzie Davis (8), Cydney Robison (3), Addie Houston (1); aces — McKenzie Davis (2), Journey Denton (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (25), Lainey Rye (3), Zaria Solis (1), Journey Denton (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (14), MaeSyn Gay (10), Camryn Courtney (10), McKenzie Davis (8), Reagan Shipley (8), Journey Denton (8), Laney Huffman (3), Cydney Robison (2), Zaria Solis (2), Lainey Rye (1), Payton Smith (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (5), Cydney Robison (3), Laney Huffman (3), MaeSyn Gay (2), McKenzie Davis (2)
QUOTABLE: “Thank you to everyone that filled the stands,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “We have an incredible support system, and I know the girls really appreciate it.”
UP NEXT: Regional quarterfinal game vs. Salado at Copperas Cove High School, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8
Nov. 1
BURNET vs Robinson
The Burnet Lady Dawgs clinched the bi-district title against the Waco Robinson Rockets on Tuesday, Nov. 1, winning in three sets: 25-10, 27-25, 25-17.
UP NEXT: Nov. 3 vs. Taylor
Oct. 29
BURNET at Thrall
After coming out of the gates slow, the Burnet Lady Dawgs (25-11, 10-0 district) rallied back to beat the Thrall Lady Tigers in five sets: 12-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-21, 15-9.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — MaeSyn Gay (18), McKenzie Davis (13), Lauren Howton (11), Zaria Solis (5), Camryn Courtney (2), Cydney Robison (2); aces — Camryn Courtney (2), MaeSyn Gay (1), McKenzie Davis (1), Journey Denton (1), Lainey Rye (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (35), Lainey Rye (4), MaeSyn Gay (4), Reagan Shipley (2), McKenzie Davis (2), Addie Grace Hernandez (1); digs — Reagan Shipley (17), Addie Grace Hernandez (16), MaeSyn Gay (15), Jounrey Denton (14), Camryn Courtney (13), McKenzie Davis (9), Lauren Howton (3), Laney Huffman (2), Cydney Robison (2), Lainey Rye (1); blocks — MaeSyn Gay (6), Cydney Robison (2), Laney Huffman (2), McKenzie Davis (1), Camryn Courtney (1)
QUOATABLE: “I love that these kids never give up,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “They continue to find ways to win, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish this week as they head into playoffs!”
UP NEXT: Nov. 1 against Waco Robinson at Copperas Cove, bi-district round of playoffs
Oct. 25
BURNET vs Jarrell
The Burnet Lady Bulldogs (25-11, 10-0 district) capped off a historic undefeated run through district play against the Jarrell Lady Cougars (16-19, 3-7 district), winning in four sets: 18-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-22.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (13), MaeSyn Gay (12), McKenzie Davis (10), Lauren Howton (9), Camryn Courtney (3), Laney Huffman (1), Samantha Gaylord (1); aces — McKenzie Davis (3), Camryn Courtney (1), Addie Grace Hernandez (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (22), Lainey Rye (19), MaeSyn Gay (2), Addie Grace Hernandez (2), Reagan Shipley (1), McKenzie Davis (1), Zaria Solis (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (27), Camryn Courtney (22), McKenzie Davis (12), Lainey Rye (11), Reagan Shipley (4), Harlynn Roberts (3), Laney Huffman (3), Addie Houston (1), Zaria Solis (1), Lauren Howton (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (3), MaeSyn Gay (3), Camryn Courtney (3), Laney Huffman (2), McKenzie Davis (1)
QUOTABLE: “It’s incredible to see the growth since Aug. 1 and so encouraging to think about the future of this program,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “Being district champions is special, but being undefeated district champions is extremely rare and a very big deal.”
UP NEXT: Burnet at Thrall on Oct. 29, first round of the playoffs
Oct. 21
BURNET at Georgetown Gateway
The Burnet Lady Dawgs (24-11, 9-0 district) clinched the 4A-24 district title after traveling to Georgetown, taking down the Georgetown Gateway Gators (19-8, 7-2 district) in four sets: 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (14), McKenzie Davis (13), MaeSyn Gay (8), Lauren Howton (6), Addie Houston (2), Laney Huffman (2); aces — MaeSyn Gay (1), Addie Grace Hernandez (1), Reagan Shipley (1), Lainey Rye (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (23), Lainey Rye (12), MaeSyn Gay (2), Zaria Solis (2), Reagan Shipley (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (13), Lainey Rye (9), MaeSyn Gay (9), Addie Houston (8), McKenzie Davis (7), Camryn Courtney (6), Reagan Shipley (4), Lauren Howton (4), Journey Denton (4), Laney Huffman (4), Harlynn Roberts (1), Zaria Solis (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (6), MaeSyn Gay (3), Laney Huffman (2), Lauren Howton (2), McKenzie Davis (2)
QUOTABLE: “Our Lady Dawgs played together and put on a show,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “We are so proud of this great accomplishment.”
UP NEXT: Oct. 25 vs. Jarrell
Oct. 18
BURNET vs MARBLE FALLS
The Burnet Lady Dawgs (23-11, 8-0 district) added another notch to their district victory column against the Marble Falls Lady Mustangs (4-26, 0-8 district), winning in four sets: 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — MaeSyn Gay (16), McKenzie Davis (10), Addie Houston (7), Zaria Solis (6), Lauren Howton (5), Laney Huffman (3); aces — Camryn Courtney (3), MaeSyn Gay (2), McKenzie Davis (2), Harlynn Roberts (1); assists — Lainey Rye (20), Camryn Courtney (18), MaeSyn Gay (3), Journey Denton (2), Addie Grace Hernandez (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (17), Lainey Rye (14), MaeSyn Gay (11), Camryn Courtney (11), McKenzie Davis (5), Reagan Shipley (5), Harlan Roberts (3), Zaria Solis (2), Journey Denton (1), Addie Houston (1); blocks — Laney Huffman (2), Lauren Howton (1), Addie Houston (1)
UP NEXT: Oct. 21 at Georgetown Gateway
Oct. 11
BURNET vs. Lago Vista
The Burnet Lady Dawgs (21-11, 6-0 district) continue to dominate district competition, winning in three sets against the Lago Vista Lady Vikings: 25-22, 26-24, 25-23.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (14), MaeSyn Gay (12), McKenzie Davis (7), Lauren Howton (3), Laney Huffman (3), Camryn Courtney (1), Addie Houston (1); aces — Addie Grace Hernandez (1), Journey Denton (1); assists — Lainey Rye (21), Camryn Courtney (10), Addie Grace Hernandez (2), Reagan Shipley (1), Zaria Solis (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (14), Reagan Shipley (11), MaeSyn Gay (9), McKenzie Davis (9), Lainey Rye (7), Camryn Courtney (6), Laney Huffman (6), Addie Houston (3), Zaria Solis (2), Journey Denton (1), Lauren Howton (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (3), MaeSyn Gay (3), McKenzie Davis (2), Addie Houston (1), Laney Huffman (1), Camryn Courtney (1), Lauren Howton (1)
UP NEXT: Oct. 14 at Lampasas
Oct. 8
BURNET at Jarrell
The Burnet Lady Dawgs advanced to 5-0 in district play after beating the Jarrell Cougars on Friday, Oct. 8, in five sets: 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (13), McKenzie Davis (9), MaeSyn Gay (9), Lauren Howton (7), Camryn Courtney (4), Addie Houston (1), Laney Huffman (1); aces — Reagan Shipley (2), MaeSyn Gay (2), McKenzie Davis (1), Camryn Courtney (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (18), Lainey Rye (16), Reagan Shipley (3), Addie Grace Hernandez (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (28), Camryn Courtney (19), MaeSyn Gay (10), McKenzie Davis (10), Lainey Rye (9), Reagan Shipley (8), Addie Houston (4), Laney Huffman (4), Zaria Solis (2), Journey Denton (1), Lauren Howton (1), Harlynn Roberts (1); blocks — McKenzie Davis (4), Zaria Solis (3), Laney Huffman (3), MaeSyn Gay (2), Lauren Howton (1)
Sept. 30
BURNET vs. MARBLE FALLS
The Marble Falls Lady Mustangs were swept in three sets by the Burnet Lady Dawgs in a highly anticipated rivalry matchup: 25-19, 25-16, 26-12
INDIVIDUAL STATS FOR BURNET: kills — MaeSyn Gay (12), McKenzie Davis (12), Zaria Solis (7), Lauren Howton (3), Addie Houston (2), Laney Huffman (1); aces — Lainey Rye (2), McKenzie Davis (2), Reagan Shipley (2); assists — Lainey Rye (17), Camryn Courtney (15), Addie Grace Hernandez (2), MaeSyn Gay (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (15), MaeSyn Gay (6), McKenzie Davis (5), Reagan Shipley (3), Lainey Rye (3), Camryn Courtney (2), Lauren Howton (1), Harlynn Roberts (1)
QUOTABLE: “It was an exciting, fun night with a great crowd,” Burnet head coach Crystal Shipley said. “Our student section in simply the best, and they mean business.”
Sept. 27
BURNET vs Lampasas
In a rivalry game against the Lampasas Lady Badgers, the Burnet volleyball team rallied back from an eight-point deficit in one set and won in three sets: 25-16, 25-15, 26-24.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills —Zaria Solis (12), MaeSyn Gay (9), Lauren Howton (6), McKenzie Davis (6), Addie Houston (2), Lainey Rye (1), Laney Huffman (1); aces — MaeSyn Gay (3), Camryn Courtney (3), Reagan Shipley (1); assists — Lainey Rye (13), Camryn Courtney (13), MaeSyn Gay (4), Reagan Shipley (1), Lauren Howton (1), McKenzie Davis (1), Zaria Solis (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (11), Camryn Courtney (8), Reagan Shipley (6), McKenzie Davis (5), MaeSyn Gay (5), Zaria Solis (5), Lainey Rye (5), Laney Huffman (2), Addie Houston (2), Lauren Howton (2); blocks — MaeSyn Gay (6), Laney Huffman (4), Zaria Solis (1), Addie Houston (1)
UP NEXT: Sept. 30, away game against Marble Falls
Sept. 23
BURNET at Lago Vista
The Burnet Lady Dawgs took down the Lago Vista Vikings in the team’s first district matchup, winning in four exhilarating sets on the road: 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (20), MaeSyn Gay (12), Lauren Howton (8), McKenzie Davis (7), Laney Huffman (6), Addie Houston (2), Reagan Shipley (1); aces — McKenzie Davis (2), Addie Grace Hernandez (1), Lainey Rye (1); assists — Lainey Rye (27), Camryn Courtney (22), MaeSyn Gay (2), McKenzie Davis (1), Addie Grace Hernandez (1), digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (22), MaeSyn Gay (13), Camryn Courtney (10), Reagan Shipley (8), Lainey Rye (8), Zaria Solis (4), Laney Huffman (3), Lauren Howton (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (5), MaeSyn Gay (4), Laney Huffman (3), McKenzie Davis (3), Addie Houston (2)
Sept. 9
BURNET vs. Johnson City
The Burnet Lady Dawgs were swept in three sets by the Johnson City Lady Eagles: 18-25, 23-25, 15-25.
INDIVUAL STATS: kills — MaeSyn Gay (8), Lauren Howton (6), Zaria Solis (5), McKenzie Davis (5), Laney Huffman (4), Camryn Courtney (2), Samantha Gaylord (1); aces — Lainey Rye (1), Camryn Courtney (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (12), Lainey Rye (11), MaeSyn Gay (4), Reagan Shipley (2); digs — Camryn Courtney (12), Addie Grace Hernandez (10), MaeSyn Gay (6), Lainey Rye (4), Laney Huffman (2), McKenzie Davis (2), Regan Shipley (2), Laney Huffman (2), Zaria Solis (1), Samantha Gaylord (1), Harlan Robets (1), Addie Houston (1); blocks — MaeSyn Gay (2), Zaria Solis (1), Camryn Courtney (1)
Sept. 6
BURNET vs. Austin Bowie
The Burnet Lady Dawgs lost to Austin Bowie in four sets: 18-25, 16-25, 25-16, 20-25.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (13), Lauren Howton (7), MaeSyn Gay (7), McKenzie Davis (7), Samantha Gaylord (2), Camryn Courtney (2), Laney Huffman (2), Lainey Rye (1); aces — McKenzie Davis (1), Lainey Rye (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (19), Lainey Rye (7), MaeSyn Gay (3), Reagan Shipley (3), Addie Grace Hernandez (1), McKenzie Davis (1), Lauren Howton (1), Laney Huffman (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (18), McKenzie Davis (14), MaeSyn Gay (10), Reagan Shipley (6), Lainey Rye (4), Laney Huffman (4), Lauren Howton (3), Zaria Solis (2), Samantha Gaylord (2), Harlynn Roberts (1); blocks — MaeSyn Gay (4), Lauren Howton (3), Zaria Solis (1), McKenzie Davis (1), Camryn Courtney (1)
Aug. 30
BURNET vs. Llano
The Burnet Lady Dawgs completed a clean sweep against the Llano Lady Jackets on Tuesday, Aug. 30, winning all three three matches: 25-18, 25-17, 25-10.
INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Maesyn Gay (15), McKenzie Davis (10), Lauren Howton (10), Zaria Solis (3), Samantha Gaylord (2), Camryn Courtney (2); aces — Camryn Courtney (3), Reagan Shipley (1), Lainey Rye (1); assists — Addie Grace Hernandez (8), MaeSyn Gay (6), McKenzie; Davis (4), Lainey Rye (3), Camryn Courtney (3), Addie Houston (2); Lauren Howton (1), Samantha Gaylord (1), Laney Huffman (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (3), MaeSyn Gay (2), Laney Huffman (1), McKenzie Davis (1).
CROSS COUNTRY
RESULTS
Nov. 4
UIL State XC Meet
MARBLE FALLS
VARSITY BOYS: 10th overall with 228 points
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 26th — Nick Dahl, 16:55.70
- 29th — Tyler Hamblin, 17:00.40
- 78th — Blake Cockrell, 17:57.10
- 97th — Ezekiel Atkinson, 18:18.90
- 121st — Marco Almazan, 18:48.80
- 149th — Hunter Holder, 21:25.70
BURNET
VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to lack of runners
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 3rd — Hudson Bennett, 16:13.90
- 22nd — Victor Aviles, 16:51.90
Oct. 31
2022 TAPPS 3A XC Championships
FAITH ACADEMY
VARSITY BOYS: 4th overall with 131 points in 5K
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 2nd — Jett Murphy, 17:26.9
- 24th — Asher Apel, 19:31.7
- 35th — William Eppler, 20:27.2
- 46th — Diego Chavira, 21:05.0
- 54th — Noah Frederick, 21:22.6
- 70th — Will Lewis, 22:22.1
VARSITY GIRLS: 3rd overall with 111 points in 2-mile run
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 2nd — Faith Murphy, 12:38.8
- 17th — Claire Poage, 14:18.4
- 31st — McKenzie Ahrlett, 14:57.8
- 41st — Kara Kwan, 16:02.0
- 42nd — Carly Owens, 16:03.3
- 67th — Haley Kruger, 17:42.7
- 76th — Audrianna Poage, 18:07.0
QUOTABLE: “For the first time in school history, the boys and girls were able to get on the podium in the same season, with the boys on the podium for the first time ever in program history,” head coach Steve McCannon said. “I am proud of that accomplishment as we try to have a team environment where we work hard together and compete together.”
Oct. 24
UIL 4A Region 3 Championship
MARBLE FALLS
VARSITY BOYS: 2nd overall with 112 points in 5K (advanced to state)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 6th — Tyler Hamblin, 16:23.6
- 7th — Nick Dahl, 16:23.6
- 20th — Blake Cockrell, 17:03.9
- 44th — Marco Almazan, 17:41.1
- 46th — Ezekiel Atkinson, 17:45.2
- 132nd — Hunter Holder, 20:27.9
VARSITY GIRLS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners
- 44th — Tori Thompson, 13:40.0
BURNET
VARSITY BOYS: 10th overall with 271 points in 5K
- 1st — Hudson Bennett, 15:18.2
- 5th — Victor Aviles, 16:21.1
- 36th — Isaias Zarate, 17:31.4
- 119th — Gustavo Vega, 19:51.8
- 146th — Josvanny Ramierez, 20:50.7
- 156th — Matthew Resendez, 21:43.5
VARSITY GIRLS: 5th overall with 200 points in 2-mile run
- 4th — Asah Roy, 12:23.8
- 55th — Amelia Griffin, 13:51.8
- 56th — Caroline Valencia, 13:53.2
- 63rd — Autumn Stires, 13:59.0
- 66th — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 14:01.7
- 67th — Halle Maxwell, 14:03.6
- 87th — Kori Haile, 14:28.3
UP NEXT: Nov. 4 at Cross Country State Championship in Round Rock
FAITH ACADEMY
TAPPS District 3-3A champion
VARSITY BOYS: 1st overall with 27 points in 5K (advanced to state)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 1st — Jett Murphy, 17:28.66
- 7th — William Eppler, 19:46.64
- 9th — Asher Apel, 19:52.53
- 14th — Diego Chavaira, 22:02.85
- 15th — Noah Frederick, 22:04.70
- 17th — Will Lewis, 22:11.47
- 29th — Samuel Bryant, 28:25.75
VARSITY GIRLS: 2nd overall with 26 points in 3200 meters (advanced to state)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 3rd — Claire Poage, 14:06.05
- 6th — Haley Kruger, 14:34.46
- 8th — Carly Owens, 14:42.64
- 10th — Mackenzie Ahrlett, 14:58.16
- 12th — Audrianna Poage, 15:06.38
- 13th — Ella Schooler, 15:09.02
- 21st — Susanna Slyker, 17:21.36
QUOTABLE: “We are disappointed on the girls side not getting the win but will use this meet as motivation for state,” head coach Steve McCannon said. “I know these girls will bring a completive focus at state.”
UP NEXT: Oct. 31 at TAPPS state championship in Waco
Oct. 10
2022 District 24-4A XC Championship
MARBLE FALLS
VARSITY BOYS: 1st overall with 38 points in 5K
INDIVUAL RESULTS:
- 3rd — Tyler Hamblin, 16:25
- 4th — Nick Dahl, 16:49
- 6th — Blake Cockrell, 17:32
- 12th — Marco Almazan, 18:23
- 13th — Ezekial Atkinson, 18:24
- 35th — Hunter Holder, 21:57
VARSITY GIRLS: 5th overall with 109 points in 3200 meters
INDIVUAL RESULTS:
- 6th — Tori Thompson, 12:55
- 14th — Chloe Ellis, 13:54
- 24th — Lynett Sital, 14:37
- 30th — Carmella Lozano, 15:13
- 35th — Ashley Ferreira, 15:40
- 38th — Briseah Rivera, 17:01
- 39th — Angelee Shaw, 17:19
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners
INDIVUAL RESULTS:
- 32nd — Malin Nelson, 29:06
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS: 3rd overall with 80 points in 3200 meters
INDIVUAL RESULTS:
- 3rd — Emelia Bolanos, 15:14
- 16th — Haley France, 17:05
- 18th — Dulce Macias, 17:08
- 20th — Cali Brydon, 17:28
- 23rd — Ruby Carrillo, 17:42
- 24th — Avrie Wallace, 17:44
- 30th — Irie Wallace, 18:45
- 32nd — Ava McNamara, 18:57
- 34th — Anna George, 19:37
- 35th — Faith Closson, 19:47
- 37th — Jimena Meza, 19:56
BURNET
VARSITY BOYS: 2nd overall with 58 points in 5K
INDIVUAL RESULTS:
- 1st — Hudson Bennett, 16:05
- 2nd — Victor Aviles, 16:12
- 5th — Isaias Zarate, 17:28
- 22nd — Gustavk Vega, 19:44
- 28th — Josvanny Ramierez, 20:23
- 33rd — Matthew Resendez, 21:26
VARSITY GIRLS: 1st overall with 40 points in 3200 meters
INDIVUAL RESULTS:
- 2nd — Asah Roy, 12:27
- 8th — Kori Haile, 13:33
- 9th — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 13:38
- 10th — Autumn Stires, 13:44
- 11th — Caroline Valencia, 13:44
- 13th — Halle Maxwell, 13:50
- 18th — Amelia Griffin, 14:02
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners
INDIVUAL RESULTS:
- 15th — Thomas McAnally, 22:16
- 27th — Andrew Resendez, 26:57
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS: 1st overall with 23 points in 3200 meters
INDIVUAL RESULTS:
- 1st — Nicole Rorie, 14:17
- 2nd — Josie McDavid, 15:03
- 5th — Brooke Bowman, 15:30
- 7th —Amberlyn Glasscock, 15:41
- 8th — Leslie Camacho, 15:46
- 9th — Lainey Rye, 15:56
- 17th — Jaylee Messer, 17:07
UP NEXT: Oct. 24 at UIL Region III Cross Country Championships in Huntsville
Oct. 1
Leo Manzano Marble Falls Mustang XC Invitational
MARBLE FALLS
VARSITY BOYS: 5th overall with 128 points in Class 1A-4A
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 1st — Blake Cockrell, 17:18.90
- 5th — Marco Almazan, 17:35.00
- 16th — Ezekiel Atkinson, 18:10.90
- 59th — Hunter Holder, 21:49.10
- 60th — Derek Hillman, 22:01.90
VARSITY GIRLS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 14th — Tori Thompson, 13:10.10
- 48th — Carmella Lozano, 14:35.30
- 73rd — Chloe Ellis, 21:28.10
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS: 1st overall with 38 points in Class 1A-4A
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 9th — Lynett Sital, 15:39.10
- 13th — Ashley Ferreira, 15:58.40
- 20th — Citlaly Gonzalez, 16:22.20
- 21st — Briseah Rivera, 16:47.40
- 22nd — Angelee Shaw, 17:08.80
- 24th — Cali Brydon, 17:16.10
- 28th — Dulce Macias, 17:24.90
- 34th — Alizae Gonzalez, 17:59.20
- 35th — Haley France, 17:59.50
- 37th — Ruby Carrillo, 18:10.40
- 39th — Allison Harris, 18:24.30
- 42nd — Sofia Bolanos, 19:12.50
- 44th — Beyonce Aldava, 19:21.60
- 46th — Amanda Rivera, 21:53.00
- 47th — Andrea Olivera, 22:59.10
- 48th — Ava McNamara, 23:02.80
- 49th — Miranda Martin, 24:16.40
QUOTABLE: “We split the team to give the younger runners a chance to shine and increase racing confidence,” head coach Chris Schrader said.
BURNET
VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
5A-6A
- 1st — Hudson Bennett, 15:27.40 (course record)
- 12th — Victor Aviles, 16:25.30
1A-4A
- 7th — Isaias Zarate
- 39th — Josvanny Ramierez
- 47th — Gustavo Vega
VARSITY GIRLS: 3rd overall with 82 points in Class 1A-4A
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 6th — Asah Roy, 12:26.80
- 16th — Amelia Griffin, 13:20.30
- 19th — Kori Haile, 13:22.60
- 21st — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 13:25.90
- 28th — Halle Maxwell, 13:47.90
- 32nd — Autumn Stires, 13:51.00
- 33rd — Caroline Valencia, 13:51.10
- 46th — Nicole Rorie, 14:34.20
- 53rd — Brooke Bowman, 14:48.80
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 16th — Matthew Resendez, 20:48.60
- 23rd — Thomas McAnally, 22:33.30
- 34th — Andrew Resendez, 24:41.30
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 1st — Josie McDavid, 14:26.80
- 5th — Leslie Camacho, 15:17.60
- 6th — Amberlyn Glasscock, 15:18.30
- 23rd — Jaylee Messer, 17:09.30
FAITH ACADEMY
VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 25th — Jett Murphy, 18:50.70
- 45th — Will Lewis, 20:29.40
- 68th — Noah Frederick, 23:28.50
VARSITY GIRLS: 9th overall with 193 points in Class 1A-4A
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 1st — Faith Murphy, 11:51.30
- 45th — Mackenzie Ahrlett, 14:33.00
- 50th — Claire Poage, 14:36.30
- 59th — Ella Schooler, 15:07.50
- 60th — Audrianna Poage, 15:12.40
- 62nd — Carly Owens, 15:30.10
- 71st — Susanna Slyker, 17:26.10
- 72nd — Haley Kruger, 18:30.60
QUOTABLE: “This was a great opportunity to run locally and compete with teams that will make us better,” head coach Steve McCannon said. “We need to take it up one notch as we head to the meets that really count: district and state.”
UP NEXT: Saturday, Oct. 8, at Founders Classical in Leander
Sept. 23
Hoka McNeil Invitational in Round Rock
MARBLE FALLS
VARSITY BOYS OVERALL: Fourth place with 160 points in Class 4A 2-mile race
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 5th — Nick Dahl, 15:42.70
- 7th — Tyler Hamblin, 15:46.30
- 28th — Blake Cockrell, 16:47.90
- 50th — Marco Almazan, 17:07.90
- 80th — Ezekiel Atkinson, 17:49.40
- 211th — Hunter Holder, 21:51.50
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS OVERALL: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 1st — Tori Thompson, 13:24.40
- 3rd — Chloe Ellis, 13:40.30
- 27th — Carmella Lozano, 15:49.50
QUOTABLE: “I have never been at a race where every athlete had significant (personal records),” head coach Chris Schrader said. “The boys and girls on the team are working like crazy and the conditions are still fairly oppressive. It will be interesting to see how much more we can improve as temperatures come down.
UP NEXT: Saturday, Oct. 1, Leo Manzano Marble Falls Mustang XC Invitational
BURNET
BULLDOGS OVERALL: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 3rd — Victor Aviles, 15:31.20
- 48th — Isaias Zarate, 17:06.50
- 155th — Josvanny Ramierez, 19:03.90
- 169th — Gustavo Vega, 19:21.20
LADY DAWGS OVERALL: 16th overall with 400 points in Class 4A 2-mile run
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 28th — Asah Roy, 12:23.20
- 83rd — Amelia Griffin, 13:17.60
- 84th — Kori Haile, 13:19.60
- 90th — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 13:21.50
- 142nd — Autumn Stires, 14:00.30
- 146th — Maya Calderon, 14:01.90
- 148th — Halle Maxwell, 14:03.10
- 150th — Caroline Valencia, 14:05.10
- 180th — Nicole Rorie, 14:43.60
- 191th — Brooke Bowman, 14:57.10
GOLD RACE: Hudson Bennet finished 5th with a personal best of 14:36.20 in the 3-mile run.
UP NEXT: Saturday, Oct. 1, Leo Manzano Marble Falls Mustang XC Invitational
Soldiers River City Believers Academy CC Invitational in San Antonio
FAITH ACADEMY
FLAMES OVERALL: Did not place due to a lack of runners
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 41st — Jett Murphy, 17:57.31
- 86th — Will Lewis, 20:26.25
- 92nd — Noah Frederick, 21:25.21
LADY FLAMES OVERALL: Finished 6th overall with 167 points in 2-mile run
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 1st — Faith Murphy, 11:43.93 (school record)
- 35th — Claire Poage, 14:10.36
- 49th — Haley Kruger, 14:45.57
- 52rd — Kara Kwan, 15:00.85
- 55th — Carly Owens, 15:02.69
- 62nd — Audrianna Poage, 15:32.37
- 72nd — Ella Schooler, 16:26.25
- 80th — Susanna Slyker, 17:20.11
QUOTABLE: “This was a very competitive meet with some quality teams as well as some teams we will see at our district,” head coach Steve McCannon said. “We have put some work in and will continue to fine tune as we head to district and state. We must be ready to compete.”
UP NEXT: Saturday, Oct. 1, Leo Manzano Marble Falls Mustang XC Invitational
Sept. 17
MARBLE FALLS at Hays Invitational in Buda
MUSTANGS OVERALL: Did not qualify for placement in the 5,000 meters due to lack of runners.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 5th — Tyler Hamblin, 16:40.11
- 21st — Blake Cockrell, 17:44.26
- 49th — Ezekiel Atkinson, 18:54.31
JUNIOR VARSITY MUSTANGS OVERALL: Did not qualify for placement in the 5,000 meters due to lack of runners.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 4th — Marco Almazan, 18:59.84
- 152nd — Malin Nelson, 34:04.20
JUNIOR VARSITY LADY MUSTANGS OVERALL: Did not qualify for placement in the 5,000 meters due to lack of runners.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 10th — Tori Thompson, 22:38.56
- 15th — Chloe Ellis, 23:06.20
- 53rd — Carmella Lozano, 25:29.27
QUOTABLE: “With each passing day, the boys and girls on our small team are seeing big fitness gains,” head coach Chris Schrader said.
UP NEXT: Sept. 23 at McNeil Invitational in Round Rock
Sept. 16
NON-SCHOLASTIC COMPETITION
Burnet runner Hudson Bennett competed at the Woodridge Cross-Country Invitational in Irvine, California, finishing 55th out of 229 elite runners in the men’s sweepstakes race with a time of 14:44.6 in a 2-mile run.
Sept. 15
BURNET at Salado Invitational in Salado
BULLDOGS OVERALL: Did not place in the 5000 meters.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 4th — Victor Aviles, 16:57.60
- 23rd — Isaias Zarate, 18:12.80
- 76th — Josvanny Ramierez, 19:35.00
- 91st — Gustavk Vega, 19:54.30
LADY DAWGS OVERALL: 3rd place with 132 points in 1A-4A 2-mile race.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- 19th — Amelia Griffin, 13:07.50
- 23rd — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 13:14.00
- 24th — Kori Haile, 13:19.90
- 29th — Maya Calderon, 13:31.60
- 41st — Caroline Valencia, 13:45.30
- 42nd — Autumn Stires, 13:46.30
- 46th — Halle Maxwell, 13:49.20
- 62nd — Nicole Rorie, 14:18.60
- 75th — Brooke Bowman, 14:34.10
UP NEXT: Sept. 23-24 at HOKA Invitational at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock
Sept. 10
MARBLE FALLS at St. Andrew’s Cross Country Invitational in Austin
VARSITY BOYS OVERALL — Did not place in the 5000 meters.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
- 9th — Tyler Hamblin, 16:59
- 21st — Tyler Cockrell, 18:10
- 41st — Ezekiel Atkinson, 19:20
- 88th — Hunter Holder, 22:56
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS OVERALL: Did not place in the 5000 meters.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
- 1st — Marco Almazan, 18:37
- 98th — Malin Nelson, 37:01
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS OVERALL: Did not place in the 2-mile race.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
- 5th — Tori Thompson, 14:14
- 11th — Chloe Ellis, 14:28
- 50th — Carmella Lozana, 16:27
- 84th — Hanna Rivera, 18:44
BURNET at Region III Preview in Huntsville
VARSITY GIRLS OVERALL: 4th place with 118 points in 1A-4A varsity 2-mile race.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
- 4th — Asah Roy, 13:09.39
- 24th — Kori Haile, 14:06.71
- 31st — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper 14:22.13
- 36th — Caroline Valencia, 14:37.25
- 48th — Halle Maxwell, 14:52.51
- 56th — Autumn Stires, 15:07.03
VARSITY BOYS OVERALL: Did not place in 1A-4A 5000 meters.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
- 3rd — Victor Aviles, 16:45.43
- 32nd — Isaias Zarate, 19:27.37
- 47th — Josvanny Ramierez, 20:03.41
- 67th — Gustavo Vega, 20:38.63
Sept. 3
BURNET at FEAST Patriot 20th Annual HS & MS XC Invitational 2022 in San Antonio
Hudson Bennett finished third overall with a time of 15:00.72 against 307 other runners as the only Burnet Bulldog to compete at the FEAST meet on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Sept. 2
BURNET at Pro-Fit Invitational in Temple
VARSITY LADY DAWGS
1st place overall with 93 points in 1A-4A varsity girls 2-mile
- 2nd — Asah Roy, 13:08.1
- 10th — Kori Haile, 14:09.1
- 17th — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 14:25.2
- 29th — Halle Maxwell, 14:54.7
- 36th — Amelia Griffin, 15:00.0
- 67th — Nicole Rorie, 15:50.8
VARSITY BULLDOGS
20th place overall in 1A-4A varsity boys 3-mile
- 2nd — Victor Aviles, 17:14.6
- 21st — Isaias Zarate, 19:00.0
- 51st — Josvanny Ramierez, 20:22.9
JUNIOR VARSITY LADY BULLDOGS
1st place overall with 34 points in 1A-4A junior varsity girls 2-mile
- 1st — Maya Calderon, 15:08.4
- 2nd — Caroline Valencia, 15:10.4
- 6th — Brooke Bowman, 16:02.2
- 12th — Josie McDavid, 16:29.9
- 13th — Ellen Reid, 16:39.6
- 60th — Jaylee Messer, 19:20.2
JUNIOR VARSITY BULLDOGS
5th place overall in 1A-4A junior varsity boys 3-mile
- 22nd — Matthew Resendez, 22:28.9
- 48th — Thomas McAnally, 26:15.8
- 49th — Andrew Resendez, 26:20.9
- 65th — Julius Nava, 29:03.1
UP NEXT: Sept. 10 at Region III Preview in Huntsville
Aug. 26
BURNET at Vista Ridge Invitational in Cedar Park
LADY DAWGS
- 2nd overall, 11:37 average
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
- 1st — Asah Roy, 10:38.80
- 9th — Kori Haile, 11:34.10
- 18th — Amelia Griffin, 11:46.40
- 20th — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 11:49.80
- 26th — Halle Maxwell, 12:16.20
- 38th — Nicole Rorie, 12:33.90
BULLDOGS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
- 30th — Victor Aviles, 17:02.00
- 96th — Gustavk Vega, 19:04.30
- 128th — Josvanny Ramierez, 19:49.60
- 145th — Isaias Zarate, 21:45.60
- 181st — Matthew Resendez, 23:44.60
- 194th — Thomas McAnally, 24:30.00
- 230th – Andrew Resendez, 28:07.10
- 233rd — Julius Nava, 28:22.40
Aug. 27
BURNET: Senior Hudson Bennett competed in the elite race at the Southlake Carrol Invitational, finishing in fifth place with a time of 14:58.42.
FAITH ACADEMY at Savio Early Bird Meet
Garey Park in Georgetown
The Faith Academy Flames cross-country team showed promise in the meet with runner Faith Murphy finishing first on the girls’ side and Jett Murphy ninth on the boys’ side.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
FLAMES
- 9th — Jett Murphy, 18:31.00
- 34th — William Eppler, 21:41.06
- 52nd — Will Lewis, 23:20.01
- 54th — Noah Frederick, 23:20.54
LADY FLAMES
- 1st — Faith Murphy, 12:56.99
- 28th — Mackenzie Ahrlett, 15:16.91
- 31st — Claire Poage, 15:26.23
- 41st — Ella Schooler, 16:20.11
- 52st — Haley Kruger, 17:11.28
- 53rd — Carly Owens, 17:15.73
- 57th — Susanna Slyker, 18:40.14
Aug. 19
Burnet High School
at Leander’s Battle for Wilco Park
Two runners, two-mile relay
VARSITY BOYS (12th overall)
- Victor Aviles, 10:23.7 (6th); Hudson Bennett, 9:53.7 (3rd); pair (2nd overall)
- Josvanny Ramierez 12:34.5 (36th); Isaias Zarate 12:12.9 (34th)
VARSITY GIRLS (7th overall)
- Amelia Griffin, 14:23.6 (34th); Asah Roy, 12:50.8 (9th); pair (18th overall)
- Cierra Blunt Culpepper, 14:51.5 (36th); Kori Haile, 14:38.8 (33rd)
- Nicole Rorie, 14:52.0 (37th); Halle Maxwell, 14:41.4 (34th)
- Josie McDavid, 16:04.2 (39th); Autumn Stires, 15:48.7 (39th)
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS (12th overall)
- Andrew Resendez, 16:30.6 (50th); Gustavo Vega, 12:40.6 (16th)
- Matthew Resendez, 14:48.1 (44th); Thomas McAnally, 18:53.1 (51st)
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS (9th overall)
- Jaylee Messer, 17:56.1 (37th); Amberlyn Glasscock, 15:27.8 (18th)
MARBLE FALLS
at Johnson City 4 X 1.5 Mile Cross Country Relay
Four runners, 1.5-mile relay
VARSITY BOYS (2nd overall)
- Nick Dahl, 7:56; Ezekiel Atkinson, 9:12; Blake Cockrell, 8:24; Tyler Hamblin, 8:01
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
- Marco Almazan, 8:40 (1st); Daniel Dominguez, 9:43 (3rd); Hunter Holder, 10:10 (5th)
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS (2nd overall)
- Ruby Carillo, 12:28; Hannah Rivera, 13:34; Carmella Lozano, 12:31; Tori Thompson, 12:07
TENNIS
RESULTS
Oct. 11
The Burnet Bulldog tennis team’s season came to a close in a heartbreaking 10-9 loss to the the Cameron Yoe Yoemen in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
QUOTABLE: “Coach Myhre and I are proud of the work the athletes have put in since July,” head coach Nathan Redman said. “Spring tennis looks like it could see some successful results.”
Oct. 4
After advancing to the district championship, the Burnet Bulldogs were unable to prevail against the Lago Vista Vikings, losing 12-7 in the matchup.
QUOTABLE: “Several competitive matches were pushed to third set tiebreakers, but not enough fell our way,” Burnet head coach Nathan Redman said.
UP NEXT: Burnet vs. Cameron Yoe on Oct. 11, bi-district round of the playoffs (location yet to be finalized)
Sept. 29
The Burnet Bulldog tennis team advanced to the district championship after winning 10-6 against the Marble Falls Mustangs.
QUOTABLE: “Last week’s close match led to expectations of another exciting evening of tennis, and the athletes didn’t disappoint,” Burnet head coach Nathan Redman said.
Sept. 22
MARBLE FALLS vs. BURNET
The Burnet tennis team traveled to Marble Falls for the final district match of the season, winning 10-7.
DOUBLES: Burnet 5, Marble Falls 2
SINGLES: Marble Falls 7, Burnet 5
QUOTABLE: “The number of matches that were tightly contested suggest that (Sept. 29) should be another close match, with either team having the opportunity to take the win,” Burnet head coach Nathan Redman said.
UP NEXT: Burnet vs. Marble Falls on Sept. 29 district tournament semifinal
Sept. 15
BURNET vs. Belton New Tech
The Burnet Bulldogs notched a district victory against the visiting Belton New Tech Dragons, securing a spot in the postseason with a dominant 18-1 win.
UP NEXT: Sept. 22, district match against Marble Falls
Sept. 8
BURNET vs. Taylor
While shorthanded due to homecoming festivities, the Bulldogs still pulled out a 10-9 victory against Taylor in a non-district matchup.
QUOTABLE: “It was encouraging to see some of our kids get their first individual wins of the season, which should give us some confidence moving forward,” head coach Nathan Redman said.
UP NEXT: Sept. 15, district match against Belton New Tech
Sept. 1
BURNET vs. Lago Vista
The Burnet Bulldog tennis team lost 13-4 in a district matchup against the Lago Vista Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 1.
QUOTABLE: “Despite the score, our players played hard to the end,” head coach Nathan Redman said. “It is easy to let up when you are on the court by yourself and things are not going your way. I’m proud we did not see any of that last night.”
UP NEXT: Sept. 8, non-district match against Taylor
Aug. 27
BURNET: The Bulldogs tennis team participated in a non-district dual match against the Lampasas Badgers, which ended with a final tally of 13-6 for the victorious Badgers.
GOLF
RESULTS
Nov. 12
MARBLE FALLS at Hidden Falls Golf Course in Meadowlakes
BOYS OVERALL: 327 (6th place)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- Kolton Pannell — 77 (tied for 7th place overall, personal record)
- Colby Holley — 80
- Tyler Turner — 81
- Porter Vinson — 89
- Bode Moss — 92
QUOTABLE: “I am proud of all our guys for staying mentally strong during adverse weather and doing their best,” head coach Rick Blackington said. “I truly believe that continued work with the short game will take our players to the next level of their ability and we will see personal records on a more regular basis.”
Nov. 2
MARBLE FALLS at Joy Riley Invitational in Austin
GIRLS OVERALL: 407 (2nd place)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- Maddie Deberard — 78 (tournament champion)
- Chloe Kent — 108
- Emily Martin — 109
- Carmen Turnad — 112
- Mila Dueshop — 124
QUOTABLE: “The goal was breaking 400 as a team, and we almost got there,” head coach Rick Blackington said. “This just proves that with a positive outlook and the will to succeed, one can watch awesome things happen.”
UP NEXT: Nov. 10-11 at Hidden Falls Golf Course in Meadowlakes
Oct. 24
MARBLE FALLS at Llano Invitational
BOYS OVERALL: 325 (2nd place)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- Kolton Pannell — 78
- Bode Moss — 82
- Porter Vinson — 82
- Tyler Turner — 83
- Coby Holley — 87
QUOTABLE: “I am proud of each guy and look forward to seeing them improve,” head coach Rick Blackington said.
UP NEXT: Nov. 10-11 at Hidden Falls Golf Course in Meadowlakes
Oct. 7-8
MARBLE FALLS at Lampasas Invitational
BOYS OVERALL: 677
INDIVIDUALS:
- Kolton Pannell — 82, 85 — 167 overall
- Porter Vinson — 82, 87 — 169 overall
- Coby Holley — 84, 86 — 170 overall
- Bode Moss — 85, 86 — 171 overall
- Ross Oelschleger — 108, 98 — 206 overall
GIRLS OVERALL: Disqualified due to player feeling ill on Day 2
INDIVIDUALS:
- Madison Deberard — 77, 83 — 160 overall (tournament champion)
- Chloe Kent — 109, 106 — 215 overall
- Carmen Turland — 122, N/A — disqualified
- Mila Dueshop — 134, 136 — 270
QUOTABLE: “I’m proud of the guys’ mindset to stay in each shot and not give up big scores even when things were a struggle,” head coach Rick Blackington said. “On the girls’ side, we focus on staying positive and keeping a focus on the simple things, and I am proud of how they did.”
Oct. 11
BURNET at Burnet Fall Classic
TEAM OVERALL: 445
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
- Avery Gowin — 104
- Cloe Shannon — 108
- Grace Gates — 112
- Cambria Neenan — 121
- Victoria Davis — 123
UP NEXT: Oct. 17 at Llano Invitational
Sept. 22
BURNET at Salado’s Mill Creek Golf Course in Salado
LADY DAWGS OVERALL: 489
- Avery Gowin — 118
- Grace Gates — 120
- Victoria Davis — 123
- Cloe Shannon — 128
- Cambria Neenan — 131
UP NEXT: Oct. 11 at Burnet Fall Classic