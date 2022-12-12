HIGHLAND LAKES SPORTS NOTES

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SCHEDULE

Dec. 12

Burnet at Liberty Hill

Smoking for Jesus at IDEA Rundberg

Dec. 13

Llano at Fredericksburg

Dec. 16

Marble Falls vs. Davenport

Faith Academy at TMI-Episcopal

SCORES

Dec. 10

Yavneh Academy 53, Faith Academy 41

Judson 79, Marble Falls 30

Dec. 9

Burnet 75, Cedar Creek 64

Marble Falls 57, Winn 56

Marble Falls 43, Pearsall 38

Llano 66, Dublin 61

Dec. 8

Belton 80, Marble Falls 45

Brownwood 71, Llano 50

Dec. 6

Fredericksburg 52, Marble Falls 46

St. Stephen’s Episcopal 54, Burnet 52

Faith Academy 57, Lago Vista 45

Smoking for Jesus 75, The Christian School at Castle Hills 68

Canyon Lake 48, Llano 38

Dec. 3

Lake Belton 56, Burnet 50

East View 98, Smoking for Jesus 39

Brennan 74, Smoking for Jesus 24

Llano 48, Thrall 38

Llano 74, Somerville 68

Dec. 2

Cedar Park 45, Marble Falls 37

Brennan 68, Marble Falls 24

Burnet 58, Meyer 33

Burnet 48, Hillsboro 46

Brownsboro 52, Faith Academy 19

Edison 75, Smoking for Jesus 67

Saint Mary’s Hall 60, Smoking for Jesus 59

Rosebud-Lott 56, Llano 48

Dec. 1

East View 70, Marble Falls 42

China Spring 62, Burnet 58

Cedar Park 83, Smoking for Jesus 28

Copperas Cove 114, Smoking for Jesus 58

Burnet 58, Meyer 33

Nov. 29

Burnet 67, Taylor 56

Ignite 60, Llano 59

Faith Academy 45, San Juan Diego Catholic 26

Faith Academy 51, Jourdanton 24

Nov. 22

Burnet 62, Canyon Lake 46

Faith Academy 60, Our Lady of the Hills 15

Nov. 18

Killeen Chaparral 66, Faith Academy 54

Nov. 15

Hill Country Christian School of Austin 47, Faith Academy 23

Nov. 21

Vandergrift 64, Marble Falls 40

Little River Academy 52, Burnet 51

Pflugerville 56, Llano 51

Nov. 19

Cinco Ranch 63, Burnet 54

Nov. 18

Waco 52, Marble Falls 27

Jordan 59, Burnet 44

Nov. 17

Burnet 59, Crockett 46

Nov. 15

Marble Falls 41, Navarro 21

Leander 66, Burnet 28

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SCHEDULE

Dec. 12

Burnet at Brownwood

Dec. 13

Faith Academy at Lago Vista

Marble Falls at Gatesville

Dec. 17

Llano vs. Lometa

SCORES

Dec. 10

Faith Academy 65, Living Rock Academy 13

Dec. 9

Boerne 52, Marble Falls 21

Burnet 48, Canyon Lake 39

Burnet senior guard Grace Gates drives right as junior center Zaria Solis sets a hard screen at the top of the three-point line during a game against Canyon Lake. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Dec. 8

Cooper 68, Llano 20

Dec. 6

Marble Falls 47, Wimberley 41

Burnet senior Christina Graves battles through contact as the Lady Dawgs’ eke out a 52-49 win against Salado on Dec. 6. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Johnson City 28, Llano 25

Dec. 3

Burnet 50, Millsap 39

Dec. 2

Cypress Springs 41, Marble Falls 30

Bell 38, Burnet 34

Dec. 1

West Brook 41, Marble Falls 35

Burnet 57, Inspired Vision 5

Wylie 37, Burnet 34

Cross Plains 59, Faith Academy 16

Nov. 29

Marble Falls 70, Belton 48

Burnet 51, Hutto 39

Bandera 35, Llano 17

Nov. 22

Marble Falls 61, Rouse 25

Burnet 58, Mason 32

Rockspring 42, Llano 31

Rocksprings 42, Llano 31

Nov. 21

Burnet 57, Dripping Springs 24

San Saba 51, Llano 14

Nov. 18

Marble Falls 58, East Central 50

Marble Falls 42, San Saba 18

Burnet 63, Leander 29

Nov. 17

Hutto 48, Marble Falls 43

Marble Falls 65, Lockhart 31

Brownwood 37, Llano 36

Hamilton 51, Llano 22

Nov. 15

Marble Falls 55, Lake Belton 42

Llano 34, Center Point 20

Nov. 12

Llano 42, Cherokee 37

Nov. 11

Stephenville 43, Burnet 23

Nov. 8

Marble Falls 51, McCallum 13

Burnet 59, Lake Belton 51

Mason 49, Llano 21

Nov. 5

Comanche 63, Llano 29

Nov. 4

Marble Falls 44, Davenport 16

FOOTBALL

SCORES

Dec. 1

Class 3A, Division 1, Region IV, quarterfinal

Edna 40, Llano 21

Nov. 25

Llano 21, Goliad 0

Bulverde Gloria Deo Academy 34, Smoking for Jesus 32

Nov. 18

Llano 21, Goliad 0

Smoking for Jesus 45, Johnson County Sports Association 0

Nov. 11

Covenant Christian 46, Faith Academy 0

Llano 44, Cotulla 0

Nov. 4

Marble Falls junior halfback Jaime Castillo receives a toss from junior quarterback Kody Smith on a run play against Davenport. The Mustangs lost to the Wolves 49-7 in their final game of the season. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Davenport 49, Marble Falls 7

Taylor 41, Burnet 40

Faith Academy of Marble Falls senior Cross Sanchez barrels past an opposing defender during a monstrous run. He had eight touchdowns and over 300 yards in the first half of the team’s high-scoring 119-70 win against the Holy Trinity Catholic Spartans. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Faith Academy 119, Holy Trinity Catholic 70

Llano 49, Ingram Moore 6

Oct. 28

Marble Falls junior quarterback Kody Smith rolls to his right as he searches for an open man in the Mustangs district game against Lampasas on Oct. 28. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Lampasas 42, Marble Falls 20

Davenport 42, Burnet 28

Faith Academy 38, Round Rock Christian Academy 32

Smoking for Jesus 36, Gloria Deo Academy 34

Oct. 21

Even after the disappointing 42-26 loss, the Marble Falls Mustangs greet fans that made the long trip to Taylor as the band plays the school’s alma mater. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Taylor 42, Marble Falls 26

Burnet junior linebacker Trenton Park sits in his stance as he prepares to rush the edge against the Canyon Lake Hawks. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 14

Smoking for Jesus 51, Jubilee 6

Llano 17, Blanco 6

Oct. 14

Burnet 28, Marble Falls 14

Faith Academy 58, Concordia 8

Smoking for Jesus 66, St. Stephen’s Episcopal 58

Llano 35, Marion 7

Oct. 7

Canyon Lake 42, Marble Falls 7

Lampasas 24, Burnet 7

Burnet wide receiver Braden Ellet-Clark leaps into the air to grab a pass thrown by quarterback Tanner O’Hair before breaking a tackle and scoring the only touchdown for the Bulldogs against Lampasas on Friday, Oct. 7. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Faith Academy 54, Live Oak Classical 36

Smoking for Jesus 45, Our Lady of the Hills 0

Llano 21, Randolph 14

Sept. 30

May 58, Smoking for Jesus 12

Llano 51, Luling 12

Sept. 23

The Marble Falls Mustangs attempt to get the ball outside of the shadow of their own goalpost in an offensive struggle against the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies. The Billies won 23-0. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Fredericksburg 23, Marble Falls 0

Burnet junior running back Dash Denton fights through contact during the Bulldogs’ exhilarating 49-48 win over the Early Longhorns. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Burnet 49, Early 48

Veritas Academy 50, Faith Academy 6

Smoking for Jesus sophomore running back Myron Glaspie sprints down the sideline in the team’s 58-44 loss to the Jonesboro Eagles. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Jonesboro 58, Smoking for Jesus 44

Sept. 16

The Marble Falls Mustangs defense waits anxiously on the line before Tivy sophomore center Cole Dendy snaps the ball to senior quarterback Kale Lackey. Lackey and the Antlers would go on to win the game 28-21. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Kerrville Tivy 28, Marble Falls 21

Burnet 28, Giddings 7

Faith Academy 36, FEAST 12

Sept. 15

Tribe 76, Smoking for Jesus 31

Sept. 9

Marble Falls junior quarterback Kody Smith hands the ball off to Jaime Castillo early in the first quarter against Killeen Chaparral. Castillo’s dominant running served as a catalyst later in the game as the Mustangs snuck away with a narrow victory against the Bobcats. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Marble Falls 22, Killeen Chaparral 15

Burnet senior quarterback Tanner O’Hair surveys the field as Brownwood’s Dryden Anderson blitzes the edge of the Bulldogs offensive line. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Brownwood 33, Burnet 20

Smoking for Jesus quarterback Isaac Legier slices through the Faith Academy defense as the Eagles add to their lead. The Eagles rushed for 530 yards and nine touchdowns in the win. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Smoking for Jesus 98, Faith Academy 62

Sept. 2

Brownwood Lions quarterback Ike Hall sits in the shotgun as he awaits the snap. Hall’s quick decision-making coupled with his speed made for a difficult night for the Marble Falls Mustangs. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Brownwood 55, Marble Falls 16

Burnet Bulldogs Grant Jones and Garner Krause celebrate in the end zone after scoring an early touchdown against Llano. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Llano 29, Burnet 21

Faith Academy of Marble Falls sophomore Cross Sanchez scampers in for the final touchdown of the evening. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Faith Academy 55, McDade 8

Veritas Academy 56, Smoking for Jesus 52

Aug. 26

Burnet 36, La Vernia 25

Burnet senior wide receiver Grant Jones leaps into the air to grab a ball thrown toward the back corner of the end zone in the Bulldogs’ win at home to open the season. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

St. Stephen’s Episcopal 66, Faith Academy 20

Flames junior wide receiver Kade Shaw delivers a stiff arm to the helmet of an opposing Spartans defender as he fights for extra yardage during Faith Academy’s season opening loss to St. Stephen’s. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Cherokee 59, Smoking for Jesus 14

Llano 48, Jarrell 26

Aug. 25

Marble Falls 52, Pflugerville Connally 7

VOLLEYBALL

SCORES

Nov. 8

BURNET vs. Salado

Burnet’s dominant season came to a close in the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs at Copperas Cove High School on Nov. 8. The Lady Dawgs (28-12, 10-0 district) lost to the Salado Lady Eagles (32-15, 9-1) in four sets: 25-21, 17-25, 22-25, 19-25.

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (14), MaeSyn Gay (10), McKenzie Davis (5), Lauren Howton (5), Laney Huffman (1); aces — MaeSyn Gay (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (31); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (25), MaeSyn Gay (15), McKenzie Davis (8), Lauren Howton (7), Journey Denton (7), Camryn Courtney (7), Reagan Shipley (6), Laney Huffman (5), Harlynn Roberts (2), Zaria Solis (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (7), McKenzie Davis (6), MaeSyn Gay (5), Lauren Howton (2), Camryn Courtney (1)

QUOTABLE: “We cannot express how proud we are of this group,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “They have come so far since Aug. 1. There was a lot of talk at the beginning about rebuilding and ‘filling big shoes’ due to having so many great seniors last season. This young team took that challenge on and became record-setters of their own.”

The Burnet Lady Dawgs ended a remarkable season after losing to the Salado Lady Eagles in four sets. Courtesy photo

RECORDS: single-season digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (507); single-season kills — MaeSyn Gay (356); single-season blocks — Zaria Solis (85); career blocks — Zaria Solis (158)

GRADUATING SENIORS: Addie Grace Hernandez, McKenzie Davis, Lainey Rye, Harlynn Roberts, Samantha Gaylord, Sadie Campbell (manager)

Nov. 3

BURNET vs Taylor

The Burnet Lady Dawgs are area champs after their win against the Taylor Ducks. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet Lady Dawgs (28-11, 10-0 district) continue to etch their names into the history books after winning their area-round playoff game against the Taylor Ducks on Thursday, Nov. 4, in three sets: 25-18, 25-21, 25-21.

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — MaeSyn Gay (12), Zaria Solis (11), McKenzie Davis (8), Cydney Robison (3), Addie Houston (1); aces — McKenzie Davis (2), Journey Denton (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (25), Lainey Rye (3), Zaria Solis (1), Journey Denton (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (14), MaeSyn Gay (10), Camryn Courtney (10), McKenzie Davis (8), Reagan Shipley (8), Journey Denton (8), Laney Huffman (3), Cydney Robison (2), Zaria Solis (2), Lainey Rye (1), Payton Smith (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (5), Cydney Robison (3), Laney Huffman (3), MaeSyn Gay (2), McKenzie Davis (2)

QUOTABLE: “Thank you to everyone that filled the stands,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “We have an incredible support system, and I know the girls really appreciate it.”

UP NEXT: Regional quarterfinal game vs. Salado at Copperas Cove High School, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8

Nov. 1

BURNET vs Robinson

The Burnet Lady Dawgs celebrate with a bi-district banner after beating the Waco Robinson Rockets in three sets. Courtesy photo

The Burnet Lady Dawgs clinched the bi-district title against the Waco Robinson Rockets on Tuesday, Nov. 1, winning in three sets: 25-10, 27-25, 25-17.

UP NEXT: Nov. 3 vs. Taylor

Oct. 29

BURNET at Thrall

The Burnet Lady Dawgs celebrate after battling back against the Thrall Lady Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 29, winning in five sets. Courtesy photo

After coming out of the gates slow, the Burnet Lady Dawgs (25-11, 10-0 district) rallied back to beat the Thrall Lady Tigers in five sets: 12-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-21, 15-9.

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — MaeSyn Gay (18), McKenzie Davis (13), Lauren Howton (11), Zaria Solis (5), Camryn Courtney (2), Cydney Robison (2); aces — Camryn Courtney (2), MaeSyn Gay (1), McKenzie Davis (1), Journey Denton (1), Lainey Rye (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (35), Lainey Rye (4), MaeSyn Gay (4), Reagan Shipley (2), McKenzie Davis (2), Addie Grace Hernandez (1); digs — Reagan Shipley (17), Addie Grace Hernandez (16), MaeSyn Gay (15), Jounrey Denton (14), Camryn Courtney (13), McKenzie Davis (9), Lauren Howton (3), Laney Huffman (2), Cydney Robison (2), Lainey Rye (1); blocks — MaeSyn Gay (6), Cydney Robison (2), Laney Huffman (2), McKenzie Davis (1), Camryn Courtney (1)

QUOATABLE: “I love that these kids never give up,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “They continue to find ways to win, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish this week as they head into playoffs!”

UP NEXT: Nov. 1 against Waco Robinson at Copperas Cove, bi-district round of playoffs

Oct. 25

BURNET vs Jarrell

The Burnet Lady Bulldogs (25-11, 10-0 district) capped off a historic undefeated run through district play against the Jarrell Lady Cougars (16-19, 3-7 district), winning in four sets: 18-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-22.

For the first time on record, the Burnet Lady Dawgs completed an undefeated district season, beating the Jarrell Lady Cougars on Oct. 25 to clinch the district title. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (13), MaeSyn Gay (12), McKenzie Davis (10), Lauren Howton (9), Camryn Courtney (3), Laney Huffman (1), Samantha Gaylord (1); aces — McKenzie Davis (3), Camryn Courtney (1), Addie Grace Hernandez (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (22), Lainey Rye (19), MaeSyn Gay (2), Addie Grace Hernandez (2), Reagan Shipley (1), McKenzie Davis (1), Zaria Solis (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (27), Camryn Courtney (22), McKenzie Davis (12), Lainey Rye (11), Reagan Shipley (4), Harlynn Roberts (3), Laney Huffman (3), Addie Houston (1), Zaria Solis (1), Lauren Howton (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (3), MaeSyn Gay (3), Camryn Courtney (3), Laney Huffman (2), McKenzie Davis (1)

QUOTABLE: “It’s incredible to see the growth since Aug. 1 and so encouraging to think about the future of this program,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “Being district champions is special, but being undefeated district champions is extremely rare and a very big deal.”

UP NEXT: Burnet at Thrall on Oct. 29, first round of the playoffs

Oct. 21

BURNET at Georgetown Gateway

The Burnet Lady Dawgs (24-11, 9-0 district) clinched the 4A-24 district title after traveling to Georgetown, taking down the Georgetown Gateway Gators (19-8, 7-2 district) in four sets: 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23.

The Burnet Lady Dawgs claimed the district title against the Gateway Georgetown Gators on Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy photo

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (14), McKenzie Davis (13), MaeSyn Gay (8), Lauren Howton (6), Addie Houston (2), Laney Huffman (2); aces — MaeSyn Gay (1), Addie Grace Hernandez (1), Reagan Shipley (1), Lainey Rye (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (23), Lainey Rye (12), MaeSyn Gay (2), Zaria Solis (2), Reagan Shipley (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (13), Lainey Rye (9), MaeSyn Gay (9), Addie Houston (8), McKenzie Davis (7), Camryn Courtney (6), Reagan Shipley (4), Lauren Howton (4), Journey Denton (4), Laney Huffman (4), Harlynn Roberts (1), Zaria Solis (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (6), MaeSyn Gay (3), Laney Huffman (2), Lauren Howton (2), McKenzie Davis (2)

QUOTABLE: “Our Lady Dawgs played together and put on a show,” head coach Crystal Shipley said. “We are so proud of this great accomplishment.”

UP NEXT: Oct. 25 vs. Jarrell

Oct. 18

BURNET vs MARBLE FALLS

The Burnet Lady Dawgs (23-11, 8-0 district) added another notch to their district victory column against the Marble Falls Lady Mustangs (4-26, 0-8 district), winning in four sets: 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22.

Burnet volleyballer Addie Grace Hernandez (left) reached 800 career digs while teammate MaeSyn Gay earned 700 career kills in the team’s rivalry game against the Marble Falls Lady Mustangs. Courtesy photo

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — MaeSyn Gay (16), McKenzie Davis (10), Addie Houston (7), Zaria Solis (6), Lauren Howton (5), Laney Huffman (3); aces — Camryn Courtney (3), MaeSyn Gay (2), McKenzie Davis (2), Harlynn Roberts (1); assists — Lainey Rye (20), Camryn Courtney (18), MaeSyn Gay (3), Journey Denton (2), Addie Grace Hernandez (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (17), Lainey Rye (14), MaeSyn Gay (11), Camryn Courtney (11), McKenzie Davis (5), Reagan Shipley (5), Harlan Roberts (3), Zaria Solis (2), Journey Denton (1), Addie Houston (1); blocks — Laney Huffman (2), Lauren Howton (1), Addie Houston (1)

UP NEXT: Oct. 21 at Georgetown Gateway

Oct. 11

BURNET vs. Lago Vista

Burnet’s Lainey Rye (center) was named Player of the Game for her performance against the Lago Vista Lady Vikings. She stacked up 21 assists in the outing. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet Lady Dawgs (21-11, 6-0 district) continue to dominate district competition, winning in three sets against the Lago Vista Lady Vikings: 25-22, 26-24, 25-23.

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (14), MaeSyn Gay (12), McKenzie Davis (7), Lauren Howton (3), Laney Huffman (3), Camryn Courtney (1), Addie Houston (1); aces — Addie Grace Hernandez (1), Journey Denton (1); assists — Lainey Rye (21), Camryn Courtney (10), Addie Grace Hernandez (2), Reagan Shipley (1), Zaria Solis (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (14), Reagan Shipley (11), MaeSyn Gay (9), McKenzie Davis (9), Lainey Rye (7), Camryn Courtney (6), Laney Huffman (6), Addie Houston (3), Zaria Solis (2), Journey Denton (1), Lauren Howton (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (3), MaeSyn Gay (3), McKenzie Davis (2), Addie Houston (1), Laney Huffman (1), Camryn Courtney (1), Lauren Howton (1)

UP NEXT: Oct. 14 at Lampasas

Oct. 8

BURNET at Jarrell

The Burnet Lady Dawgs advanced to 5-0 in district play after beating the Jarrell Cougars on Friday, Oct. 8, in five sets: 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (13), McKenzie Davis (9), MaeSyn Gay (9), Lauren Howton (7), Camryn Courtney (4), Addie Houston (1), Laney Huffman (1); aces — Reagan Shipley (2), MaeSyn Gay (2), McKenzie Davis (1), Camryn Courtney (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (18), Lainey Rye (16), Reagan Shipley (3), Addie Grace Hernandez (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (28), Camryn Courtney (19), MaeSyn Gay (10), McKenzie Davis (10), Lainey Rye (9), Reagan Shipley (8), Addie Houston (4), Laney Huffman (4), Zaria Solis (2), Journey Denton (1), Lauren Howton (1), Harlynn Roberts (1); blocks — McKenzie Davis (4), Zaria Solis (3), Laney Huffman (3), MaeSyn Gay (2), Lauren Howton (1)

Sept. 30

BURNET vs. MARBLE FALLS

Burnet senior McKenzie Davis was named player of the game after her performance against the Marble Falls Lady Mustangs. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Marble Falls Lady Mustangs were swept in three sets by the Burnet Lady Dawgs in a highly anticipated rivalry matchup: 25-19, 25-16, 26-12

INDIVIDUAL STATS FOR BURNET: kills — MaeSyn Gay (12), McKenzie Davis (12), Zaria Solis (7), Lauren Howton (3), Addie Houston (2), Laney Huffman (1); aces — Lainey Rye (2), McKenzie Davis (2), Reagan Shipley (2); assists — Lainey Rye (17), Camryn Courtney (15), Addie Grace Hernandez (2), MaeSyn Gay (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (15), MaeSyn Gay (6), McKenzie Davis (5), Reagan Shipley (3), Lainey Rye (3), Camryn Courtney (2), Lauren Howton (1), Harlynn Roberts (1)

QUOTABLE: “It was an exciting, fun night with a great crowd,” Burnet head coach Crystal Shipley said. “Our student section in simply the best, and they mean business.”

Sept. 27

BURNET vs Lampasas

The Burnet Lady Dawgs pose after finishing off the Lampasas Lady Badgers in three sets in a rivalry match. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

In a rivalry game against the Lampasas Lady Badgers, the Burnet volleyball team rallied back from an eight-point deficit in one set and won in three sets: 25-16, 25-15, 26-24.

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills —Zaria Solis (12), MaeSyn Gay (9), Lauren Howton (6), McKenzie Davis (6), Addie Houston (2), Lainey Rye (1), Laney Huffman (1); aces — MaeSyn Gay (3), Camryn Courtney (3), Reagan Shipley (1); assists — Lainey Rye (13), Camryn Courtney (13), MaeSyn Gay (4), Reagan Shipley (1), Lauren Howton (1), McKenzie Davis (1), Zaria Solis (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (11), Camryn Courtney (8), Reagan Shipley (6), McKenzie Davis (5), MaeSyn Gay (5), Zaria Solis (5), Lainey Rye (5), Laney Huffman (2), Addie Houston (2), Lauren Howton (2); blocks — MaeSyn Gay (6), Laney Huffman (4), Zaria Solis (1), Addie Houston (1)

UP NEXT: Sept. 30, away game against Marble Falls

Sept. 23

BURNET at Lago Vista

The Burnet Lady Dawgs took down the Lago Vista Vikings in the team’s first district matchup, winning in four exhilarating sets on the road: 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22.

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (20), MaeSyn Gay (12), Lauren Howton (8), McKenzie Davis (7), Laney Huffman (6), Addie Houston (2), Reagan Shipley (1); aces — McKenzie Davis (2), Addie Grace Hernandez (1), Lainey Rye (1); assists — Lainey Rye (27), Camryn Courtney (22), MaeSyn Gay (2), McKenzie Davis (1), Addie Grace Hernandez (1), digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (22), MaeSyn Gay (13), Camryn Courtney (10), Reagan Shipley (8), Lainey Rye (8), Zaria Solis (4), Laney Huffman (3), Lauren Howton (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (5), MaeSyn Gay (4), Laney Huffman (3), McKenzie Davis (3), Addie Houston (2)

Sept. 9

BURNET vs. Johnson City

The Burnet Lady Dawgs were swept in three sets by the Johnson City Lady Eagles: 18-25, 23-25, 15-25.

INDIVUAL STATS: kills — MaeSyn Gay (8), Lauren Howton (6), Zaria Solis (5), McKenzie Davis (5), Laney Huffman (4), Camryn Courtney (2), Samantha Gaylord (1); aces — Lainey Rye (1), Camryn Courtney (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (12), Lainey Rye (11), MaeSyn Gay (4), Reagan Shipley (2); digs — Camryn Courtney (12), Addie Grace Hernandez (10), MaeSyn Gay (6), Lainey Rye (4), Laney Huffman (2), McKenzie Davis (2), Regan Shipley (2), Laney Huffman (2), Zaria Solis (1), Samantha Gaylord (1), Harlan Robets (1), Addie Houston (1); blocks — MaeSyn Gay (2), Zaria Solis (1), Camryn Courtney (1)

Sept. 6

BURNET vs. Austin Bowie

The Burnet Lady Dawgs lost to Austin Bowie in four sets: 18-25, 16-25, 25-16, 20-25.

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Zaria Solis (13), Lauren Howton (7), MaeSyn Gay (7), McKenzie Davis (7), Samantha Gaylord (2), Camryn Courtney (2), Laney Huffman (2), Lainey Rye (1); aces — McKenzie Davis (1), Lainey Rye (1); assists — Camryn Courtney (19), Lainey Rye (7), MaeSyn Gay (3), Reagan Shipley (3), Addie Grace Hernandez (1), McKenzie Davis (1), Lauren Howton (1), Laney Huffman (1); digs — Addie Grace Hernandez (18), McKenzie Davis (14), MaeSyn Gay (10), Reagan Shipley (6), Lainey Rye (4), Laney Huffman (4), Lauren Howton (3), Zaria Solis (2), Samantha Gaylord (2), Harlynn Roberts (1); blocks — MaeSyn Gay (4), Lauren Howton (3), Zaria Solis (1), McKenzie Davis (1), Camryn Courtney (1)

Aug. 30

BURNET vs. Llano

Burnet volleyballer McKenzie Davis (center) was awarded player of the game for her performance against the Llano Lady Jackets, collecting 10 kills, four assists, and a block in the team’s victory on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Photo by Martelle Ludecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet Lady Dawgs completed a clean sweep against the Llano Lady Jackets on Tuesday, Aug. 30, winning all three three matches: 25-18, 25-17, 25-10.

INDIVIDUAL STATS: kills — Maesyn Gay (15), McKenzie Davis (10), Lauren Howton (10), Zaria Solis (3), Samantha Gaylord (2), Camryn Courtney (2); aces — Camryn Courtney (3), Reagan Shipley (1), Lainey Rye (1); assists — Addie Grace Hernandez (8), MaeSyn Gay (6), McKenzie; Davis (4), Lainey Rye (3), Camryn Courtney (3), Addie Houston (2); Lauren Howton (1), Samantha Gaylord (1), Laney Huffman (1); blocks — Zaria Solis (3), MaeSyn Gay (2), Laney Huffman (1), McKenzie Davis (1).

CROSS COUNTRY

RESULTS

Nov. 4

UIL State XC Meet

MARBLE FALLS

VARSITY BOYS: 10th overall with 228 points

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

26th — Nick Dahl, 16:55.70

29th — Tyler Hamblin, 17:00.40

78th — Blake Cockrell, 17:57.10

97th — Ezekiel Atkinson, 18:18.90

121st — Marco Almazan, 18:48.80

149th — Hunter Holder, 21:25.70

BURNET

Burnet senior Hudson Bennett (right) finished third at the UIL 4A State Cross Country Meet, capping off a historic high school cross-country career. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to lack of runners

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

3rd — Hudson Bennett, 16:13.90

22nd — Victor Aviles, 16:51.90

Oct. 31

2022 TAPPS 3A XC Championships

FAITH ACADEMY

For the first time in program history, the Faith Academy boys’ and girls’ teams both placed in the top four at the TAPPS state cross-county meet in the same season. Courtesy photo

VARSITY BOYS: 4th overall with 131 points in 5K

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

2nd — Jett Murphy, 17:26.9

24th — Asher Apel, 19:31.7

35th — William Eppler, 20:27.2

46th — Diego Chavira, 21:05.0

54th — Noah Frederick, 21:22.6

70th — Will Lewis, 22:22.1

VARSITY GIRLS: 3rd overall with 111 points in 2-mile run

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

2nd — Faith Murphy, 12:38.8

17th — Claire Poage, 14:18.4

31st — McKenzie Ahrlett, 14:57.8

41st — Kara Kwan, 16:02.0

42nd — Carly Owens, 16:03.3

67th — Haley Kruger, 17:42.7

76th — Audrianna Poage, 18:07.0

QUOTABLE: “For the first time in school history, the boys and girls were able to get on the podium in the same season, with the boys on the podium for the first time ever in program history,” head coach Steve McCannon said. “I am proud of that accomplishment as we try to have a team environment where we work hard together and compete together.”

Oct. 24

UIL 4A Region 3 Championship

MARBLE FALLS

Marble Falls Mustangs cross-country head coach Chris Schrader (left) and runners Blake Cockrell, Nick Dahl, Marco Almazan, Tyler Hamblin, Hunter Holder, and Ezekiel Atkinson celebrate qualifying for the UIL 4A state meet after placing second at regionals. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

VARSITY BOYS: 2nd overall with 112 points in 5K (advanced to state)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

6th — Tyler Hamblin, 16:23.6

7th — Nick Dahl, 16:23.6

20th — Blake Cockrell, 17:03.9

44th — Marco Almazan, 17:41.1

46th — Ezekiel Atkinson, 17:45.2

132nd — Hunter Holder, 20:27.9

VARSITY GIRLS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners

44th — Tori Thompson, 13:40.0

BURNET

Top Burnet cross-country finishers (left) Asah Roy, Hudson Bennett, and Victor Aviles pose after dominating the UIL Region 3 4A meet. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

VARSITY BOYS: 10th overall with 271 points in 5K

1st — Hudson Bennett, 15:18.2

5th — Victor Aviles, 16:21.1

36th — Isaias Zarate, 17:31.4

119th — Gustavo Vega, 19:51.8

146th — Josvanny Ramierez, 20:50.7

156th — Matthew Resendez, 21:43.5

VARSITY GIRLS: 5th overall with 200 points in 2-mile run

4th — Asah Roy, 12:23.8

55th — Amelia Griffin, 13:51.8

56th — Caroline Valencia, 13:53.2

63rd — Autumn Stires, 13:59.0

66th — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 14:01.7

67th — Halle Maxwell, 14:03.6

87th — Kori Haile, 14:28.3

UP NEXT: Nov. 4 at Cross Country State Championship in Round Rock

FAITH ACADEMY

TAPPS District 3-3A champion

VARSITY BOYS: 1st overall with 27 points in 5K (advanced to state)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

1st — Jett Murphy, 17:28.66

7th — William Eppler, 19:46.64

9th — Asher Apel, 19:52.53

14th — Diego Chavaira, 22:02.85

15th — Noah Frederick, 22:04.70

17th — Will Lewis, 22:11.47

29th — Samuel Bryant, 28:25.75

VARSITY GIRLS: 2nd overall with 26 points in 3200 meters (advanced to state)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

3rd — Claire Poage, 14:06.05

6th — Haley Kruger, 14:34.46

8th — Carly Owens, 14:42.64

10th — Mackenzie Ahrlett, 14:58.16

12th — Audrianna Poage, 15:06.38

13th — Ella Schooler, 15:09.02

21st — Susanna Slyker, 17:21.36

QUOTABLE: “We are disappointed on the girls side not getting the win but will use this meet as motivation for state,” head coach Steve McCannon said. “I know these girls will bring a completive focus at state.”

UP NEXT: Oct. 31 at TAPPS state championship in Waco

Oct. 10

2022 District 24-4A XC Championship

MARBLE FALLS

VARSITY BOYS: 1st overall with 38 points in 5K

Marble Falls runners Blake Cockrell (left), Marco Almazan, Tyler Hamblin, Nick Dahl, Ezekiel Atkinson, and Hunter Holder celebrate their district championship, the program’s first in school history. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

INDIVUAL RESULTS:

3rd — Tyler Hamblin, 16:25

4th — Nick Dahl, 16:49

6th — Blake Cockrell, 17:32

12th — Marco Almazan, 18:23

13th — Ezekial Atkinson, 18:24

35th — Hunter Holder, 21:57

VARSITY GIRLS: 5th overall with 109 points in 3200 meters

INDIVUAL RESULTS:

6th — Tori Thompson, 12:55

14th — Chloe Ellis, 13:54

24th — Lynett Sital, 14:37

30th — Carmella Lozano, 15:13

35th — Ashley Ferreira, 15:40

38th — Briseah Rivera, 17:01

39th — Angelee Shaw, 17:19

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners

INDIVUAL RESULTS:

32nd — Malin Nelson, 29:06

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS: 3rd overall with 80 points in 3200 meters

INDIVUAL RESULTS:

3rd — Emelia Bolanos, 15:14

16th — Haley France, 17:05

18th — Dulce Macias, 17:08

20th — Cali Brydon, 17:28

23rd — Ruby Carrillo, 17:42

24th — Avrie Wallace, 17:44

30th — Irie Wallace, 18:45

32nd — Ava McNamara, 18:57

34th — Anna George, 19:37

35th — Faith Closson, 19:47

37th — Jimena Meza, 19:56

BURNET

VARSITY BOYS: 2nd overall with 58 points in 5K

INDIVUAL RESULTS:

1st — Hudson Bennett, 16:05

2nd — Victor Aviles, 16:12

5th — Isaias Zarate, 17:28

22nd — Gustavk Vega, 19:44

28th — Josvanny Ramierez, 20:23

33rd — Matthew Resendez, 21:26

VARSITY GIRLS: 1st overall with 40 points in 3200 meters

INDIVUAL RESULTS:

2nd — Asah Roy, 12:27

8th — Kori Haile, 13:33

9th — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 13:38

10th — Autumn Stires, 13:44

11th — Caroline Valencia, 13:44

13th — Halle Maxwell, 13:50

18th — Amelia Griffin, 14:02

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners

INDIVUAL RESULTS:

15th — Thomas McAnally, 22:16

27th — Andrew Resendez, 26:57

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS: 1st overall with 23 points in 3200 meters

INDIVUAL RESULTS:

1st — Nicole Rorie, 14:17

2nd — Josie McDavid, 15:03

5th — Brooke Bowman, 15:30

7th —Amberlyn Glasscock, 15:41

8th — Leslie Camacho, 15:46

9th — Lainey Rye, 15:56

17th — Jaylee Messer, 17:07

UP NEXT: Oct. 24 at UIL Region III Cross Country Championships in Huntsville

Oct. 1

Leo Manzano Marble Falls Mustang XC Invitational

MARBLE FALLS

VARSITY BOYS: 5th overall with 128 points in Class 1A-4A

Marble Falls runners (left) Blake Cockrell and Marco Almazan lead a pack during the Leo Manzano Invitational in Marble Falls. The pair finished first and fifth, respectively. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

1st — Blake Cockrell, 17:18.90

5th — Marco Almazan, 17:35.00

16th — Ezekiel Atkinson, 18:10.90

59th — Hunter Holder, 21:49.10

60th — Derek Hillman, 22:01.90

VARSITY GIRLS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

14th — Tori Thompson, 13:10.10

48th — Carmella Lozano, 14:35.30

73rd — Chloe Ellis, 21:28.10

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS: 1st overall with 38 points in Class 1A-4A

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

9th — Lynett Sital, 15:39.10

13th — Ashley Ferreira, 15:58.40

20th — Citlaly Gonzalez, 16:22.20

21st — Briseah Rivera, 16:47.40

22nd — Angelee Shaw, 17:08.80

24th — Cali Brydon, 17:16.10

28th — Dulce Macias, 17:24.90

34th — Alizae Gonzalez, 17:59.20

35th — Haley France, 17:59.50

37th — Ruby Carrillo, 18:10.40

39th — Allison Harris, 18:24.30

42nd — Sofia Bolanos, 19:12.50

44th — Beyonce Aldava, 19:21.60

46th — Amanda Rivera, 21:53.00

47th — Andrea Olivera, 22:59.10

48th — Ava McNamara, 23:02.80

49th — Miranda Martin, 24:16.40

QUOTABLE: “We split the team to give the younger runners a chance to shine and increase racing confidence,” head coach Chris Schrader said.

BURNET

VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

5A-6A

1st — Hudson Bennett, 15:27.40 (course record)

12th — Victor Aviles, 16:25.30

1A-4A

7th — Isaias Zarate

39th — Josvanny Ramierez

47th — Gustavo Vega

VARSITY GIRLS: 3rd overall with 82 points in Class 1A-4A

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

6th — Asah Roy, 12:26.80

16th — Amelia Griffin, 13:20.30

19th — Kori Haile, 13:22.60

21st — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 13:25.90

28th — Halle Maxwell, 13:47.90

32nd — Autumn Stires, 13:51.00

33rd — Caroline Valencia, 13:51.10

46th — Nicole Rorie, 14:34.20

53rd — Brooke Bowman, 14:48.80

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

16th — Matthew Resendez, 20:48.60

23rd — Thomas McAnally, 22:33.30

34th — Andrew Resendez, 24:41.30

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

1st — Josie McDavid, 14:26.80

5th — Leslie Camacho, 15:17.60

6th — Amberlyn Glasscock, 15:18.30

23rd — Jaylee Messer, 17:09.30

FAITH ACADEMY

VARSITY BOYS: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

25th — Jett Murphy, 18:50.70

45th — Will Lewis, 20:29.40

68th — Noah Frederick, 23:28.50

VARSITY GIRLS: 9th overall with 193 points in Class 1A-4A

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

1st — Faith Murphy, 11:51.30

45th — Mackenzie Ahrlett, 14:33.00

50th — Claire Poage, 14:36.30

59th — Ella Schooler, 15:07.50

60th — Audrianna Poage, 15:12.40

62nd — Carly Owens, 15:30.10

71st — Susanna Slyker, 17:26.10

72nd — Haley Kruger, 18:30.60

QUOTABLE: “This was a great opportunity to run locally and compete with teams that will make us better,” head coach Steve McCannon said. “We need to take it up one notch as we head to the meets that really count: district and state.”

UP NEXT: Saturday, Oct. 8, at Founders Classical in Leander

Sept. 23

Hoka McNeil Invitational in Round Rock

MARBLE FALLS

The Marble Falls Mustangs huddle before a 2-mile run at the Hoka McNeil Invitational. Multiple runners on the team eclipsed personal records during the meet. Courtesy photo

VARSITY BOYS OVERALL: Fourth place with 160 points in Class 4A 2-mile race

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

5th — Nick Dahl, 15:42.70

7th — Tyler Hamblin, 15:46.30

28th — Blake Cockrell, 16:47.90

50th — Marco Almazan, 17:07.90

80th — Ezekiel Atkinson, 17:49.40

211th — Hunter Holder, 21:51.50

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS OVERALL: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

1st — Tori Thompson, 13:24.40

3rd — Chloe Ellis, 13:40.30

27th — Carmella Lozano, 15:49.50

QUOTABLE: “I have never been at a race where every athlete had significant (personal records),” head coach Chris Schrader said. “The boys and girls on the team are working like crazy and the conditions are still fairly oppressive. It will be interesting to see how much more we can improve as temperatures come down.

UP NEXT: Saturday, Oct. 1, Leo Manzano Marble Falls Mustang XC Invitational

BURNET

In the Gold Race of the Hoka McNeil Invitational, Burnet senior Hudson Bennett continued to show improvement, finishing fifth out of 165 elite runners. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

BULLDOGS OVERALL: Did not qualify due to a lack of runners

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

3rd — Victor Aviles, 15:31.20

48th — Isaias Zarate, 17:06.50

155th — Josvanny Ramierez, 19:03.90

169th — Gustavo Vega, 19:21.20

LADY DAWGS OVERALL: 16th overall with 400 points in Class 4A 2-mile run

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

28th — Asah Roy, 12:23.20

83rd — Amelia Griffin, 13:17.60

84th — Kori Haile, 13:19.60

90th — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 13:21.50

142nd — Autumn Stires, 14:00.30

146th — Maya Calderon, 14:01.90

148th — Halle Maxwell, 14:03.10

150th — Caroline Valencia, 14:05.10

180th — Nicole Rorie, 14:43.60

191th — Brooke Bowman, 14:57.10

GOLD RACE: Hudson Bennet finished 5th with a personal best of 14:36.20 in the 3-mile run.

UP NEXT: Saturday, Oct. 1, Leo Manzano Marble Falls Mustang XC Invitational

Soldiers River City Believers Academy CC Invitational in San Antonio

FAITH ACADEMY

FLAMES OVERALL: Did not place due to a lack of runners

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

41st — Jett Murphy, 17:57.31

86th — Will Lewis, 20:26.25

92nd — Noah Frederick, 21:25.21

LADY FLAMES OVERALL: Finished 6th overall with 167 points in 2-mile run

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

1st — Faith Murphy, 11:43.93 (school record)

35th — Claire Poage, 14:10.36

49th — Haley Kruger, 14:45.57

52rd — Kara Kwan, 15:00.85

55th — Carly Owens, 15:02.69

62nd — Audrianna Poage, 15:32.37

72nd — Ella Schooler, 16:26.25

80th — Susanna Slyker, 17:20.11

QUOTABLE: “This was a very competitive meet with some quality teams as well as some teams we will see at our district,” head coach Steve McCannon said. “We have put some work in and will continue to fine tune as we head to district and state. We must be ready to compete.”

UP NEXT: Saturday, Oct. 1, Leo Manzano Marble Falls Mustang XC Invitational

Sept. 17

MARBLE FALLS at Hays Invitational in Buda

Sophomore Blake Cockrell finished 21st with a time of 17:44.26, beating his previous personal best by 26 seconds, at the Hays Invitational in Buda. Courtesy photo

MUSTANGS OVERALL: Did not qualify for placement in the 5,000 meters due to lack of runners.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

5th — Tyler Hamblin, 16:40.11

21st — Blake Cockrell, 17:44.26

49th — Ezekiel Atkinson, 18:54.31

JUNIOR VARSITY MUSTANGS OVERALL: Did not qualify for placement in the 5,000 meters due to lack of runners.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

4th — Marco Almazan, 18:59.84

152nd — Malin Nelson, 34:04.20

JUNIOR VARSITY LADY MUSTANGS OVERALL: Did not qualify for placement in the 5,000 meters due to lack of runners.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

10th — Tori Thompson, 22:38.56

15th — Chloe Ellis, 23:06.20

53rd — Carmella Lozano, 25:29.27

QUOTABLE: “With each passing day, the boys and girls on our small team are seeing big fitness gains,” head coach Chris Schrader said.

UP NEXT: Sept. 23 at McNeil Invitational in Round Rock

Sept. 16

NON-SCHOLASTIC COMPETITION

Burnet runner Hudson Bennett competed at the Woodridge Cross-Country Invitational in Irvine, California, finishing 55th out of 229 elite runners in the men’s sweepstakes race with a time of 14:44.6 in a 2-mile run.

Sept. 15

BURNET at Salado Invitational in Salado

BULLDOGS OVERALL: Did not place in the 5000 meters.

Burnet sophomore Victor Aviles was awarded a medal for his fourth-place finish in the Salado Invitational, finishing in a time of 16:57.60 in the 5,000-meter run. Courtesy photo

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

4th — Victor Aviles, 16:57.60

23rd — Isaias Zarate, 18:12.80

76th — Josvanny Ramierez, 19:35.00

91st — Gustavk Vega, 19:54.30

LADY DAWGS OVERALL: 3rd place with 132 points in 1A-4A 2-mile race.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

19th — Amelia Griffin, 13:07.50

23rd — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 13:14.00

24th — Kori Haile, 13:19.90

29th — Maya Calderon, 13:31.60

41st — Caroline Valencia, 13:45.30

42nd — Autumn Stires, 13:46.30

46th — Halle Maxwell, 13:49.20

62nd — Nicole Rorie, 14:18.60

75th — Brooke Bowman, 14:34.10

UP NEXT: Sept. 23-24 at HOKA Invitational at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock

Sept. 10

MARBLE FALLS at St. Andrew’s Cross Country Invitational in Austin

Marble Falls sophomore Blake Cockrell rounds a corner at the St. Andrew’s Cross Country Invitational. Cockrell finished 21st in the competition. Courtesy photo

VARSITY BOYS OVERALL — Did not place in the 5000 meters.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

9th — Tyler Hamblin, 16:59

21st — Tyler Cockrell, 18:10

41st — Ezekiel Atkinson, 19:20

88th — Hunter Holder, 22:56

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS OVERALL: Did not place in the 5000 meters.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1st — Marco Almazan, 18:37

98th — Malin Nelson, 37:01

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS OVERALL: Did not place in the 2-mile race.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

5th — Tori Thompson, 14:14

11th — Chloe Ellis, 14:28

50th — Carmella Lozana, 16:27

84th — Hanna Rivera, 18:44

BURNET at Region III Preview in Huntsville

VARSITY GIRLS OVERALL: 4th place with 118 points in 1A-4A varsity 2-mile race.

Burnet freshman Asah Roy outran over 140 runners to finish fourth in the 1A-4A varsity girls 2-mile run at the Region II Preview on a hot and humid day in Huntsville. Courtesy photo

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

4th — Asah Roy, 13:09.39

24th — Kori Haile, 14:06.71

31st — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper 14:22.13

36th — Caroline Valencia, 14:37.25

48th — Halle Maxwell, 14:52.51

56th — Autumn Stires, 15:07.03

VARSITY BOYS OVERALL: Did not place in 1A-4A 5000 meters.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

3rd — Victor Aviles, 16:45.43

32nd — Isaias Zarate, 19:27.37

47th — Josvanny Ramierez, 20:03.41

67th — Gustavo Vega, 20:38.63

Sept. 3

BURNET at FEAST Patriot 20th Annual HS & MS XC Invitational 2022 in San Antonio

Burnet cross-country runner Hudson Bennett competes in the FEAST Patriot 20th Annual HS & MS XC Invitational 2022 in San Antonio. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Hudson Bennett finished third overall with a time of 15:00.72 against 307 other runners as the only Burnet Bulldog to compete at the FEAST meet on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Sept. 2

BURNET at Pro-Fit Invitational in Temple

VARSITY LADY DAWGS

1st place overall with 93 points in 1A-4A varsity girls 2-mile

2nd — Asah Roy, 13:08.1

10th — Kori Haile, 14:09.1

17th — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 14:25.2

29th — Halle Maxwell, 14:54.7

36th — Amelia Griffin, 15:00.0

67th — Nicole Rorie, 15:50.8

VARSITY BULLDOGS

Burnet Bulldog runner Victor Aviles poses with his second-place medal after clocking in at 17:14.6 in a 3-mile race at the Pro-Fit Invitational in Temple. Courtesy photo

20th place overall in 1A-4A varsity boys 3-mile

2nd — Victor Aviles, 17:14.6

21st — Isaias Zarate, 19:00.0

51st — Josvanny Ramierez, 20:22.9

JUNIOR VARSITY LADY BULLDOGS

1st place overall with 34 points in 1A-4A junior varsity girls 2-mile

1st — Maya Calderon, 15:08.4

2nd — Caroline Valencia, 15:10.4

6th — Brooke Bowman, 16:02.2

12th — Josie McDavid, 16:29.9

13th — Ellen Reid, 16:39.6

60th — Jaylee Messer, 19:20.2

JUNIOR VARSITY BULLDOGS

5th place overall in 1A-4A junior varsity boys 3-mile

22nd — Matthew Resendez, 22:28.9

48th — Thomas McAnally, 26:15.8

49th — Andrew Resendez, 26:20.9

65th — Julius Nava, 29:03.1

UP NEXT: Sept. 10 at Region III Preview in Huntsville

Aug. 26

BURNET at Vista Ridge Invitational in Cedar Park

LADY DAWGS

2nd overall, 11:37 average

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1st — Asah Roy, 10:38.80

9th — Kori Haile, 11:34.10

18th — Amelia Griffin, 11:46.40

20th — Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 11:49.80

26th — Halle Maxwell, 12:16.20

38th — Nicole Rorie, 12:33.90

BULLDOGS

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

30th — Victor Aviles, 17:02.00

96th — Gustavk Vega, 19:04.30

128th — Josvanny Ramierez, 19:49.60

145th — Isaias Zarate, 21:45.60

181st — Matthew Resendez, 23:44.60

194th — Thomas McAnally, 24:30.00

230th – Andrew Resendez, 28:07.10

233rd — Julius Nava, 28:22.40

Aug. 27

BURNET: Senior Hudson Bennett competed in the elite race at the Southlake Carrol Invitational, finishing in fifth place with a time of 14:58.42.

FAITH ACADEMY at Savio Early Bird Meet

Garey Park in Georgetown

CAP: Lady Flame Faith Murphy on her way to a first-place finish. Courtesy photo

The Faith Academy Flames cross-country team showed promise in the meet with runner Faith Murphy finishing first on the girls’ side and Jett Murphy ninth on the boys’ side.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

FLAMES

9th — Jett Murphy, 18:31.00

34th — William Eppler, 21:41.06

52nd — Will Lewis, 23:20.01

54th — Noah Frederick, 23:20.54

LADY FLAMES

1st — Faith Murphy, 12:56.99

28th — Mackenzie Ahrlett, 15:16.91

31st — Claire Poage, 15:26.23

41st — Ella Schooler, 16:20.11

52st — Haley Kruger, 17:11.28

53rd — Carly Owens, 17:15.73

57th — Susanna Slyker, 18:40.14

Aug. 19

Burnet High School

at Leander’s Battle for Wilco Park

Two runners, two-mile relay

VARSITY BOYS (12th overall)

Hudson Bennett (left) and Victor Aviles finished second overall in the Burnet High School cross-country team’s first meet of the season, Leander’s Battle for Wilco Park, on Aug. 19. Courtesy photo

Victor Aviles, 10:23.7 (6th); Hudson Bennett, 9:53.7 (3rd); pair (2nd overall)

Josvanny Ramierez 12:34.5 (36th); Isaias Zarate 12:12.9 (34th)

VARSITY GIRLS (7th overall)

Amelia Griffin, 14:23.6 (34th); Asah Roy, 12:50.8 (9th); pair (18th overall)

Cierra Blunt Culpepper, 14:51.5 (36th); Kori Haile, 14:38.8 (33rd)

Nicole Rorie, 14:52.0 (37th); Halle Maxwell, 14:41.4 (34th)

Josie McDavid, 16:04.2 (39th); Autumn Stires, 15:48.7 (39th)

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS (12th overall)

Andrew Resendez, 16:30.6 (50th); Gustavo Vega, 12:40.6 (16th)

Matthew Resendez, 14:48.1 (44th); Thomas McAnally, 18:53.1 (51st)

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS (9th overall)

Jaylee Messer, 17:56.1 (37th); Amberlyn Glasscock, 15:27.8 (18th)

MARBLE FALLS

at Johnson City 4 X 1.5 Mile Cross Country Relay

Four runners, 1.5-mile relay

VARSITY BOYS (2nd overall)

Marble Falls High School junior Nick Dahl ran the first leg of the Johnson City 4 x 1.5 Mile Cross Country Relay on Aug. 19, finishing with a team best time of 7:56. Dahl’s four-person team was second in the Mustangs’ first meet of the season with a combined time of 33:33. Courtesy photo

Nick Dahl, 7:56; Ezekiel Atkinson, 9:12; Blake Cockrell, 8:24; Tyler Hamblin, 8:01

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

Marco Almazan, 8:40 (1st); Daniel Dominguez, 9:43 (3rd); Hunter Holder, 10:10 (5th)

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS (2nd overall)

Ruby Carillo, 12:28; Hannah Rivera, 13:34; Carmella Lozano, 12:31; Tori Thompson, 12:07

TENNIS

RESULTS

Oct. 11

The Burnet Bulldog tennis team’s season came to a close in a heartbreaking 10-9 loss to the the Cameron Yoe Yoemen in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

QUOTABLE: “Coach Myhre and I are proud of the work the athletes have put in since July,” head coach Nathan Redman said. “Spring tennis looks like it could see some successful results.”

Oct. 4

After advancing to the district championship, the Burnet Bulldogs were unable to prevail against the Lago Vista Vikings, losing 12-7 in the matchup.

QUOTABLE: “Several competitive matches were pushed to third set tiebreakers, but not enough fell our way,” Burnet head coach Nathan Redman said.

UP NEXT: Burnet vs. Cameron Yoe on Oct. 11, bi-district round of the playoffs (location yet to be finalized)

Sept. 29

The Burnet Bulldog tennis team advanced to the district championship after winning 10-6 against the Marble Falls Mustangs.

QUOTABLE: “Last week’s close match led to expectations of another exciting evening of tennis, and the athletes didn’t disappoint,” Burnet head coach Nathan Redman said.

Sept. 22

MARBLE FALLS vs. BURNET

The Burnet tennis team traveled to Marble Falls for the final district match of the season, winning 10-7.

DOUBLES: Burnet 5, Marble Falls 2

SINGLES: Marble Falls 7, Burnet 5

QUOTABLE: “The number of matches that were tightly contested suggest that (Sept. 29) should be another close match, with either team having the opportunity to take the win,” Burnet head coach Nathan Redman said.

UP NEXT: Burnet vs. Marble Falls on Sept. 29 district tournament semifinal

Sept. 15

BURNET vs. Belton New Tech

Burnet senior tennis player Christina Graves prepares to drive a ball back to her Belton New Tech opponent. Courtesy photo

The Burnet Bulldogs notched a district victory against the visiting Belton New Tech Dragons, securing a spot in the postseason with a dominant 18-1 win.

UP NEXT: Sept. 22, district match against Marble Falls

Sept. 8

BURNET vs. Taylor

While shorthanded due to homecoming festivities, the Bulldogs still pulled out a 10-9 victory against Taylor in a non-district matchup.

QUOTABLE: “It was encouraging to see some of our kids get their first individual wins of the season, which should give us some confidence moving forward,” head coach Nathan Redman said.

UP NEXT: Sept. 15, district match against Belton New Tech

Sept. 1

BURNET vs. Lago Vista

The Burnet Bulldog tennis team lost 13-4 in a district matchup against the Lago Vista Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 1.

QUOTABLE: “Despite the score, our players played hard to the end,” head coach Nathan Redman said. “It is easy to let up when you are on the court by yourself and things are not going your way. I’m proud we did not see any of that last night.”

UP NEXT: Sept. 8, non-district match against Taylor

Aug. 27

BURNET: The Bulldogs tennis team participated in a non-district dual match against the Lampasas Badgers, which ended with a final tally of 13-6 for the victorious Badgers.

GOLF

RESULTS

Nov. 12

MARBLE FALLS at Hidden Falls Golf Course in Meadowlakes

BOYS OVERALL: 327 (6th place)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

Kolton Pannell — 77 (tied for 7th place overall, personal record)

Colby Holley — 80

Tyler Turner — 81

Porter Vinson — 89

Bode Moss — 92

QUOTABLE: “I am proud of all our guys for staying mentally strong during adverse weather and doing their best,” head coach Rick Blackington said. “I truly believe that continued work with the short game will take our players to the next level of their ability and we will see personal records on a more regular basis.”

Nov. 2

MARBLE FALLS at Joy Riley Invitational in Austin

GIRLS OVERALL: 407 (2nd place)

Marble Falls senior Maddie Deberard stands next to Joy Riley, the namesake of the Joy Riley Invitational, after putting up a tournament-best score of 78. Courtesy photo

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

Maddie Deberard — 78 (tournament champion)

Chloe Kent — 108

Emily Martin — 109

Carmen Turnad — 112

Mila Dueshop — 124

QUOTABLE: “The goal was breaking 400 as a team, and we almost got there,” head coach Rick Blackington said. “This just proves that with a positive outlook and the will to succeed, one can watch awesome things happen.”

UP NEXT: Nov. 10-11 at Hidden Falls Golf Course in Meadowlakes

Oct. 24

MARBLE FALLS at Llano Invitational

BOYS OVERALL: 325 (2nd place)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

Kolton Pannell — 78

Bode Moss — 82

Porter Vinson — 82

Tyler Turner — 83

Coby Holley — 87

QUOTABLE: “I am proud of each guy and look forward to seeing them improve,” head coach Rick Blackington said.

UP NEXT: Nov. 10-11 at Hidden Falls Golf Course in Meadowlakes

Oct. 7-8

MARBLE FALLS at Lampasas Invitational

BOYS OVERALL: 677

In the first round of the Lampasas Invitational, Marble Falls golfer Kolton Pannell hit a hole-and-one on the sixth hole. Pannell finished the round with a score of 82. Courtesy photo

INDIVIDUALS:

Kolton Pannell — 82, 85 — 167 overall

Porter Vinson — 82, 87 — 169 overall

Coby Holley — 84, 86 — 170 overall

Bode Moss — 85, 86 — 171 overall

Ross Oelschleger — 108, 98 — 206 overall

GIRLS OVERALL: Disqualified due to player feeling ill on Day 2

INDIVIDUALS:

Madison Deberard — 77, 83 — 160 overall (tournament champion)

Chloe Kent — 109, 106 — 215 overall

Carmen Turland — 122, N/A — disqualified

Mila Dueshop — 134, 136 — 270

QUOTABLE: “I’m proud of the guys’ mindset to stay in each shot and not give up big scores even when things were a struggle,” head coach Rick Blackington said. “On the girls’ side, we focus on staying positive and keeping a focus on the simple things, and I am proud of how they did.”

Oct. 11

BURNET at Burnet Fall Classic

TEAM OVERALL: 445

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

Avery Gowin — 104

Cloe Shannon — 108

Grace Gates — 112

Cambria Neenan — 121

Victoria Davis — 123

UP NEXT: Oct. 17 at Llano Invitational

Sept. 22

BURNET at Salado’s Mill Creek Golf Course in Salado

LADY DAWGS OVERALL: 489

Avery Gowin — 118

Grace Gates — 120

Victoria Davis — 123

Cloe Shannon — 128

Cambria Neenan — 131

UP NEXT: Oct. 11 at Burnet Fall Classic

SIGNINGS AND AWARDS

Smoking for Jesus Christian School senior Charles Frazier Jr. signed his letter of intent Saturday, May 14, to play football for Midway University in Kentucky. Frazier is the first athlete from the Kingsland school to receive a four-year scholarship. His father and coach, Charles Frasier Sr., and mother, Rachael Frasier, joined him for the signing ceremony. The Smoking for Jesus Eagles football team is the 2020 and 2021 state champion in the Texas Christian Athletic League. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Faith Academy of Marble Falls senior Justin Mottle (seated) signed his letter of intent on Thursday, May 12, to play baseball at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. He is a member of Faith’s district championship team this year and will likely play outfield for the Tigers while pursuing a degree in communications. He is joined by his parents Kevin (left) and Connie Mottle (right) and Faith coach Zakk Revelle. Photo by Stennis Shotts

A member of the Green Wave, the Burnet High School swim team, senior Ryan Behrens recently signed his commitment letter to take his water wings to McMurry University in Abilene in the fall of 2022. With him are mom Hallie, dad Ross, and sister Allison. Photo by Mark Stracke