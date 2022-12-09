New Highland Lakes Elementary school resource officer sworn in

Officer Tim Edwards (left) of the Granite Shoals Police Department is sworn in as the new school resource officer at Highland Lakes Elementary School by Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortiz (right). The swearing-in was Friday, Dec. 9, during a morning assembly. Granite Shoals Mayor Aaron Garcia, who is also a Marble Falls police officer, looked on as Edwards became the first officer to serve full time at an elementary campus in the Marble Falls Independent School District. The position was part of an interlocal agreement approved Oct. 11 between the city of Granite Shoals and the school district.

