Investigators seek tips in Burnet fire

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Reagor Air Conditioning building in Burnet is blocked off as cleanup efforts after a fire get underway. Fire marshals and police are investigating the cause of the Dec. 5 blaze and asking for the community’s help. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Fire marshals and Burnet police are asking the community for information as they investigate the cause of a fire in the Reagor Air Conditioning building, 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet. What started the Dec. 5 blaze has yet to be determined.

The Burnet Fire Department responded to the scene at 2:56 p.m. Monday, but the exact time flames ignited is unknown, according to a media release from the city. By the time crews arrived, the fire was raging and producing a significant amount of smoke.

City officials are asking anyone who might have seen the start of the fire prior to the 2:56 p.m. arrival of first responders, or any suspicious activity, to call Burnet Police Investigator Christine Cummings at 737-251-4241.

State fire marshal investigators are working alongside Burnet Fire Marshal John Erskine and Burnet police to determine the cause. Erskine told DailyTrib.com that could take weeks.

Firefighters fought the blaze through the night and into Tuesday morning, preventing damage to neighboring structures and further damage to the Reagor building, officials said. No one was injured.

Assisting the Burnet Fire Department were the Bertram Fire Department, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, Burnet Police Department, and local Texas Department of Transportation crews.

dakota@thepicayune.com